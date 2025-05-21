Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
14 Place Setting TrueSteam™ Full Size Integrated Dishwasher
  Ecover tablets will be delivered at the same time as the Dishwasher. Terms apply.

  Trade-Up and receive £100 off at checkout. Terms apply.

  Get extra 10% off when you buy this this product. Discount will be automatically applied at Checkout.

14 Place Setting TrueSteam™ Full Size Integrated Dishwasher

14 Place Setting TrueSteam™ Full Size Integrated Dishwasher

DB365TXS
Key Features

  • TrueSteam technology helps remove 99.99% of bacteria, as well as food and watermarks.
  • LG's QuadWash™ four arm system cleans with wider coverage using powerful streams of water.
  • LG's Auto Open Door opens the door at the end of the cycle to allow excess steam to escape
  • The status indicator light is projected onto the floor while the cycle is running.
  • LG's Direct Drive motor controls water circulation for quiet performance and durability.
  • With LG ThinQ you can oversee the product status and even download new dish programmes.
More

Interior lifestyle image showcasing the LG Built-In Dishwasher

Performance Convenience Smart Design

Ready for a kitchen that serves?

Dishwasher interior with TrueSteam removing spots and cleaning dishes.

Less spot and clean dishes

Clean easily with TrueSteam™

Dishwasher sprayer arms demonstrating QuadWash multi-directional cleaning.

Multi-directional cleaning

QuadWash™ cleans your dishes from all angles.

Smartphone displaying LG ThinQ app for controlling dishwasher cycles in a modern kitchen.

Connect for a smarter wash

New wash cycles via the LG ThinQ™ app.

Certified by TÜV

Remove 99.99% of common household bacteria. 

*Results based on TÜV test with LG DB475TXS model. Test was conducted with Eco program using 6 kinds of bacteria (Escherichia coli, Aspergillus vericolor, Bacillus subtils, Alternaria alternata, Micrococcus luteus, Penicillium chrysogenum). Result may vary in actual usage.

TrueSteam™

Safe and hygienic

TrueSteam™ cleans your dishes with pure steam, making them ultra-clean for you and your family.

*Compared to LG non-steam model. Based on counting of water spots between LG model DFB325 (steam) and DFB415 (non-steam), according to LG internal test methods.

Save pre hand wash time with steam wash

TrueSteam™ easily rinses dishes for you and loosens tough, caked-on food.

Steam that reaches multiple corner

Feel confident that no dishes are missed with TrueSteam™ technology.

Crystal clear dishes every time

TrueSteam™ leaves dishes sparkling clean while reducing water spots by up to 30%*.

*Compared to LG non-steam model. Based on counting of water spots between LG model DFB325 (steam) and DFB415 (non-steam), according to LG internal test methods.

QuadWash™

Powerful and gentle cleaning

QuadWash™ uses four multi-directional arms to thoroughly spray items, while Dual Zone Wash allows you to choose different pressure levels for each rack.

Cleaning power in the right places

Set the water delicacy and intensity for the upper and lower racks separately so you can gently wash your glassware and thoroughly scrub your pots all in one load.

EasyRack™Plus

Flexible loading options

EasyRack™Plus uses three adjustable racks, folding tines, and vertical movement to fit dishes of variable sizes.

Height-adjustable 3rd rack

More space for hard-to-fit items, from long flatware to small espresso cups.

Foldable side rack

Load the kitchenware your way, whether it's a pan or a large bowl.

Top-class Energy Efficiency

Specially designed LG Inverter DD Motors can increase energy efficiency by 54%1) and are certified A-Grade by EU energy efficiency standards2).

1) Compared to LG model. Based on Energy Consumption of Eco Course between LG model DF587HVS (Energy A-10%) and DBC425(Energy E), according to LG internal test methods.

2) Based on household dishwasher Energy Efficiency Index according to EU Regulation 2019/2017. LG’s new dishwasher offers 20 percent more efficiency than an A-rated dishwasher model.

Powerful and quiet performance

Enjoy a quiet and reliable performance from a brand you trust.

A man reading a book near an operation dishwasher, with the Inverter DirectDrive and 10-year Warranty marks displayed

*Noise level : 41dB or lower, based on LG internal test results.

*Based on internal testing results (Sound Power Level, PWL measurement) under the ECO mode + Energy Saver + AOD option settings (January 2019).

