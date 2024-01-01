Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27GN800P-B

27” UltraGear™ QHD IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

27GN800P-B
Official Gaming Monitor Partner of The LEC

LG UltraGear, a Main Partner of League of Legends European Championship in the Official Gaming Monitor category, will take centre stage at the global competition with top tier pro players for LEC fans.

UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor

LG Ultragear Monitor as The Powerful Gear for Your Gaming

Be the Game Changer

LG UltraGear™, supremely powerful gear, boosts your chances of victory.

Speed

IPS 1ms (GtG)
144Hz Refresh Rate

Picture Quality

27" QHD (2560 x 1440)
HDR10 & sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Tech

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for Incredible Speed

With IPS 1ms comparable to TN Speed, providing the minimized afterimage and a fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).

144Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

A ultra-fast speed of 144Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 144Hz Refresh Rate.

The Gaming Scene in Rich Colors and Contrast on The Monitor Supporting Hdr10 With Srgb 99% (Typ.)
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Feel Actual Combat with True Colors

This monitor supports HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.) enabling realistic visual immersion with rich colors and contrast. Regardless of the battlefield, it can help gamers to see dramatic colors the game developers intended.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA

27GN800P is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, minimizing screen tearing and stutter for a smooth and fast gaming experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually minimizes screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

Stylish Design

Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design, and virtually borderless design. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.

Monitor in Stylish, and Virtually Borderless Design with Tilt Adjustable Stand

a comparison of two gaming scenes between conventional mode, and dynamic action sync mode with the reduced input lag
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.
A comparison of two gaming scenes between conventional mode with less visibility in the dark scene, and Black Stabilizer mode offering better visibility in the identical scene
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
A comparison of two gaming scenes between conventional mode and Crosshair mode which leads to better aiming
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above images positioned on the left side illustrate the conventional mode that the feature is not supported in.

Print

Key Spec

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2331 x 0.2331

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Size [cm]

    68.5

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2020

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    45W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    48W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

CONNECTIVITY

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    Mouse Holder, Body Top Cover

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

