14 Place Setting TrueSteam™ Full Size Freestanding Dishwasher, Silver

1) Energy efficiency

* Compared to LG model. Based on Energy Consumption of Eco Course between LG model DBC335(Class A) and DBC425(Class E), according to LG internal test

2) TrueSteam™

-Test date: 20.1.14

-Test agency: TÜV Rheinland

-Test model: DFB22M, DFB22M1

-Test conditions: Voltage: 220±1% V, Frequency 60±1% Hz, Temperature 20±2°C, Humidity 65±5%, Water supply temperature 15±2°C, Water supply pressure 240±20kPam, Detergent type B 24g, No rinse aid, Standard mode

-Test method: For water hardness levels of 51ppm, 153ppm, 204ppm, and 68ppm, count the number of water spots depending on whether a water softening device is used. For 102ppm, measure the number of water spots under the following conditions: (1) Using water softener only, (2) Without water softener, (3) Using water softener and rinse, (4) Using water softener with steam and rinse, (5) Using water softener with steam, (6) Steam only without water softener

-Test results: When neither water softener nor steam were used, 123 water spots were formed. When using steam without water softener, 19 water stains were formed (84% reduction).

-The tested models and the DFC287HVS model use the same water softener and the same steam generation technology.

-Actual results may vary depending on the environment.

3) Sanitises

[Reduces Escherichia coli, Salmonella typhimurium, Listeria monocytogenes]

-Test date: 21.9.1

-Test agency: KTR(Korea Testing & Research Institute)

-Test report number: TBK-2021-005911, TBK-2021-005912, TBK-2021-005913

-Test model: LG 14 Place XD dishwasher

-Test conditions: The dishwasher operated in Eco + Hi-Temp + Steam mode. Contaminated inoculum was applied to 2 rice bowls and 2 soup bowls with an initial concentration of approximately (1.0*10^8) CFU/mL.

-Test method: Test strains were pre-incubated on Tryptic soy agar at (35±1)℃ for 18~24 hours and adjusted to (1.0~9.9*10^8) CFU/mL using sterile saline. Sterilised dishes (2 rice bowls and 2 soup bowls) were inoculated with 0.2 mL of the test solution, dried for 1 hour, and placed in the dishwasher.

-Test results: Under the test conditions, Escherichia coli, Salmonella typhimurium, Listeria monocytogenes were reduced by more than 99.999%.

-The tested models and the DFC287HVS model use the same steam generation technology.

-Actual results may vary depending on the environment.

4) LG ThinQ™

-ThinQ™ functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

-Also, when first connecting to dishwasher, it must be in the same Wi-Fi environment, and after that, the dishwasher must always operate within the registered Wi-Fi environment.

5) Low noise

-Noise level : 41dB or lower, based on LG internal test results.

-Based on internal testing results (Sound Power Level, PWL measurement) under the ECO mode + Energy Saver + AOD option settings (January 2019).

-Noise levels are measured as an average across the full dishwasher cycle, including pre-wash, main wash, rinse, and drying stages.

-Noise levels may vary depending on the operating cycle and conditions of use.

-2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only).