How can UltraGear support both work and play?
How does LG Switch improve multitasking?
LG Switch helps enhance multitasking by combining features like Personlaised Picture Wizard, Screen Split, and Video Call. Users can fine-tune display settings for different tasks, divide the screen into customisable layouts to game or work side-by-side, and quickly join video calls via shortcut—all without interrupting their workflow or gameplay. It delivers a seamless experience tailored to both productivity and entertainment.
How does LG UltraGear OLED provide sharper, more readable text?
LG UltraGear OLED leverages high pixel density (PPI) and an improved subpixel structure to help deliver crisp, legible text. Whether you're reading documents, writing emails, or browsing the web, characters remain clear even at small font sizes. These display technologies support visual clarity by improving edge definition and maintaining colour alignment, which can help reduce visual noise. You can stay focused during long work or study sessions—without sacrificing clarity when it's time to switch to games.
*This feature is based on the specifications of the model 45GX950A.
*Image is for illustrative purpose, comparing RWBG and RGWB subpixel structures, which may affect perceived text clarity depending on display and content.
What makes LG UltraGear convenient for connecting multiple devices?
UltraGear monitors have lots of ports—like USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort—so you can connect everything from your game console to your laptop. They also support USB hub functionality, allowing you to connect peripherals like your keyboard and mouse directly to the monitor. This means you don’t have to keep plugging and unplugging—easily switch between work and gaming without changing your desk setup.
How does webOS improve everyday use beyond a gaming monitor?
LG UltraGear’s powered by webOS lets you stream videos, browse the web, or access productivity apps without turning on your PC or console. When you're not gaming, you can enjoy quick tasks or video breaks without the noise, heat, or power consumption of a full system. It’s ideal for light use between play sessions or during work breaks—saving time, energy, and hassle.
