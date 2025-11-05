About Cookies on This Site

How do resolution and picture quality affect your gaming experience?

Why does LG UltraGear create high-resolution gaming monitors like 5K2K and 4K?

Higher resolution is always better—it lets you see more of the game world and enjoy sharper, more detailed visuals for deeper immersion. LG UltraGear offers premium high-resolution monitors up to 5K2K and 4K, giving you more screen real estate and clarity. But to get the most out of it, you need to match resolution to your PC specs and the games you play. 1080p is perfect for high-FPS competitive gaming, while 1440p balances clarity and performance. 4K offers ultra-sharp visuals, and 5K2K ultrawide extends your view for truly cinematic gameplay. Still unsure? Dual-Mode monitors make switching easy.

A fantasy battle between two wizards casting spells is overlaid with resolution labels, comparing FHD 1920×1080, QHD 2560×1440, WQHD 3440×1440, 4K UHD 3840×2160, and 5K2K 5120×2160 to show differences in screen detail and coverage.

Why is LG UltraGear’s high-PPI display ideal for gaming?

High PPI means more detail in every frame—whether you're aiming in an FPS, exploring open world vistas, or tackling your work. LG UltraGear’s 45-inch models achieve 5K2K ultrawide resolution, packing dense pixels into an expansive canvas for vivid visuals and clean UI. Dense pixel layouts keep fine textures clear and text legible, while OLED’s pixel-level lighting and refined subpixel structure minimise blur and colour fringing. The result is precise image quality, eye comfort, and an immersive viewing experience across all content.

A split-screen comparison of game text clarity showing the phrase QUEST COMPLETE, with the left side at 70 PPI appearing blurry and the right side at 125 PPI appearing sharp and clear.

*This feature is based on the specifications of the model 45GX950A.

How does LG UltraGear OLED deliver Perfect Black and Colour for AAA games?

LG UltraGear OLED helps enhance immersion with pixel-level dimming for perfect contrast, deep blacks, and precise lighting control. WOLED improves brightness through technologies like Primary RGB Tandem (4th Gen) and MLA+ (3rd Gen), helping maintain black levels and colour fidelity even in bright environments. Especially with Primary RGB Tandem, 4th Gen. WOLED is certified for Perfect Black, Perfect Colour, 100% Colour Fidelity, and Perfect Reproduction—ensuring a flawless visual experience whether you're gaming in a dark room or under daylight.

An LG UltraGear monitor on a desk compares non-WOLED with 4th Gen WOLED, showing a space explorer’s face with deeper blacks and richer colors on the WOLED side, alongside certification badges for Perfect Black, Perfect Color, and Perfect Reproduction technologies.

*This feature is based on the specifications of the model 27GX700A.

*The images above are simulated for illustrative purposes only.

**Among OLED gaming monitors. The images are simulated for illustrative purposes only.

Why does LG UltraGear's Colour accuracy matter for gaming?

LG UltraGear OLED monitors are engineered for precision, with ultra-wide DCI-P3 from 95% to 99% (Typ.) coverage or 99% of sRGB colour gamut, ensuring vivid yet accurate colours across genres—such as Soul-like or Open world RPG. UltraGear’s self-lit OLED pixels and VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400/500 certification preserve rich contrast and subtle gradients. Whether you're spotting enemies in low light or enjoying cinematic storytelling, UltraGear brings unmatched fidelity for immersive, reliable gameplay.

Side-by-side gaming visuals demonstrate LG UltraGear display performance, with the left showing a fantasy warrior in a cave under glowing lava highlighting VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500, and the right showing futuristic soldiers with energy swords in a neon city showcasing DCI-P3 99.5% color coverage.

*This feature is based on the specifications of the model 27GX700A.

Compare LG UltraGear gaming monitors

 

 45GX950A27GX700A45/39/34GX900A32GX870A27GX790A 
 45GX950A_Chart_Colour.png45GX90SA_Chart_Colour.png39GX90SA_Chart_Colour.png32G810SA_chart_Colour.jpg32G810SA_chart_Colour.jpg 

 

 

Features

 

 

 

45GX950A

 

 

27GX700A

 

 

45/39/34GX900A

 

32GX870A

27GX790A

 

 

 

Resolution

 

 

 

 

WUHD 5120x2160

 

 

 

 

QHD 2560x1440

 

 

 

 

WQHD 3440x1440

 

 

 

 

UHD 3840x2160

 

 

QHD 2560x1440 

 

 

Panel type

 

OLED

 

OLED

 

 

OLED

 

 

OLED

 

OLED 

 

 

Picture quality

 

 

 

VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400

 

 

 

 

VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500

 

 

 

 

VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400

 

 

 

 

 

VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400

 

 

 

VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 

 

 

Color gamut

 

 

DCI-P3 98.5%, DeltaE≤2

 

 

DCI-P3 99.5%

 

 

DCI-P3 98.5%

 

DCI-P3 98.5%DCI-P3 98.5% 

 

 

HDR effect

 

YES

 

 

YES

 

 

 

 

YES

 

 

YES

YES

 

 

 

Screen size

 

 

 

45-inch

 

 

 

 

27-inch

 

 

 

45/39/34-inch

 

 

32-inch

 

27-inch

 

 

 

 

 

 

Learn More

 

 

 

Coming Soon

 

 

 

Learn More

 

 

Coming Soon

 

 

Learn More