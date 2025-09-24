Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
14 Place Setting TrueSteam™ Full Size Freestanding Dishwasher, Silver
Product Information Sheet

14 Place Setting TrueSteam™ Full Size Freestanding Dishwasher, Silver

Product Information Sheet

14 Place Setting TrueSteam™ Full Size Freestanding Dishwasher, Silver

DF273FVS
Key Features

  • LG's QuadWash™ four arm system cleans with wider coverage using powerful streams of water.
  • LG's EasyRack™ Plus offers loading with maximum flexibility, to fit and wash various items.
  • LG's Direct Drive motor controls water circulation for quiet performance and durability.
  • TrueSteam technology helps remove 99.99% of bacteria, as well as food and watermarks.
  • With LG ThinQ you can oversee the product status and even download new dish programmes.
  • Auto door opens at the end for naturally drier, spotless dishes.
Ready for a kitchen that serves?

LG free-standing dishwasher in a white kitchen, partially open. A label notes standard Grade A energy efficiency.

A-grade energy efficiency

Save money and keep your dishes spotless with a dishwasher designed for energy efficiency.

Close-up of dishes inside an LG dishwasher, filled with steam to show powerful, hygienic steam cleaning performance.

TrueSteam™

Hygienic shine, less water spots

Close-up of powerful water jets inside an LG dishwasher, showcasing cleaning technology for thorough dishwashing results.

QuadWash™

Leaves no dirty dished behind

Kitchen with partially open LG dishwasher. Smartphone shows LG ThinQ™ app confirming cycle completion and smart control.

LG ThinQ™

Connect for a smarter wash

Top-class Energy Efficiency

Specially designed LG Inverter DD Motors can increase energy efficiency by 54% and are certified A Grade by EU energy efficiency standards¹⁾ . 

LG free-standing dishwasher, door slightly open with clean dishes. Label indicates standard Grade A energy efficiency.
 
TrueSteam™
 

Hygienic shine, less water spots

TrueSteam™ ²⁾ leaves your dishes truly clean, reduces water spots, and sanitises³⁾ them.

Close-up view of dishes inside LG dishwasher with steam released, showcasing steam wash for stain removal and sanitizing.

Save pre hand wash time with Steam wash

TrueSteam™ helps rinse dishes and tackle tough, dried-on food.

Steam that reaches multiple corner

Feel confident that no dishes are missed with TrueSteam™ technology.

Crystal clear dishes every time

TrueSteam™ leaves dishes sparkling clean while reducing water spots by up to 84%.

QuadWash™

All-around wash, sparkling clean

Four Multi-Motion spray arms to clean dishes the first time, while Dual Zone Wash allows you to choose different pressure levels for each rack.

Close-up of intense water streams spraying from rotating blades inside an LG dishwasher, showcasing powerful cleaning action.

 

EasyRack™ Plus

No dish left behind

LG's flexible rack can be easily adjusted to accommodate dishes of variable sizes as needed.

A person lifts the LG dishwasher rack to create more space below, then places large items like frying pans on the lower rack.

Step up to the 3rd rack

The 3rd rack gives you more space to fit everything from long flatware to oversized cooking utensils including spatulas, spoons, tongs and more.

LG ThinQ™

Stay connected, stay sparkling clean

Get notified when your wash cycle is complete through the LG ThinQ™ ⁴⁾ app.

Smartphone shows LG ThinQ™ app in a kitchen, highlighting Download Cycles, Notifications, and Smart Diagnosis features.

Download more ways to clean

LG ThinQ™ lets you download new wash cycles to give you more cleaning options. (pots and pans, casseroles, glassware and night care)

Clean your way

You can personalise settings for your dishwasher from your smart device. 

Low noise

Powerful cleaning, done quietly

With LG's noise reduction technology, your dishes are quietly cleaned while you relax in peace⁵⁾.

A man holds a sleeping baby in a dim kitchen. LG dishwasher runs quietly in the background for peaceful operation.

Innovative by design

Modern kitchen with LG free-standing dishwasher, oven, hood, and induction hob, blending seamlessly with the marble backsplash.

Style and harmony

Close-up of the stainless steel interior of an LG dishwasher, built for durability, hygiene, and efficient dishwashing.

