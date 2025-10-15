About Cookies on This Site

LG Dishwasher Stainless Steel Filter

MDJ64544303
15 degree side view
Top view
Bottom view
15 degree side view
Top view
Bottom view

Key Features

  • LG Dishwasher Genuine Filter

Mounting Location

The stainless steel filter is located under the lower rack.

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

How to clean

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

This is a video on how to clean the mesh filter of a dishwasher
STEP 1

Remove the lower rack and position the bottom spray arm so a wider vee is open to the front.

Turn the inner filter counter-clockwise and take out the assembled inner filter and stainless steel filter.

With the filters removed, check the sump opening and remove any foreign materials, if needed

STEP 1

STEP 2

Clean the filters with a soft brush under running water.

Reassemble the filters before reinstalling them.

STEP 2

STEP 3

To clean the assembled filters, position the spray arm so the wider vee is toward the front. Fit the filters back into the filter holder and secure them by turning the inner filter clockwise until it clicks into place.

STEP 3

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

MDJ64544303

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Net Weight (g)

    81

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    265 x 160 x 18

GENERAL

  • Category

    Filter

  • Part Number

    MDJ64544303

What people are saying