*Noise levels are measured as an average across the full dishwasher cycle, including pre-wash, main wash, rinse, and drying stages.

*Noise levels may vary depending on the operating cycle and conditions of use.

*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only).

LG ThinQ™

Stay connected, stay sparkling clean

Get notified when your wash cycle is complete through the LG ThinQ™ app.

A smartphone displays LG ThinQ™ in a kitchen along with 3 app features: Download Cycles, Notifications, and Smart Diagnosis.

*ThinQ™ functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

*Also, when first connecting to dishwasher, it must be in the same Wi-Fi environment, and after that, the dishwasher must always operate within the registered Wi-Fi environment.

More cleaning options at your fingertips

Download new wash cycle presets from the LG ThinQ™ app to enjoy more cleaning options.

Clean your way

Personalise settings for your dishwasher from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smart device.

Innovate by design

A kitchen with the LG built-in dishwasher, oven, hood, and induction hob installed.

Style and harmony

The stainless steel interior of the dishwasher.

Full stainless steel

The dishwasher door opening automatically after the was cycle completes to naturally dry the dishes.

Auto Open Dry

Built-in dishwasher installation guide

Click for further details on how the built-in dishwasher fits into your space, including a guide to measurements and other criteria to head.

1. Measuring the installation area

Illustration showing dimensions to measure a dishwasher's installation area, covering height, width, and depth.

2. Installation precautions

Select a location no more than 1m away from the sink for ease of connection to the water and to ensure drainage.

Diagram showing dishwasher placement, ensuring at least 1m distance from the sink for proper water connection and drainage.

3. Checking the door panel

The owner's manual and installation sheet are divided into (A) Mounting the sliding panel and (B) Mounting the fixed panel, so follow the instructions for each case. 

 

If the door panel weighs between 8kg and 11kg, adjust the door spring tension to make the door easier to open. 

 

(A) Mounting the sliding panel 

Height: 720 - 780mm / Weight: 2.5kg - 11kg

Instructions for mounting sliding and fixed panels with dimensions and weight limits for proper door installation.

(B) Mounting the fixed panel Height: 650 - 720mm / Weight: 3.5 - 9kg

Instructions for mounting sliding and fixed panels with dimensions and weight limits for proper door installation.

Parts & accessories

View details of the parts you’ll receive for installation.

 

The boxes on the kitchen table.

What's in the box?

Funnel illustration

Funnel

Noise strap illustration

Noise Strap (Side)

Moisture barrier tape illustration

Moisture Barrier Tape

Fleece tape illustration, 8 pieces.

Fleece Tape (8ea)

Upper and middle panel brackets illustration

Panel Brackets(Upper & Middle)

Lower panel brackets illustration

Panel Brackets (Lower)

Wood screws illustration, 2 pieces.

Wood Screws (2pcs)

Bracket screws illustration, 12 pieces

Bracket Screws (12pcs)

Wood screws illustration, 2 pieces.

Wood Screws (2pcs)

Door adjustment screws illustration, 2 pieces

Door Adjustment Screws (2pcs)

Wood screws illustration, 2 pieces.

Wood Screws (2pcs)

Download the manual for instructions on product usage and settings.

User Guide

FAQ

Q.

What kind of detergent should I use for my dishwasher?

A.

For dishwashers, you should use dishwasher-specific detergents, not general detergents. There are three types of such detergents: powder, liquid, and tablet. Each detergent may have different dissolving speeds and cleaning capabilities depending on the type of detergent and the manufacturer, so be sure to check the product information and use the recommended amount of detergent listed by the manufacturer based on the loaded amount and dirtiness.

Q.

Do I need to pre-wash my dishes before using the dishwasher?

A.

LG dishwashers use the powerful water flow of their QuadWash™ tornado wash blades, along with TrueSteam™, to thoroughly clean your dishes without the need for pre-washing. However, a light pre-wash with just water to remove large food particles from the dishes can help clean them more efficiently. Get the most out of your dishwasher's cleaning capabilities by pre-washing as needed. Just remove large food particles and load your dishwasher right away.

Q.

What's the smart way to load my dishwasher?

A.

Bottom basket: Pots and pans loaded upside down, dinner plates, soup plates, dessert plates and wine glasses (when using the wine glass rack*)

Middle basket: Glasses, cups, saucers and wine glasses 

Top basket: Cutlery such as teaspoons, dessert spoons, soup spoons, and forks

When placing dishes in the baskets, it's important to tilt them slightly so that 

the water can flow properly.