Full stainless steel

LG dishwasher door opens automatically after the wash cycle, releasing steam and letting dishes dry naturally.

Auto open dry

FAQ

Q.

What kind of detergent should I use for my dishwasher?

A.

For dishwashers, you should use dishwasher-specific detergents, not general detergents. There are three types of such detergents: powder, liquid, and tablet. Each detergent may have different dissolving speeds and cleaning capabilities depending on the type of detergent and the manufacturer, so be sure to check the product information and use the recommended amount of detergent listed by the manufacturer based on the loaded amount and dirtiness.

Q.

Do I need to pre-wash my dishes before using the dishwasher?

A.

LG dishwashers use the powerful water flow of their QuadWash™ tornado wash blades, along with TrueSteam™, to thoroughly clean your dishes without the need for pre-washing. However, a light pre-wash with just water to remove large food particles from the dishes can help clean them more efficiently. Get the most out of your dishwasher's cleaning capabilities by pre-washing as needed. Just remove large food particles and load your dishwasher right away.

Q.

How can I get rid of water spots on my dishes?

A.

The TrueSteam® feature and water softener in LG dishwashers can effectively remove water spots from dishes. In addition, using a rinse aid reduces the surface tension of water droplets, which is excellent for drying dishes and preventing spots. Rinse aid is added automatically when drying if you lift the flap on the detergent dispenser and fill it to the maximum fill level.

Q.

What's the smart way to load my dishwasher?

A.

Bottom basket: Pots and pans loaded upside down, dinner plates, soup plates, dessert plates

Middle basket: Glasses, cups, saucers and wine glasses 

Top basket: Cutlery such as teaspoons, dessert spoons, soup spoons, and forks

When placing dishes in the baskets, it's important to tilt them slightly so that the water can flow properly.

TIP: If a bulky pot in the bottom basket jams the tray, fix this easily with the tray height adjustment feature.

Q.

Can I wash plastic containers in my dishwasher?

A.

Yes, but only if they are made of heat-resistant plastics; regular plastics can become deformed in high-temperature washes.

Q.

What can I do about the food odors after use?

A.

We recommend cleaning the filter once every 1-2 weeks to remove odors. TIP: To sterilise the inside of the dishwasher, pour 200 to 300 ml of white vinegar in a shallow bowl, place it in the top basket, and run it on Auto Cycle.

Q.

Can this dishwasher be installed outside of the home?

A.

This product is an indoor appliance for home use only, and cannot be used for commercial (cafes, etc.), industrial, or laboratory purposes.

(It cannot be installed even for research purposes at school science labs and so on as the purpose is to clean chemicals.)

However, it is possible to install this product for simple display and not for actual operation.

Q.

Will the dishwasher fit in my kitchen?

A.

Most modern kitchens are designed around the industry standard of a 60cm wide appliance, which is exactly what LG’s 60cm dishwashers offer. This standard size ensures that our freestanding dishwashers blend seamlessly into your existing kitchen layout without any hassle.

*Please use only dishwasher-safe dishes in your dishwasher.

 

*The product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

 

1) Energy efficiency

 * Compared to LG model. Based on Energy Consumption of Eco Course between LG model DBC335(Class A) and DBC425(Class E), according to LG internal test

 

2) TrueSteam™

-Test date: 20.1.14

-Test agency: TÜV Rheinland

-Test model: DFB22M, DFB22M1

-Test conditions: Voltage: 220±1% V, Frequency 60±1% Hz, Temperature 20±2°C, Humidity 65±5%, Water supply temperature 15±2°C, Water supply pressure 240±20kPam, Detergent type B 24g, No rinse aid, Standard mode

-Test method: For water hardness levels of 51ppm, 153ppm, 204ppm, and 68ppm, count the number of water spots depending on whether a water softening device is used. For 102ppm, measure the number of water spots under the following conditions: (1) Using water softener only, (2) Without water softener, (3) Using water softener and rinse, (4) Using water softener with steam and rinse, (5) Using water softener with steam, (6) Steam only without water softener

-Test results: When neither water softener nor steam were used, 123 water spots were formed. When using steam without water softener, 19 water stains were formed (84% reduction).

-The tested models and the DFC287HVS model use the same water softener and the same steam generation technology.

