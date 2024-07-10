Introducing Windows 11

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Make the everyday easier
When there's a lot to do, let Windows 11 help you get it done. You can find it faster with improved search functionality to help you easily search the Web and your PC from one place.