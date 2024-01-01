We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23.6" UltraGear™ Full HD 144Hz 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch / cm)
23.5" / 59.8cm
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
NTSC 72%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
16.7M colours
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2715 x 0.2715
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)
-
(GTG)
1ms (faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
170/160
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (ver1.2, 1ea)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
NO
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz
-
Normal On (typ.)
30W
-
Normal On (Max)
38W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
Under 0.3W
-
DC Off (Max)
Under 0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)
1920 x 1080 @ 144Hz
-
DisplayPort (Max Resolution / Hz)
1920 x 1080 @ 144Hz
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
Yes
-
Freesync
Yes (Low Frame Compensation)
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mount(mm)
100 x 100
DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
556.8 x 180.6 x 419.8
-
Set (without Stand)
556.8 x 61.1 x 333.8
-
Box
628 x 131 x 395
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100 x 100
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
3.7
-
Set (without Stand)
3.2
-
Box
5.0
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Others
Body Top cover, User screw (3ea)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
