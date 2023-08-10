About Cookies on This Site

Water & Ice Dispenser | Total No Frost (Frost Free) | American Fridge Freezer | 635L | GSLA80PZLF | Shiny Steel
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Water & Ice Dispenser | Total No Frost (Frost Free) | American Fridge Freezer | 635L | GSLA80PZLF | Shiny Steel

Product Information Sheet
GSLA80PZLF

Water & Ice Dispenser | Total No Frost (Frost Free) | American Fridge Freezer | 635L | GSLA80PZLF | Shiny Steel

front view
An close up video of water dripping from crisp green lettuce is next to a close up video of water falling on fresh red tomatoes, is next to a video of bright wet blueberries moving around.
LinearCooling™

Seals in farm freshness for longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.
Quiet Mark

Quiet Mark

Fridge Freezers

2022

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE LinearCooling model GSLV71PZTM. The result may vary in actual usage.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.
DoorCooling+

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling+™.

*Based on UL, TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.

*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Enhance Your Décor with an UltraSleek Door

The UltraSleek Door instantly enhances the décor of any kitchen.

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Large Capacity

Store More with More Interior Space

Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.

*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.

*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.

LG ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smart Life



Voice Control

Smart Alert

Monitoring

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your refrigerator exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, "Turn on Express Freeze" and the AI speaker will listen and make sure your groceries are taken care of.

Connect for Easier Control

Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification straight to your phone to alert you.

Efficient Product Maintenance

The LG ThinQ™ app continuously monitors your refrigerator. Whether it's everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.

*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.

*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

The 10 Year Warranty for the Smart Inverter Compressor logo is next to the Smart Inverter logo.

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years of peace of mind.

FAQ

Q.

What do I need to plumb in a fridge freezer?

A.

For more information, please click the link below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.

Q.

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?

A.

LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

Summary


CAPACITY
635L
DIMENSION (WXHXD. MM)
913 x 1790 x 735
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
NatureFresh™ - keeps your food fresh for longer, and better tasting
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Smart Learner - Tailored operation and savings based on your usage habits via ThinQ™ WiFi

Key Spec

Volume Total (L)

635

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913x1790x735

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

430

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

F

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

Plumbing

Plumbing required

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Shiny Steel



REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Bottle(Wine) Rack

Yes

Door Basket_Transparent

4

Door Basket_Non-transparent

0

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

No

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Pure N Fresh

No

Refrigerator Light

LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes (3)

Fresh 0 Zone

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091426628

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

InstaView

No

Star Rating

****

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Water Only Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Plumbing

Plumbing required

Craft ice

No

PERFORMANCE

Sound Power (dB)

36

Sound Power (Grade)

C

Climate Class

T

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

430

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Pocket

Finish (Door)

Shiny Steel

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

No

Door (Material)

PET

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Drawer_Freezer

Yes (2)

Freezer Light

LED

Door Basket_Transparent

Yes (2)

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes (3)

Door Basket_Non-transparent

No

CAPACITY

Volume Refrigerator (L)

416

Volume Freezer (L)

219

Volume Total (L)

635

Storage Volume Chiller Compartment (L)

0

Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

0

BASIC SPEC

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

F

Product Type

Side By Side

Standard/Counter Depth

Standard

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Express Freeze

Yes

Internal LED Display

Button-88-white

External LED Display

No

External LCD Display

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Depth without door (mm)

620

Depth with handle (mm)

735

Height to Top of Case (mm)

1750

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

1790

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913x1790x735

Product Weight (kg)

111

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GSLA80PZLF)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(GSLA80PZLF)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(GSLA80PZLF)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (GSLA80PZLF)


What people are saying

Buy Directly from LG

front view

GSLA80PZLF

Water & Ice Dispenser | Total No Frost (Frost Free) | American Fridge Freezer | 635L | GSLA80PZLF | Shiny Steel

UK EU
Product Information Sheet