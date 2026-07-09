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65 inch LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 4K ART TV 2026

UKEU
TV
UKEU
TV

65 inch LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 4K ART TV 2026

65LX7B6LA
Front view of 65 inch LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 4K ART TV 2026 65LX7B6LA
55 inch LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 4K ART TV 2026
65 inch LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 4K ART TV 2026
65 inch LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 4K ART TV 2026
65 inch LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 4K ART TV 2026
65 inch LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 4K ART TV 2026
65 inch LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 4K ART TV 2026
65 inch LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 4K ART TV 2026
65 inch LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 4K ART TV 2026
65 inch LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 4K ART TV 2026
65 inch LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 4K ART TV 2026
65 inch LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 4K ART TV 2026
65 inch LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 4K ART TV 2026
Front view of 65 inch LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 4K ART TV 2026 65LX7B6LA
55 inch LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 4K ART TV 2026
65 inch LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 4K ART TV 2026
65 inch LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 4K ART TV 2026
65 inch LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 4K ART TV 2026
65 inch LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 4K ART TV 2026
65 inch LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 4K ART TV 2026
65 inch LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 4K ART TV 2026
65 inch LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 4K ART TV 2026
65 inch LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 4K ART TV 2026
65 inch LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 4K ART TV 2026
65 inch LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 4K ART TV 2026
65 inch LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 4K ART TV 2026

Key Features

  • Gallery Design with Attachable Frame for changing up your space's mood
  • Gallery-like Screen without reflections makes your TV look like actual framed art
  • With LG Gallery+, access various art content and curate your own home gallery
  • Mini LED and Dynamic QNED Colour with 100% Colour Volume brings art to vibrant life
  • Award‑winning webOS brings advanced AI experiences—powered by Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot
More
2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Cybersecurity category for LG Shield

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree (LG Shield)

Cybersecurity

2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category for Multi-AI

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree (Multi-AI)

Artificial Intelligence

AVForums Editor’s Choice badge as Best Smart TV System for 8 consecutive years, including 2025/26

AVForums Editor's Choice - Best Smart TV System 2025/26

"8 Years as The Best Smart TV System"

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

Why LG Gallery TV with Frame?

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 ART TV featuring Gallery Design for home gallery is wall-mounted in a modern living room, displaying a vivid still life painting that integrates seamlessly with contemporary furniture.

Gallery Design for your home gallery

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 ART TV featuring Attachable Gallery Frame is shown in a split view with Warm Walnut and Snow White frame options, mounted on two differently coloured walls above modern living room furniture.

Attachable Gallery Frame sets the mood

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 ART TV featuring LG Gallery+ showcases a curated range of artworks, including Vincent van Gogh’s “A Wheatfield, with Cypresses,” alongside partner museum references and a visible 1 Month Free offer.

Limitless artworks with LG Gallery+

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 ART TV featuring Dynamic QNED Colour displays a close-up of richly textured painting artwork, where intensified reds, yellows, and greens highlight its 100% Colour Volume, bringing art to life.

Dynamic QNED Colour brings art to life

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 ART TV with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

How does LG Gallery TV turn a TV into art?

LG Gallery TV is designed to transform any space into a personalised gallery. Switch between attachable gallery frames to match your aesthetic. Curate the art you want to display with access to limitless artworks on LG Gallery+. With a Gallery-like Screen that makes your TV look like real artwork paired with Dynamic QNED colour, watch visual masterpieces come to life in stunning, vibrant colour.

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 ART TV appears across three different rooms, each wall-mounted and displaying different artworks in varied interior styles, transforming any space into a personalized gallery.

LG OLED AI B6 shows a split-screen planet-and-stars scene, comparing an anti-glare matte display with its Perfect Black & Perfect Color display for clearer picture quality in any light, supported by UL certification and Intertek certifications for color volume and color fidelity.

Gallery Design with Attachable Frame

Choose the frame that fits your space’s mood

Display art as if it were framed in a gallery. Pick between the Snow White and Warm Walnut Attachable Frame, whichever suits your style best, and instantly change the atmosphere within your home to be like a personal art gallery.

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 ART TV featuring Gallery Design with Attachable Frame transitions from a red wall with a Warm Walnut frame to a white wall with a Snow White frame, showing how it fits effortlessly into any room style.

LG OLED AI B6’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, GPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 ART TV with Attachable Frame is shown in two close-up views highlighting the Snow White and Warm Walnut TV frame finishes surrounding the screen.

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 ART TV with Attachable Frame is shown in two close-up views highlighting the Snow White and Warm Walnut TV frame finishes surrounding the screen.

*Attachable Frame may vary based on country or region.

*A Snow White frame is included with your purchase. The Warm Walnut frame is sold separately.

Curate your own home gallery with a wide selection of art

LG Gallery+

Style your space with over 5000+ curated art content

LG Gallery+ lets you access countless artworks and content from our partners like The National Gallery, MMCA, Magnum, and more. Elevate and personalise your space with art that reflects your style.1)

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 ART TV looks powered down on the wall, then Gallery Mode turns on, shows information, and cycles through different artworks.

LG OLED AI B6 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

Gallery Mode

Switch from TV to artwork seamlessly

With Gallery Mode turned on, your TV can continue to save energy even while displaying your selected artworks adding a touch of style and elegance to your space.

Gallery Curation

Discover auto-curated content based on your preferences

Answering a series of short questions lets your TV know what kind of artworks you like. LG Gallery+ can then start serving you content recommendations personalised to your taste.3)

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 ART TV with LG Gallery+ generative AI shows a voice prompt to draw a cat in a brightly coloured hot air balloon basket, then displays the generated artwork, followed by additional prompt examples with their images.

