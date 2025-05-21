We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
14 Place Setting TrueSteam™ Full Size Integrated Dishwasher
Key Features
- TrueSteam technology helps remove 99.99% of bacteria, as well as food and watermarks.
- LG's QuadWash™ four arm system cleans with wider coverage using powerful streams of water.
- LG's Auto Open Door opens the door at the end of the cycle to allow excess steam to escape
- The status indicator light is projected onto the floor while the cycle is running.
- LG's Direct Drive motor controls water circulation for quiet performance and durability.
- With LG ThinQ you can oversee the product status and even download new dish programmes.
Ready for a kitchen that serves?
Less spot and clean dishes
Clean easily with TrueSteam™
Multi-directional cleaning
QuadWash™ cleans your dishes from all angles.
Connect for a smarter wash
New wash cycles via the LG ThinQ™ app.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Certified by TÜV
Remove 99.99% of common household bacteria.
*Results based on TÜV test with LG DB475TXS model. Test was conducted with Eco program using 6 kinds of bacteria (Escherichia coli, Aspergillus vericolor, Bacillus subtils, Alternaria alternata, Micrococcus luteus, Penicillium chrysogenum). Result may vary in actual usage.
Safe and hygienic
TrueSteam™ cleans your dishes with pure steam, making them ultra-clean for you and your family.
*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*Compared to LG non-steam model. Based on counting of water spots between LG model DFB325 (steam) and DFB415 (non-steam), according to LG internal test methods.
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
*Compared to LG non-steam model. Based on counting of water spots between LG model DFB325 (steam) and DFB415 (non-steam), according to LG internal test methods.
Powerful and gentle cleaning
QuadWash™ uses four multi-directional arms to thoroughly spray items, while Dual Zone Wash allows you to choose different pressure levels for each rack.
*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
Cleaning power in the right places
Set the water delicacy and intensity for the upper and lower racks separately so you can gently wash your glassware and thoroughly scrub your pots all in one load.
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
Flexible loading options
EasyRack™Plus uses three adjustable racks, folding tines, and vertical movement to fit dishes of variable sizes.
*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
Top-class Energy Efficiency
Specially designed LG Inverter DD Motors can increase energy efficiency by 54%1) and are certified A-Grade by EU energy efficiency standards2).
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
1) Compared to LG model. Based on Energy Consumption of Eco Course between LG model DF587HVS (Energy A-10%) and DBC425(Energy E), according to LG internal test methods.
2) Based on household dishwasher Energy Efficiency Index according to EU Regulation 2019/2017. LG’s new dishwasher offers 20 percent more efficiency than an A-rated dishwasher model.
Powerful and quiet performance
Enjoy a quiet and reliable performance from a brand you trust.
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
*Noise level : 41dB or lower, based on LG internal test results.
*Based on internal testing results (Sound Power Level, PWL measurement) under the ECO mode + Energy Saver + AOD option settings (January 2019).
*Noise levels are measured as an average across the full dishwasher cycle, including pre-wash, main wash, rinse, and drying stages.
*Noise levels may vary depending on the operating cycle and conditions of use.
*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only).
Stay connected, stay sparkling clean
Get notified when your wash cycle is complete through the LG ThinQ™ app.
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
*ThinQ™ functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Also, when first connecting to dishwasher, it must be in the same Wi-Fi environment, and after that, the dishwasher must always operate within the registered Wi-Fi environment.
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
Innovate by design
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
Built-in dishwasher installation guide
Click for further details on how the built-in dishwasher fits into your space, including a guide to measurements and other criteria to head.
1. Measuring the installation area
Illustration showing dimensions to measure a dishwasher's installation area, covering height, width, and depth.
2. Installation precautions
Select a location no more than 1m away from the sink for ease of connection to the water and to ensure drainage.
Diagram showing dishwasher placement, ensuring at least 1m distance from the sink for proper water connection and drainage.
3. Checking the door panel
The owner's manual and installation sheet are divided into (A) Mounting the sliding panel and (B) Mounting the fixed panel, so follow the instructions for each case.
If the door panel weighs between 8kg and 11kg, adjust the door spring tension to make the door easier to open.
(A) Mounting the sliding panel
Height: 720 - 780mm / Weight: 2.5kg - 11kg
Instructions for mounting sliding and fixed panels with dimensions and weight limits for proper door installation.
(B) Mounting the fixed panel Height: 650 - 720mm / Weight: 3.5 - 9kg
Instructions for mounting sliding and fixed panels with dimensions and weight limits for proper door installation.
*The video is for product size and installation, and the design may be different from the actual product.
*Caution should be taken when passing hoses through hose hole as they may have sharp edges and could damage the hoses.
Parts & accessories
View details of the parts you’ll receive for installation.
The boxes on the kitchen table.
What's in the box?
Funnel
Noise Strap (Side)
Moisture Barrier Tape
Fleece Tape (8ea)
Panel Brackets(Upper & Middle)
Panel Brackets (Lower)
Wood Screws (2pcs)
Bracket Screws (12pcs)
Wood Screws (2pcs)
Door Adjustment Screws (2pcs)
Wood Screws (2pcs)
Download the manual for instructions on product usage and settings.
FAQ
What kind of detergent should I use for my dishwasher?
