How do resolution and picture quality affect your gaming experience?
Why does LG UltraGear create high-resolution gaming monitors like 5K2K and 4K?
Higher resolution is always better—it lets you see more of the game world and enjoy sharper, more detailed visuals for deeper immersion. LG UltraGear offers premium high-resolution monitors up to 5K2K and 4K, giving you more screen real estate and clarity. But to get the most out of it, you need to match resolution to your PC specs and the games you play. 1080p is perfect for high-FPS competitive gaming, while 1440p balances clarity and performance. 4K offers ultra-sharp visuals, and 5K2K ultrawide extends your view for truly cinematic gameplay. Still unsure? Dual-Mode monitors make switching easy.
Why is LG UltraGear’s high-PPI display ideal for gaming?
High PPI means more detail in every frame—whether you're aiming in an FPS, exploring open world vistas, or tackling your work. LG UltraGear’s 45-inch models achieve 5K2K ultrawide resolution, packing dense pixels into an expansive canvas for vivid visuals and clean UI. Dense pixel layouts keep fine textures clear and text legible, while OLED’s pixel-level lighting and refined subpixel structure minimise blur and colour fringing. The result is precise image quality, eye comfort, and an immersive viewing experience across all content.
*This feature is based on the specifications of the model 45GX950A.
How does LG UltraGear OLED deliver Perfect Black and Colour for AAA games?
LG UltraGear OLED helps enhance immersion with pixel-level dimming for perfect contrast, deep blacks, and precise lighting control. WOLED improves brightness through technologies like Primary RGB Tandem (4th Gen) and MLA+ (3rd Gen), helping maintain black levels and colour fidelity even in bright environments. Especially with Primary RGB Tandem, 4th Gen. WOLED is certified for Perfect Black, Perfect Colour, 100% Colour Fidelity, and Perfect Reproduction—ensuring a flawless visual experience whether you're gaming in a dark room or under daylight.
*This feature is based on the specifications of the model 27GX700A.
*The images above are simulated for illustrative purposes only.
**Among OLED gaming monitors. The images are simulated for illustrative purposes only.
Why does LG UltraGear's Colour accuracy matter for gaming?
LG UltraGear OLED monitors are engineered for precision, with ultra-wide DCI-P3 from 95% to 99% (Typ.) coverage or 99% of sRGB colour gamut, ensuring vivid yet accurate colours across genres—such as Soul-like or Open world RPG. UltraGear’s self-lit OLED pixels and VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400/500 certification preserve rich contrast and subtle gradients. Whether you're spotting enemies in low light or enjoying cinematic storytelling, UltraGear brings unmatched fidelity for immersive, reliable gameplay.
*This feature is based on the specifications of the model 27GX700A.
