How can UltraGear support both work and play?

How does LG Switch improve multitasking?

LG Switch helps enhance multitasking by combining features like Personlaised Picture Wizard, Screen Split, and Video Call. Users can fine-tune display settings for different tasks, divide the screen into customisable layouts to game or work side-by-side, and quickly join video calls via shortcut—all without interrupting their workflow or gameplay. It delivers a seamless experience tailored to both productivity and entertainment.

A futuristic desktop gaming setup with a large monitor displaying a sci-fi armored character. The desk features a controller, speakers, mechanical keyboard, and action figures. Multiple UL and Eyesafe certifications for flicker-free, glare-free, low blue light, and eye safety are shown at the bottom of the image.

How does LG UltraGear OLED provide sharper, more readable text?

LG UltraGear OLED leverages high pixel density (PPI) and an improved subpixel structure to help deliver crisp, legible text. Whether you're reading documents, writing emails, or browsing the web, characters remain clear even at small font sizes. These display technologies support visual clarity by improving edge definition and maintaining colour alignment, which can help reduce visual noise. You can stay focused during long work or study sessions—without sacrificing clarity when it's time to switch to games.

A gaming scene comparison shows text clarity at 70 PPI versus 125 PPI on the left, while the right illustrates improved subpixel structure with RWBG changing to RGWB, enhancing sharpness and readability.

*This feature is based on the specifications of the model 45GX950A.

*Image is for illustrative purpose, comparing RWBG and RGWB subpixel structures, which may affect perceived text clarity depending on display and content. 

What makes LG UltraGear convenient for connecting multiple devices?

UltraGear monitors have lots of ports—like USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort—so you can connect everything from your game console to your laptop. They also support USB hub functionality, allowing you to connect peripherals like your keyboard and mouse directly to the monitor. This means you don’t have to keep plugging and unplugging—easily switch between work and gaming without changing your desk setup.

Top view of a curved LG UltraGear monitor connected to a laptop, gaming keyboard, mouse, and headphones, with icons indicating multiple connectivity options including USB-C, DisplayPort, and HDMI.

How does webOS improve everyday use beyond a gaming monitor?

LG UltraGear’s powered by webOS lets you stream videos, browse the web, or access productivity apps without turning on your PC or console. When you're not gaming, you can enjoy quick tasks or video breaks without the noise, heat, or power consumption of a full system. It’s ideal for light use between play sessions or during work breaks—saving time, energy, and hassle.

A curved LG UltraGear monitor displays a smart interface with app icons for streaming, gaming, music, and productivity, alongside a content row featuring popular games and entertainment options.

Compare LG UltraGear gaming monitors

 

 45GX950A | 45/39/34GX900A | 32G810SA | 45/39/34GX90SA 
 45GX950A_Chart_Colour.png32G810SA_Chart_Colour.png 

 

 

Features

 

 

 

45GX950A

 

 

45/39/34GX900A

 

 

32G810SA

 

45/39/34GX90SA

 

 

 

screen size

 

 

 

 

45-inch

 

 

 

 

45/39/34-inch

 

 

 

 

32-inch

 

 

 

 

45/39/34-inch

 

 

 

 

 

resolution

 

WUHD 5160x2160 WFHD 2560x1080

 

WQHD 3440x1440

 

 

UHD 3840x2160

 

 

WQHD 3440x1440

 

 

 

 

panel type

 

 

 

OLED

 

 

 

OLED

 

 

 

OLED

 

 

 

 

 

OLED

 

 

 

 

 

 

interface

 

 

- DisplayPort 2.1 x 1 (with DSC) 

- HDMI™ 2.1 x 2 

- USB Type-C™ (PD 90W)

 

 

- DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 (with DSC)

- HDMI™ 2.1 x 2

 

 

- DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 (with DSC)

- HDMI™ 2.1 x 2

- USB Type-C™ (PD 65W)

- USB 3.0 1up, 2dn

 

- DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 (with DSC)

- HDMI™ 2.1 x 2

- USB Type-C™ (PD 65W)

- USB 2.0 2dn

 

 

 

webOS

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

webOS24

 

 

webOS24

 

 

 

 

 

 