For dishwashers, you should use dishwasher-specific detergents, not general detergents. There are three types of such detergents: powder, liquid, and tablet. Each detergent may have different dissolving speeds and cleaning capabilities depending on the type of detergent and the manufacturer, so be sure to check the product information and use the recommended amount of detergent listed by the manufacturer based on the loaded amount and dirtiness.
Do I need to pre-wash my dishes before using the dishwasher?
LG dishwashers use the powerful water flow of their QuadWash™ tornado wash blades, along with TrueSteam™, to thoroughly clean your dishes without the need for pre-washing. However, a light pre-wash with just water to remove large food particles from the dishes can help clean them more efficiently. Get the most out of your dishwasher's cleaning capabilities by pre-washing as needed. Just remove large food particles and load your dishwasher right away.
What's the smart way to load my dishwasher?
Bottom basket: Pots and pans loaded upside down, dinner plates, soup plates, dessert plates and wine glasses (when using the wine glass rack*)
Middle basket: Glasses, cups, saucers and wine glasses
Top basket: Cutlery such as teaspoons, dessert spoons, soup spoons, and forks
When placing dishes in the baskets, it's important to tilt them slightly so that
the water can flow properly.
TIP: If a bulky pot in the bottom basket jams the tray, fix this easily with the tray height adjustment feature.
* Wine glass racks are available in select models, or can be purchased separately as an accessory for the bottom basket.
Can I wash plastic containers in my dishwasher?
Yes, but only if they are made of heat-resistant plastics; regular plastics can become deformed in high-temperature washes.
How can I get rid of water spots on my dishes?
The TrueSteam™ feature and water softener in LG dishwashers can effectively remove water spots from dishes.
In addition, using a rinse aid reduces the surface tension of water droplets, which is excellent for drying dishes and preventing spots.
Rinse aid is added automatically when drying if you lift the flap on the detergent dispenser and fill it to the maximum fill level.
What can I do about the food odors after use?
We recommend cleaning the filter once every 1-2 weeks to remove odors.
TIP: To steralise the inside of the dishwasher, pour 200 to 300 ml of white vinegar in a shallow bowl, place it in the top basket, and run it on Auto Cycle.
I want to put wine glasses in the dishwasher, but I'm worried about them breaking or getting water spots. Is it safe to put wine glasses in the dishwasher?
A. LG dishwashers can be equipped with a wine glass rack starting with the latest XD2 model*. The wine glass rack holds wine glasses securely to prevent them from moving and breaking during the wash cycle, and LG dishwasher's TrueSteam™ technology cleans thoroughly to help reduce water spots.
* Applies only to select new models released in 2024
Can this dishwasher be installed outside of the home?
This product is an indoor appliance for home use only, and cannot be used for commercial (cafes, etc.), industrial, or laboratory purposes.
(It cannot be installed even for research purposes at school science labs and so on as the purpose is to clean chemicals.)
However, it is possible to install this product for simple display and not for actual operation.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC.
-
Display Type
LED
-
INSTALLATION TYPE
Built-In
-
Panel Type
Top Control
-
Total Place Settings
14
APPEARANCE
-
Colors
Noble Steel
-
Status Indicators
Indicator(Bar)
-
Time Remaining Indicator
LED
-
Tub Material
STS
RACK FEATURES
-
Cutlery Baskets
No
-
Height Adjustable 3rd Rack
Yes(Adjustable)
CYCLE/OPTION
-
Auto
Yes
-
Cancel
Yes
-
Control Lock
Yes
-
Delay Start
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Dual Zone
Yes
-
Eco
Yes
-
Energy Saver
Yes
-
Express
Yes
-
Extra Dry
Yes
-
Half Load
Yes
-
Heavy
No
-
High Temp.
Yes
-
Intensive
Yes
-
Machine Clean
Machine Clean(Steam)
-
Normal
No
-
Number of Options
8
-
Number of Wash Cycles (Program)
10
-
Refresh
Yes
-
Rinse
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Turbo
Yes
-
3 in 1
No
-
Dry Plus
No
ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE
-
Cycle Time
233
-
Express Cycle Time
56
-
Noise Emission Class
B
-
Noise Level (dBA)
43
-
Turbo Cycle Time
78
-
Water Consumption (L)
9.5
-
Energy Efficiency Class
B
KEY FEATURE
-
Smart Rack+™
Yes (Upper Rack_Partially Foldable / Lower Rack_Fully Foldable)
-
Anti-Bacterial Treatment
Yes
-
Aqua-Stop
Yes
-
Auto Opening Door
Yes
-
Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser
Yes
-
DirectDrive Motor™
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
Yes
-
Number of Spray Arms
3
-
QuadWash™
Yes
-
SenseClean Wash System
Yes
-
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
Yes
-
TrueSteam™
Yes
-
Vario Washing System
Yes
-
Water Softner
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
NFC
No
-
Proactive Customer Care
No
-
Remote Control
No
-
Remote Monitoring
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT
-
Adjustable Leg (mm)
60
-
Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)
683 x 840 x 654
-
Packing Weight (kg)
50
-
Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)
598 x 815 x 554
-
Product Weight (kg)
45
POWER / RATINGS
-
Frequency (Hz)
50
-
Power Consumption (W)
1600 - 1800
-
Power Supply (V)
220 - 240
COMPLIANCE
-
The security update is supported for
5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
-
-
-