TIP: If a bulky pot in the bottom basket jams the tray, fix this easily with the tray height adjustment feature.

* Wine glass racks are available in select models, or can be purchased separately as an accessory for the bottom basket.

Q.

Can I wash plastic containers in my dishwasher?

A.

Yes, but only if they are made of heat-resistant plastics; regular plastics can become deformed in high-temperature washes.

Q.

How can I get rid of water spots on my dishes?

A.

The TrueSteam™ feature and water softener in LG dishwashers can effectively remove water spots from dishes.

In addition, using a rinse aid reduces the surface tension of water droplets, which is excellent for drying dishes and preventing spots.

Rinse aid is added automatically when drying if you lift the flap on the detergent dispenser and fill it to the maximum fill level.

Q.

What can I do about the food odors after use?

A.

We recommend cleaning the filter once every 1-2 weeks to remove odors.

TIP: To  steralise the inside of the dishwasher, pour 200 to 300 ml of white vinegar in a shallow bowl, place it in the top basket, and run it on Auto Cycle.

Q.

I want to put wine glasses in the dishwasher, but I'm worried about them breaking or getting water spots. Is it safe to put wine glasses in the dishwasher?

A.

A. LG dishwashers can be equipped with a wine glass rack starting with the latest XD2 model*. The wine glass rack holds wine glasses securely to prevent them from moving and breaking during the wash cycle, and LG dishwasher's TrueSteam™ technology cleans thoroughly to help reduce water spots.

* Applies only to select new models released in 2024

Q.

Can this dishwasher be installed outside of the home?

A.

This product is an indoor appliance for home use only, and cannot be used for commercial (cafes, etc.), industrial, or laboratory purposes.

(It cannot be installed even for research purposes at school science labs and so on as the purpose is to clean chemicals.)

However, it is possible to install this product for simple display and not for actual operation.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

DB365TXS

All Spec

BASIC SPEC.

  • Display Type

    LED

  • INSTALLATION TYPE

    Built-In

  • Panel Type

    Top Control

  • Total Place Settings

    14

APPEARANCE

  • Colors

    Noble Steel

  • Status Indicators

    Indicator(Bar)

  • Time Remaining Indicator

    LED

  • Tub Material

    STS

RACK FEATURES

  • Cutlery Baskets

    No

  • Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

    Yes(Adjustable)

CYCLE/OPTION

  • Auto

    Yes

  • Cancel

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes

  • Delay Start

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Dual Zone

    Yes

  • Eco

    Yes

  • Energy Saver

    Yes

  • Express

    Yes

  • Extra Dry

    Yes

  • Half Load

    Yes

  • Heavy

    No

  • High Temp.

    Yes

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • Machine Clean

    Machine Clean(Steam)

  • Normal

    No

  • Number of Options

    8

  • Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

    10

  • Refresh

    Yes

  • Rinse

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Turbo

    Yes

  • 3 in 1

    No

  • Dry Plus

    No

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

  • Cycle Time

    233

  • Express Cycle Time

    56

  • Noise Emission Class

    B

  • Noise Level (dBA)

    43

  • Turbo Cycle Time

    78

  • Water Consumption (L)

    9.5

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    B

KEY FEATURE

  • Smart Rack+™

    Yes (Upper Rack_Partially Foldable / Lower Rack_Fully Foldable)

  • Anti-Bacterial Treatment

    Yes

  • Aqua-Stop

    Yes

  • Auto Opening Door

    Yes

  • Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

    Yes

  • DirectDrive Motor™

    Yes

  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor

    Yes

  • Number of Spray Arms

    3

  • QuadWash™

    Yes

  • SenseClean Wash System

    Yes

  • Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

    Yes

  • TrueSteam™

    Yes

  • Vario Washing System

    Yes

  • Water Softner

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Remote Control

    No

  • Remote Monitoring

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

  • Adjustable Leg (mm)

    60

  • Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

    683 x 840 x 654

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    50

  • Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

    598 x 815 x 554

  • Product Weight (kg)

    45

POWER / RATINGS

  • Frequency (Hz)

    50

  • Power Consumption (W)

    1600 - 1800

  • Power Supply (V)

    220 - 240

COMPLIANCE

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

What people are saying

