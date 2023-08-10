In the past TV may have been ‘dubbed’ an idle way to pass the time with your partner. However, with an increase in big streaming company investments and high quality shows, TV is now a key feature not only in our living rooms, but also in our relationships.

With an increasing number of diverse shows and genres, there is an increase in entertainment options. Yet research shows watching TV with a partner can help you learn, grow and strengthen your relationship bond.

To celebrate LG OLED TV’s 10th anniversary, the World’s number one OLED TV brand for ten consecutive years (17), LG has teamed up with Behavioral Psychologist Jo Hemmings and Relationship Coach Paul C Brunson, to take a deep dive into the role TV plays for couples and the positive impact it can have on relationships.

Drawing on LG’s new research findings on TV trends from individuals in 10-year relationships plus and existing science and expertise, LG’s experts decode how our TVs can be a tool to relationship satisfaction and offers up the TV “Formula of Feels” to help others navigate their relationship milestones.