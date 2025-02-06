Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
14 Place Setting TrueSteam™ Full Size Freestanding Dishwasher, Silver
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

14 Place Setting TrueSteam™ Full Size Freestanding Dishwasher, Silver

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
DF243FVS

14 Place Setting TrueSteam™ Full Size Freestanding Dishwasher, Silver

Front

Ready for a kitchen that serves?

Spotless and hygienic dishes

Clean your dishes with TrueSteam™ to avoid pre-soaking and water spots.

Multi-directional cleaning

QuadWash™ targets your dishes from all angles for a deep and total clean.

Connect for a smarter wash

Download new wash cycles for your pots, pans, glassware, and more from the LG ThinQ™ app.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

Certified by TÜV

Remove 99.99% of common household bacteria.

*Results based on TUV test with LG DB475TXS model. Test was conducted with Eco program using 6 kinds of bacteria (Escherichia coli, Aspergillus vericolor, Bacillus subtils, Alternaria alternata, Micrococcus luteus, Penicillium chrysogenum). Result may vary in actual usage.

TrueSteam™

Safe and hygienic eating

TrueSteam™ cleans your dishes with pure steam, making them ultra-clean for you and your family. 

*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

*Compared to LG non-steam model. Based on counting of water spots between LG model DFB325 (steam) and DFB415 (non-steam), according to LG internal test methods.

Save time with steam pre-wash

TrueSteam™ easily rinses dishes for you and loosens tough, caked-on food.

Steam that reaches every corner

Feel confident that no dishes are missed with TrueSteam™ technology.

Spotless dishes every time

TrueSteam™ leaves dishes sparkling clean while reducing water spots by up to 30%*.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

QuadWash™

Powerful and gentle cleaning

QuadWash™ uses four multi-directional arms to thoroughly spray every item, while Dual Zone Wash allows you to choose different pressure levels for each rack.

*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Cleaning power in the right places

Set the water intensity for the upper and lower racks separately so you can gently wash your glassware and thoroughly scrub your pots all in one load.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

Elegant inside and out

Crafted entirely from stainless steel for increased durability, resistance to bacteria build-up, and easy maintenance.

Open LG freestanding dishwasher in the kitchen, showcasing its fully stainless steel interior.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

EasyRack™Plus

Flexible loading options

Experience the flexible space of EasyRack™ Plus with a height-adjustable upper rack and a bottom rack with folding tines.

*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

3rd Rack

Step up to the 3rd rack

The 3rd rack gives you more space to fit everything from long flatware to oversized cooking utensils including spatulas, spoons, tongs and more.

Open LG freestanding dishwasher in the kitchen, showcasing its fully stainless steel interior.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

*The 3rd rack gives you more space to fit everything from long flatware to oversized cooking utensils including spatulas, spoons, tongs and more.

LG ThinQ™

Stay connected, stay sparkling clean

Get notified when your wash cycle is complete through the LG ThinQ™ app.

Open LG freestanding dishwasher in the kitchen, showcasing its fully stainless steel interior.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

*To use this function, you need to install the LG ThinQ app from the the Android OS(more than 7.0) Play Store or iOS(more than 12.0) AppStore, need to register and connect the product.

*Also, when first connecting to water purifier, it must be in the same Wi-Fi environment, and after that, the water purifier must always operate within the registered Wi-Fi environment.

More cleaning options at your fingertips

Download new wash cycle presets from the LG ThinQ™ app to enjoy more cleaning options.

Clean your way

Personalize settings for your dishwasher from the LG ThinQ™ app on

your smart device.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

Powerful and quiet performance

Designed with fewer moving parts, enjoy a quiet and reliable performance from a brand you trust.

Open LG freestanding dishwasher in the kitchen, showcasing its fully stainless steel interior.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

Innovative by design

The stainless steel interior of the dishwasher.

Style and harmony

The dishwasher door opening automatically after the was cycle completes to naturally dry the dishes.

Micro LED display

Overall view of a modern kitchen featuring an LG freestanding dishwasher seamlessly installed under the counter.

Minimal design

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

Print

All Spec

RACK FEATURES

  • Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

    Yes(Fixed)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