-Actual results may vary depending on the environment.

 

3) Sanitises

[Reduces Escherichia coli, Salmonella typhimurium, Listeria monocytogenes]

-Test date: 21.9.1

-Test agency: KTR(Korea Testing & Research Institute)

-Test report number: TBK-2021-005911, TBK-2021-005912, TBK-2021-005913

-Test model: LG 14 Place XD dishwasher

-Test conditions: The dishwasher operated in Eco + Hi-Temp + Steam mode. Contaminated inoculum was applied to 2 rice bowls and 2 soup bowls with an initial concentration of approximately (1.0*10^8) CFU/mL.

-Test method: Test strains were pre-incubated on Tryptic soy agar at (35±1)℃ for 18~24 hours and adjusted to (1.0~9.9*10^8) CFU/mL using sterile saline. Sterilised dishes (2 rice bowls and 2 soup bowls) were inoculated with 0.2 mL of the test solution, dried for 1 hour, and placed in the dishwasher.

-Test results: Under the test conditions, Escherichia coli, Salmonella typhimurium, Listeria monocytogenes were reduced by more than 99.999%.

-The tested models and the DFC287HVS model use the same steam generation technology.

-Actual results may vary depending on the environment.

 

4) LG ThinQ™

-ThinQ™ functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. 

-Also, when first connecting to dishwasher, it must be in the same Wi-Fi environment, and after that, the dishwasher must always operate within the registered Wi-Fi environment.

 

5) Low noise

-Noise level : 41dB or lower, based on LG internal test results.

-Based on internal testing results (Sound Power Level, PWL measurement) under the ECO mode + Energy Saver + AOD option settings (January 2019).

-Noise levels are measured as an average across the full dishwasher cycle, including pre-wash, main wash, rinse, and drying stages.

-Noise levels may vary depending on the operating cycle and conditions of use.

-2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only).

 

Summary

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

BASIC SPEC.

  • Display Type

    LED

  • INSTALLATION TYPE

    Free Standing

  • Panel Type

    Front Control

  • Total Place Settings

    14

APPEARANCE

  • Colors

    Prime Silver

  • Status Indicators

    No

  • Time Remaining Indicator

    No

  • Tub Material

    STS

RACK FEATURES

  • Cutlery Baskets

    No

  • Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

    Yes(Fixed)

CYCLE/OPTION

  • Auto

    Yes

  • Cancel

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes

  • Delay Start

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Dual Zone

    Yes

  • Eco

    Yes

  • Energy Saver

    Yes

  • Express

    Yes

  • Extra Dry

    Yes

  • Half Load

    Yes

  • Heavy

    No

  • High Temp.

    Yes

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • Machine Clean

    Machine Clean(Steam)

  • Normal

    No

  • Number of Options

    8

  • Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

    10

  • Refresh

    Yes

  • Rinse

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Turbo

    Yes

  • 3 in 1

    No

  • Dry Plus

    No

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

  • Cycle Time

    299

  • Express Cycle Time

    57

  • Noise Emission Class

    B

  • Noise Level (dBA)

    44

  • Turbo Cycle Time

    79

  • Water Consumption (L)

    9.5

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    A

KEY FEATURE

  • Smart Rack+™

    Yes (Upper Rack_Partially Foldable / Lower Rack_Partially Foldable)

  • Anti-Bacterial Treatment

    Yes

  • Aqua-Stop

    Yes

  • Auto Opening Door

    Yes

  • Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

    Yes

  • DirectDrive Motor™

    Yes

  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor

    Yes

  • Number of Spray Arms

    3

  • QuadWash™

    Yes

  • SenseClean Wash System

    Yes

  • Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

    Yes

  • TrueSteam™

    Yes

  • Vario Washing System

    Yes

  • Water Softner

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Remote Control

    No

  • Remote Monitoring

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

  • Adjustable Leg (mm)

    30

  • Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

    680 x 890 x 665

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    52

  • Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

    600 x 850 x 600

  • Product Weight (kg)

    47

POWER / RATINGS

  • Frequency (Hz)

    50

  • Power Consumption (W)

    1600 - 1800

  • Power Supply (V)

    220 - 240

COMPLIANCE

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

