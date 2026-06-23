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From TV to an art masterpiece, meet the LG ART TV collection

LG ART TV lineup including LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV, LG OLED evo AI G6, and LG Gallery TV AI LX7 with frame, each showcasing Wallpaper Design, Flush-fit Gallery Design, and Gallery Design with Attachable Frame, transforming TV screens into gallery-worthy art displays.

LG ART TV lineup including LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV, LG OLED evo AI G6, and LG Gallery TV AI LX7 with frame, each showcasing Wallpaper Design, Flush-fit Gallery Design, and Gallery Design with Attachable Frame, transforming TV screens into gallery-worthy art displays.

LG ART TV features an art-focused concept with framed artwork images positioned separately across the layout, each displaying different paintings and artistic styles.

LG ART TV features an art-focused concept with framed artwork images positioned separately across the layout, each displaying different paintings and artistic styles.

Why LG ART TV?

Now more than a TV, LG ART TV redefines the boundaries of the category as a new canvas for art, bringing artistic expression, elevated design, and innovation together. Discover groundbreaking display technology, not only designed to blend seamlessly into your interior, but also made to showcase art masterpieces with breathtaking visual quality.

Elevate your space with art masterpieces on your TV

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV

9mm-range Wallpaper Design with True Wireless — the pinnacle of aesthetics

With an ultra-thin 9mm class profile, Wallpaper TV blends seamlessly into any space. LG True Wireless with the Zero Connect Box ensures cables stay out of sight, transforming your TV into a striking canvas for art.1)

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV featuring 9mm-class thin Wallpaper Design with True Wireless is shown in multiple close-up angles highlighting its ultra-slim profile and cable-free look that blends seamlessly into interiors. LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV featuring a 9mm-class thin Wallpaper Design with True Wireless stands before a large window in a living space, displaying an Impressionist-style painting that blends naturally with the skyline beyond.

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV featuring 9mm-class thin Wallpaper Design with True Wireless is shown in multiple close-up angles highlighting its ultra-slim profile and cable-free look that blends seamlessly into interiors. LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV featuring a 9mm-class thin Wallpaper Design with True Wireless stands before a large window in a living space, displaying an Impressionist-style painting that blends naturally with the skyline beyond.

LG OLED evo AI G6

Flush-fit Gallery Design with refined minimalism

Designed for minimalism with a flush-fit design that allows your TV to seamlessly fit in your space, making it a refined display that’s great for showcasing art.2)

LG OLED evo AI G6 featuring Flush-fit Gallery Design is presented in three views, highlighting its slim side profile and seamless wall alignment while showcasing bold abstract artwork that integrates cleanly into modern living spaces.

LG OLED evo AI G6 featuring Flush-fit Gallery Design is presented in three views, highlighting its slim side profile and seamless wall alignment while showcasing bold abstract artwork that integrates cleanly into modern living spaces.

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7

Gallery Design with Attachable Frame — a gallery tailored for you

Designed to look like real art, LG Gallery TV brings a gallery-like feel to your space. It displays artwork beautifully, turning your screen into a visual focal point that elevates your room's style.

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 ART TV featuring Gallery Design with Attachable Frame is presented in three views, highlighting its Snow White frame and vibrant artworks seamlessly integrated across varied living spaces.

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 ART TV featuring Gallery Design with Attachable Frame is presented in three views, highlighting its Snow White frame and vibrant artworks seamlessly integrated across varied living spaces.

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 ART TV featuring Attachable Gallery Frame is shown in a split view with and without the Snow White frame option, illustrating how swapping the frame changes the ambiance of the space.

Change the frame to fit your space’s mood

Display art as if it were framed in a gallery. The Snow White Attachable Frame instantly changes the atmosphere within your home to be like a personal art gallery.

*Attachable Frame may vary based on country or region.

*A Snow White frame is included with your purchase.

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 ART TV featuring a Gallery-like Screen is wall-mounted with a still life painting on display. It’s positioned near a window with other framed artworks and despite the sunlight, its screen has no visible reflections, making it look like real art.

Gallery-like Screen, designed to look like actual art

Inspired by real canvas, artwork looks natural and refined without reflections, making LG Gallery TV feel more like framed art than screen.

