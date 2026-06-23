Why LG ART TV?

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From TV to an art masterpiece, meet the LG ART TV collection
Elevate your space with art masterpieces on your TV
LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV
9mm-range Wallpaper Design with True Wireless — the pinnacle of aesthetics
With an ultra-thin 9mm class profile, Wallpaper TV blends seamlessly into any space. LG True Wireless with the Zero Connect Box ensures cables stay out of sight, transforming your TV into a striking canvas for art.1)
LG OLED evo AI G6
Flush-fit Gallery Design with refined minimalism
Designed for minimalism with a flush-fit design that allows your TV to seamlessly fit in your space, making it a refined display that’s great for showcasing art.2)
LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7
Gallery Design with Attachable Frame — a gallery tailored for you
Designed to look like real art, LG Gallery TV brings a gallery-like feel to your space. It displays artwork beautifully, turning your screen into a visual focal point that elevates your room's style.
*Attachable Frame may vary based on country or region.
*A Snow White frame is included with your purchase.
Bring your personal gallery to life with LG ART TV and LG Gallery+
Style your space with over 5000+ curated art content
LG Gallery+ lets you access countless artworks and content from our partners like The National Gallery, MMCA, Magnum, and more. Elevate and personalise your space with art that reflects your style.3)
Discover auto-curated content for you with Gallery Curation
Answering a series of short questions lets your TV know what kind of artworks you like. LG Gallery+ can then start serving you content recommendations personalised to your taste.5)
BGM with Music Lounge lets you set the right vibe
Create the right atmosphere with music that matches your visuals. Use music recommended according to your preferences or connect via Bluetooth to play your own tracks.
Auto Brightness Control in any light
Brightness Control automatically adjusts the screen output based on ambient lighting, ensuring clear and comfortable viewing in any environment.8)
Motion Sensor responds to your presence
Motion detection lets your TV respond intelligently, switching modes depending on whether or not you're nearby.9)
Stay updated with Information Dashboard
See important information at a glance. Get weather updates, sports alerts, view your Google Calendar, and even set up notifications for Home Hub, your viewing reservations and more.
Explore the LG ART TV lineup
LG OLED evo AI W6
· LG OLED evo
· 9mm class thin Wallpaper Design
· Hyper Radiant Colour Tech
· Perfect Black & Perfect Colour
· True Wireless
· LG Gallery+
LG OLED evo AI G6
· LG OLED evo
· Flush-fit Gallery Design
· Hyper Radiant Colour Tech
· Perfect Black & Perfect Colour
· LG Gallery+
Disclaimer
* The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.
* Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.
* Service availability varies by region and country.
* Personalised services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.
* LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.
* The content shown on this page may differ from the content available on the actual Gallery+ service.
1) * The actual measurement is 9.95mm and may vary slightly depending on the measuring conditions.
* Power board and speakers are seamlessly integrated into the screen.
* Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible.
* installation requirements may differ.
* Wireless OLED TV refers to connectivity between Zero Connect Box and screen.
* Placement of Zero Connect Box in a cabinet may result in signal interference depending on the material and thickness of the cabinet.
* Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.
* Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.
* Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.
* Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.
* Zero Connect Technology refers to connectivity between Zero Connect Box and screen.
2) * Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible.
*Installation requirements may differ.
3) * Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.
* Service is available through a paid subscription. One-month free trial available with login and payment method registration. Subscription automatically renews to a paid plan unless canceled before the trial ends. Subscription may be cancelled at any time during the trial period.
4) * Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.
* An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.
5) * 16 different profiles are provided, with content recommendations generated by matching data to each type of profile.
6) * Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.
* A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.
* Depending on device performance, file size, and network speed, LG Link's file transfer speed may vary.
* Some file extensions may not be supported by LG Link depending on your device specifications.
* LG Link can use an external storage device when used according to the device memory specifications.
7) * The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.
8) * Brightness sensors may vary by model.
* Only supported on models with a light sensor.
9) * Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.