LG OLED AI B6E displays the LG Gaming Portal on the webOS screen, showing a gaming hub with a one-step interface that provides access to multiple game apps via cloud gaming services such as NVIDIA GeForce NOW and webOS apps.

Generative AI Artwork

Turn your ideas into art with Generative AI

Bring your ideas to life with your TV’s built-in generative AI. Write out a prompt to create unique artworks, and even send them to your phone via LG Link to enjoy them anywhere.4)

BGM with Music Lounge

Set the right vibe with music

Create the right atmosphere with music that matches your visuals. Use music recommended according to your preferences or connect via Bluetooth to play your own tracks.

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 ART TV shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 ART TV shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

My Photos

Easily access Google Photos and showcase your memories

Conveniently connect your Google Photos account to your TV just by using your phone. Effortlessly personalise your space by using content from your own photo library.5)

Auto Brightness Control

Optimal brightness in any light

Brightness Control automatically adjusts the screen output based on ambient lighting, ensuring clear and comfortable viewing in any environment.6)

Designed to elevate your space

Slim & Seamless Wall Mount

Made to seamlessly blend into the wall like an art piece

Designed to sit flush against the wall, the slim wall mount places the TV close to the wall for a clean, refined look that looks like framed artwork instead of a screen.

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 ART TV featuring Slim & Seamless Wall Mount sits flush against yellow and white walls in two different interiors, displaying classic paintings with a clean, framed-art look that blends seamlessly into the space.

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 ART TV featuring Slim & Seamless Wall Mount sits flush against yellow and white walls in two different interiors, displaying classic paintings with a clean, framed-art look that blends seamlessly into the space.

Height Adjustable Stand

Flexible height fit for any space

Set up your TV's height based on what suits your space best. An adjustable stand lets you set the height with ease, ensuring the TV fits naturally into your interior layout.

Picture and sound that deliver an immersive gallery experience

Gallery-like Screen without reflections

Experience art, just like in a gallery

Inspired by real canvas, artwork looks natural and refined without reflections, making LG Gallery TV feel more like framed art than screen.

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 ART TV featuring a Gallery-like Screen is wall-mounted with a still life painting on display. It’s positioned near a window with other framed artworks and despite the sunlight, its screen has no visible reflections, making it look like real art.

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 ART TV featuring a Gallery-like Screen is wall-mounted with a still life painting on display. It’s positioned near a window with other framed artworks and despite the sunlight, its screen has no visible reflections, making it look like real art.

Dynamic QNED Colour

Dynamic and vivid colour that brings art to life

Powered by the alpha 7 AI Processor, Dynamic QNED Colour—LG’s unique wide colour gamut technology—improves colour reproduction for more dynamic, vibrant colour in motion making art feel more immersive.

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 ART TV featuring Dynamic QNED colour displays a close-up of richly textured painting, where intensified reds, yellows, and greens show vivid colour expression and lifelike detail on screen.

See the 100% Colour Volume Certification8)

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 ART TV Mini LED highlights how its Mini LED reveals sharper rock textures and clearer ocean detail than conventional LED in a split coastal cliff scene, delivering deeper blacks and more refined contrast for greater clarity and depth.

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 ART TV Mini LED highlights how its Mini LED reveals sharper rock textures and clearer ocean detail than conventional LED in a split coastal cliff scene, delivering deeper blacks and more refined contrast for greater clarity and depth.

Mini LED

Brilliance refined by pinpoint precision

Discover deeper contrast and bright visuals with LG’s Mini LED technology, delivering precision light control for every scene.

*Images above are simulated for illustrative purposes.

alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

Upgraded for smarter, more powerful processing

Driven by enhanced GPU and CPU power, the alpha 7 AI Processor performs sophisticated image optimisation to deliver 4K clarity with improved contrast and three-dimensional depth.

AI Hub personalises every detail of your experience

Discover 3 standout benefits of AI Hub

Advanced Multi AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot

Simply say what you are searching for, then select the AI model that suits you the best. The system connects to multiple AI models to deliver broader, more relevant results.11)

Get personalised content recommendations and information

AI Concierge suggests content and updates tailored to your interests. In This Scene provides relevant recommendations and information based on what you’re watching, while Generative AI enables searching and creating images.12)

LG AI TV recognises your voice and leads you to My Page tailored just for you!

Taken to My Page, you can see everything at a glance, from weather, calendar, and widgets to your favourite sports scores.13)

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognised in the Artificial Intelligence category.

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognised in the Artificial Intelligence category.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

AI Magic Remote

Easily navigate and point like an air mouse to enjoy AI Hub

Control your TV easily with AI Magic Remote. With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, click, drag, and drop to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.15)

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 ART TV features AI Hub for personalisation, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

Award-winning webOS now secured by LG Shield

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

8 Years as the Best Smart TV System

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield

Security you can trust

LG Shield's 7 core technologies ensure your data stays safe with secure data storage and management, secure cryptographic algorithms, ensured software integrity, user authentication and access control, secure data transmission, security event detection and response, and secure update management.

Security you can trust Discover more about LG Shield

LG Channels

Endless entertainment for free

LG Channels brings together diverse content from live and on-demand platforms into a single hub, making it easier than ever to find content you love.16)

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 ART TV with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to Google Home and LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 ART TV with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to Google Home and LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

Smart Connectivity

Home Hub, your all-in-one smart home platform

Home Hub brings all your smart devices together. Seamlessly connect, control, and interact with your home IoT devices across Google Home and more.17)

webOS Re:New Program

Upgrade your TV up to 5 years for free18)

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

Accessibility

Assistive features make viewing more inclusive

LG TVs are designed with accessibility in mind with features such as Colour Adjustment Filter, a Sign Language Guide, and direct connectivity support for audio assistive devices.

Disclaimer

 

* The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

* