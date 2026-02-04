About Cookies on This Site

LG Dishwasher Wine Glass Rack

LG Dishwasher Wine Glass Rack

AGM30091511
Key Features

  • LG Dishwasher Genuine Rack

How to Use

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

Loading the Wine Glass Rack

The Wine Glass Rack is suitable for stemmed glasses.

The Wine Glass Rack gently holds up to 4 glasses safely.

Optimised for Wine Glass Rack position

For effective washing results, always follow the instructions.

- Glasses should be positioned upside down.

- Make sure that all items do not touch each other.

- Make sure the glass stem is securely in the holder.

 

- Optimised for glasses Height : 170 ~ 250 mm

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

AGM30091511

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    262 x 262 x 219

GENERAL

  • Category

    Rack

  • Part Number

    AGM30091511

