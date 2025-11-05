We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Why do refresh rate and response
time matter in gaming?
How does LG UltraGear optimise fast-paced gameplay?
UltraGear OLED models deliver up to 480Hz refresh rate and ultra-fast 0.03ms (GtG) response time—enabled by OLED technology—reducing blur and ghosting for smoother, more precise motion. And to keep that motion fluid and uninterrupted, UltraGear also supports AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, NVIDIA G-SYNC® compatibility, and VESA AdaptiveSync™, ensuring tear-free gameplay—even during intense fights or rapid camera pans. Whether you're climbing ranks or exploring maps, you stay focused and in control.
*The 0.03ms (GtG) response time specification applies to LG UltraGear OLED models
*The images above are simulated for illustrative purposes only.
UltraGear's Dual-Mode for switching between refresh rates
Some UltraGear monitors support Dual-Mode, letting you easily switch between two refresh rate settings—like 45GX950A supports 165Hz at 5K2K resolution and 330Hz at WFHD resolution. You can change modes instantly through the physical Hot Key or menu, with no cable swaps or reboots. It’s like having two monitors in one, ready for whatever game you’re playing.
*This feature is based on the specifications of the model 45GX950A.
The latest DP technology for peak gaming performance
For smooth visuals and full performance, UltraGear monitors feature the latest DisplayPort 2.1 technology, delivering significantly higher bandwidth than HDMI for higher uncompressed resolutions and ultra-fast refresh rate—ideal for high-end GPUs and PC gaming. DisplayPort 2.1 supports up to 80Gbps of bandwidth—more than double that of HDMI 2.1 (up to 48Gbps)—and far beyond HDMI 2.0 (18Gbps). This allows for higher frame rates at 4K and beyond, with lower latency and better stability in demanding titles. HDMI 2.0 supports 4K at 60Hz, while HDMI 2.1 enables 4K at 120Hz for next-gen consoles.
Compare LG UltraGear gaming monitors