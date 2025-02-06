We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
14 Place Setting TrueSteam™ Full Size Freestanding Dishwasher, Silver
14 Place Setting TrueSteam™ Full Size Freestanding Dishwasher, Silver
Ready for a kitchen that serves?
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
Certified by TÜV
Remove 99.99% of common household bacteria.
*Results based on TUV test with LG DB475TXS model. Test was conducted with Eco program using 6 kinds of bacteria (Escherichia coli, Aspergillus vericolor, Bacillus subtils, Alternaria alternata, Micrococcus luteus, Penicillium chrysogenum). Result may vary in actual usage.
TrueSteam™
Safe and hygienic eating
TrueSteam™ cleans your dishes with pure steam, making them ultra-clean for you and your family.
*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*Compared to LG non-steam model. Based on counting of water spots between LG model DFB325 (steam) and DFB415 (non-steam), according to LG internal test methods.
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
QuadWash™
Powerful and gentle cleaning
QuadWash™ uses four multi-directional arms to thoroughly spray every item, while Dual Zone Wash allows you to choose different pressure levels for each rack.
*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
Cleaning power in the right places
Set the water intensity for the upper and lower racks separately so you can gently wash your glassware and thoroughly scrub your pots all in one load.
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
Elegant inside and out
Crafted entirely from stainless steel for increased durability, resistance to bacteria build-up, and easy maintenance.
Open LG freestanding dishwasher in the kitchen, showcasing its fully stainless steel interior.
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
EasyRack™Plus
Flexible loading options
Experience the flexible space of EasyRack™ Plus with a height-adjustable upper rack and a bottom rack with folding tines.
*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
3rd Rack
Step up to the 3rd rack
The 3rd rack gives you more space to fit everything from long flatware to oversized cooking utensils including spatulas, spoons, tongs and more.
Open LG freestanding dishwasher in the kitchen, showcasing its fully stainless steel interior.
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
*The 3rd rack gives you more space to fit everything from long flatware to oversized cooking utensils including spatulas, spoons, tongs and more.
LG ThinQ™
Stay connected, stay sparkling clean
Get notified when your wash cycle is complete through the LG ThinQ™ app.
Open LG freestanding dishwasher in the kitchen, showcasing its fully stainless steel interior.
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
*To use this function, you need to install the LG ThinQ app from the the Android OS(more than 7.0) Play Store or iOS(more than 12.0) AppStore, need to register and connect the product.
*Also, when first connecting to water purifier, it must be in the same Wi-Fi environment, and after that, the water purifier must always operate within the registered Wi-Fi environment.
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
Powerful and quiet performance
Designed with fewer moving parts, enjoy a quiet and reliable performance from a brand you trust.
Open LG freestanding dishwasher in the kitchen, showcasing its fully stainless steel interior.
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
Innovative by design
*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.
All Spec
RACK FEATURES
-
Height Adjustable 3rd Rack
Yes(Fixed)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
COMPLIANCE
-
The security update is supported for
5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
