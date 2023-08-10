About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

An image of LG OLED evo G3 on the wall of a modern and quirky New York City apartment with a romantic night scene playing on the screen. 10 Year World's No.1 OLED TV emblem.

FOR THE LOVE
OF GREAT TV

FOR THE LOVE <br>OF GREAT TV Read Full Report

Report commissioned to celebrate LG OLED TV's 10th Anniversary

 

 

In the past TV may have been ‘dubbed’ an idle way to pass the time with your partner. However, with an increase in big streaming company investments and high quality shows, TV is now a key feature not only in our living rooms, but also in our relationships.

 

With an increasing number of diverse shows and genres, there is an increase in entertainment options. Yet research shows watching TV with a partner can help you learn, grow and strengthen your relationship bond.

 

To celebrate LG OLED TV’s 10th anniversary, the World’s number one OLED TV brand for ten consecutive years (17), LG has teamed up with Behavioral Psychologist Jo Hemmings and Relationship Coach Paul C Brunson, to take a deep dive into the role TV plays for couples and the positive impact it can have on relationships.

 

Drawing on LG’s new research findings on TV trends from individuals in 10-year relationships plus and existing science and expertise, LG’s experts decode how our TVs can be a tool to relationship satisfaction and offers up the TV “Formula of Feels” to help others navigate their relationship milestones.

 

 

Read Full Report