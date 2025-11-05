About Cookies on This Site

Why do refresh rate and response
time matter in gaming?

How does LG UltraGear optimise fast-paced gameplay?

UltraGear OLED models deliver up to 480Hz refresh rate and ultra-fast 0.03ms (GtG) response time—enabled by OLED technology—reducing blur and ghosting for smoother, more precise motion. And to keep that motion fluid and uninterrupted, UltraGear also supports AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, NVIDIA G-SYNC® compatibility, and VESA AdaptiveSync™, ensuring tear-free gameplay—even during intense fights or rapid camera pans. Whether you're climbing ranks or exploring maps, you stay focused and in control.

Side-by-side visuals highlight LG UltraGear gaming performance, with the left showing a curved monitor comparison of 60Hz versus 480Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time during a space scene, and the right showing Adaptive Sync enabled versus disabled in a futuristic racing game, featuring NVIDIA G-SYNC, VESA AdaptiveSync, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro logos.

*The 0.03ms (GtG) response time specification applies to LG UltraGear OLED models

*The images above are simulated for illustrative purposes only.

UltraGear's Dual-Mode for switching between refresh rates

Some UltraGear monitors support Dual-Mode, letting you easily switch between two refresh rate settings—like 45GX950A supports 165Hz at 5K2K resolution and 330Hz at WFHD resolution. You can change modes instantly through the physical Hot Key or menu, with no cable swaps or reboots. It’s like having two monitors in one, ready for whatever game you’re playing.

An LG UltraGear display illustrates dual mode performance, showing a fantasy warrior scene at 165Hz WUHD resolution on the left and a rally racing car at 330Hz WFHD resolution on the right, emphasizing flexible refresh rate and resolution options.

*This feature is based on the specifications of the model 45GX950A.

The latest DP technology for peak gaming performance

For smooth visuals and full performance, UltraGear monitors feature the latest DisplayPort 2.1 technology, delivering significantly higher bandwidth than HDMI for higher uncompressed resolutions and ultra-fast refresh rate—ideal for high-end GPUs and PC gaming. DisplayPort 2.1 supports up to 80Gbps of bandwidth—more than double that of HDMI 2.1 (up to 48Gbps)—and far beyond HDMI 2.0 (18Gbps). This allows for higher frame rates at 4K and beyond, with lower latency and better stability in demanding titles. HDMI 2.0 supports 4K at 60Hz, while HDMI 2.1 enables 4K at 120Hz for next-gen consoles.

Close-up view of the rear ports on an LG UltraGear monitor stand, highlighting a DisplayPort 2.1 connection with a comparison chart showing bandwidth speeds: DP 2.1 at 80 Gbps, HDMI 2.1 at 48 Gbps, and HDMI 2.0 at 18 Gbps.

Compare LG UltraGear gaming monitors

 

 32GX870A27GX790A27GX700A45GX950A 
 45GX950A_Chart_Colour.png45GX90SA_Chart_Colour.png39GX90SA_Chart_Colour.png32G810SA_chart_Colour.jpg 

 

 

Features

 

 

 

32GX870A

 

 

27GX790A

 

 

27GX700A

 

45GX950A

 

 

 

refresh rate

 

 

 

 

Dual-mode - UHD 240Hz - FHD 480Hz

 

 

 

 

480Hz

 

 

 

 

240Hz

 

 

 

 

Dual-mode - WUHD 165Hz - WFHD 330Hz

 

 

 

 

 

Adaptive sync

 

- NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible - AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro - VESA Adaptive Sync

 

- NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible - AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro - VESA Adaptive Sync

 

 

- NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible - AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro - VESA Adaptive Sync

 

 

- NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible - AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro - VESA Adaptive Sync

 

 

 

 

Response time

 

 

 

0.03ms (GtG)

 

 

 

 

0.03ms (GtG)

 

 

 

 

0.03ms (GtG)

 

 

 

 

 

0.03ms (GtG)

 

 

 

 

 

Interface

 

 

- DisplayPort 2.1 x 1 (with DSC) - HDMI™ 2.1 x 2 - USB Type-C™ (PD 90W) - USB 3.0 2dn

 

 

- DisplayPort 2.1 x 1 (with DSC) - HDMI™ 2.1 x 2 - USB 3.0 1up, 2dn27-inch

 

 

- DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 (with DSC) - HDMI™ 2.1 x 2 - USB 3.0 1up, 2dn

 

- DisplayPort 2.1 x 1 (with DSC) - HDMI™ 2.1 x 2 - USB Type-C™ (PD 90W) 

 

 

Screen size

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

27-inch

 

 

45-inch

 

 

Resolution

 

 

 

UHD 3840x2160 FHD 1920x1080

 

 

 

QHD 2560x1440

 

 

QHD 2560x1440

 

 

WUHD 5160x2160 WFHD 2560x1080

 

 
Panel type

 

 

OLED

 

 

 

OLED

 

OLEDOLED 

 

 

 

 

 

Coming SoonLearn More

 

 

 

Coming Soon

 

 

 

Learn More