Minimalism design
Essence of simplicity
The CineBeam Q's refined minimalism seamlessly integrates into your space,
serving as an exquisite object of beauty. Embrace its elegance in various spots.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
4K up to 120-inch
Small with greatness
Don’t mistake it for its minimal body.
The Qube's compact body embodies impressive 8.3 mega pixel up to 120 inches screen in its compact frame. Place it anywhere you want and indulge in a cinematic experience.
*Screen size may vary based on projection distance.
Auto screen adjustment & webOS
Simply place and play
The CineBeam Q automatically adjusts screen alignment and optimizes focus as it is placed.
With webOS explore numerous contents with built-in streaming services like
Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Youtube, and Apple TV. Simply place and play!
*Supported services may differ by country.
*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may
require payment for a subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
Be cinematic anywhere
Enjoy a quality cinematic experience anywhere with our compact but full-ready projector.