Bring your personal gallery to life with LG ART TV and LG Gallery+

Style your space with over 5000+ curated art content

LG Gallery+ lets you access countless artworks and content from our partners like The National Gallery, MMCA, Magnum, and more. Elevate and personalise your space with art that reflects your style.3)

LG ART TV looks powered down on the wall, then Gallery Mode turns on, shows information, and cycles through different artworks.

Switch from TV to artwork seamlessly with Gallery Mode

With Gallery Mode turned on, your TV can continue to save energy even while displaying your selected artworks adding a touch of style and elegance to your space.

Discover auto-curated content for you with Gallery Curation

Answering a series of short questions lets your TV know what kind of artworks you like. LG Gallery+ can then start serving you content recommendations personalised to your taste.5)

LG ART TV with LG Gallery+ generative AI shows a voice prompt to draw a cat in a brightly colored hot air balloon basket, then displays the generated artwork, followed by additional prompt examples with their images.

Turn your ideas into art with Generative AI Artwork

Bring your ideas to life with your TV’s built-in generative AI. Write out a prompt to create unique artworks, and even send them to your phone via LG Link to enjoy them anywhere.6)

BGM with Music Lounge lets you set the right vibe

Create the right atmosphere with music that matches your visuals. Use music recommended according to your preferences or connect via Bluetooth to play your own tracks.

LG ART TV shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

LG ART TV shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

Easily access Google Photos and showcase your memories

Conveniently connect your Google Photos account to your TV just by using your phone. Effortlessly personalise your space by using content from your own photo library.7)

Auto Brightness Control in any light

Brightness Control automatically adjusts the screen output based on ambient lighting, ensuring clear and comfortable viewing in any environment.8)

Motion Sensor responds to your presence

Motion detection lets your TV respond intelligently, switching modes depending on whether or not you're nearby.9)

Stay updated with Information Dashboard

See important information at a glance. Get weather updates, sports alerts, view your Google Calendar, and even set up notifications for Home Hub, your viewing reservations and more.

Explore the LG ART TV lineup

LG OLED evo AI W6

· LG OLED evo

· 9mm class thin Wallpaper Design

· Hyper Radiant Colour Tech

· Perfect Black & Perfect Colour

· True Wireless

· LG Gallery+

Discover The W6

LG OLED evo AI G6

· LG OLED evo

· Flush-fit Gallery Design

· Hyper Radiant Colour Tech

· Perfect Black & Perfect Colour

· LG Gallery+

Explore The G6

LG Gallery TV AI with Frame LX7

· LG QNED Mini LED

· Gallery Design with Attachable Frame 

· Snow White Colour Frame

· Dynamic QNED Colour & 100% Colour Volume

· Gallery-like Screen

· LG Gallery+

Meet The New LX7

Disclaimer

 

* The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

* Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.

* Service availability varies by region and country.

* Personalised services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

* LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

* The content shown on this page may differ from the content available on the actual Gallery+ service.

1) * The actual measurement is 9.95mm and may vary slightly depending on the measuring conditions.

* Power board and speakers are seamlessly integrated into the screen.

* Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible.

* installation requirements may differ.

* Wireless OLED TV refers to connectivity between Zero Connect Box and screen.

* Placement of Zero Connect Box in a cabinet may result in signal interference depending on the material and thickness of the cabinet.

* Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.

* Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.

* Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

* Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

* Zero Connect Technology refers to connectivity between Zero Connect Box and screen.

 

2) * Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible.

 *Installation requirements may differ.

 

3) * Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

* Service is available through a paid subscription. One-month free trial available with login and payment method registration. Subscription automatically renews to a paid plan unless canceled before the trial ends. Subscription may be cancelled at any time during the trial period.

 

4) * Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

* An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

 

5) * 16 different profiles are provided, with content recommendations generated by matching data to each type of profile.

 

6) * Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.

* A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.

* Depending on device performance, file size, and network speed, LG Link's file transfer speed may vary.

* Some file extensions may not be supported by LG Link depending on your device specifications.

* LG Link can use an external storage device when used according to the device memory specifications.

 

7) * The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

 

8) * Brightness sensors may vary by model.

* Only supported on models with a light sensor.

 

9) * Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.  