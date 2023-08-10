We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Report commissioned to celebrate LG OLED TV's 10th Anniversary
In the past TV may have been ‘dubbed’ an idle way to pass the time with your partner. However, with an increase in big streaming company investments and high quality shows, TV is now a key feature not only in our living rooms, but also in our relationships.
With an increasing number of diverse shows and genres, there is an increase in entertainment options. Yet research shows watching TV with a partner can help you learn, grow and strengthen your relationship bond.
To celebrate LG OLED TV’s 10th anniversary, the World’s number one OLED TV brand for ten consecutive years (17), LG has teamed up with Behavioral Psychologist Jo Hemmings and Relationship Coach Paul C Brunson, to take a deep dive into the role TV plays for couples and the positive impact it can have on relationships.
Drawing on LG’s new research findings on TV trends from individuals in 10-year relationships plus and existing science and expertise, LG’s experts decode how our TVs can be a tool to relationship satisfaction and offers up the TV “Formula of Feels” to help others navigate their relationship milestones.
