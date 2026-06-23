Why LG ART TV?

1) * The actual measurement is 9.95mm and may vary slightly depending on the measuring conditions.

* Power board and speakers are seamlessly integrated into the screen.

* Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible.

* installation requirements may differ.

* Wireless OLED TV refers to connectivity between Zero Connect Box and screen.

* Placement of Zero Connect Box in a cabinet may result in signal interference depending on the material and thickness of the cabinet.

* Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.

* Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.

* Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

* Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

* Zero Connect Technology refers to connectivity between Zero Connect Box and screen.

2) * Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible.

*Installation requirements may differ.

3) * Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

* Service is available through a paid subscription. One-month free trial available with login and payment method registration. Subscription automatically renews to a paid plan unless canceled before the trial ends. Subscription may be cancelled at any time during the trial period.

4) * Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

* An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

5) * 16 different profiles are provided, with content recommendations generated by matching data to each type of profile.

6) * Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.

* A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.

* Depending on device performance, file size, and network speed, LG Link's file transfer speed may vary.

* Some file extensions may not be supported by LG Link depending on your device specifications.

* LG Link can use an external storage device when used according to the device memory specifications.

7) * The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

8) * Brightness sensors may vary by model.

* Only supported on models with a light sensor.

9) * Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.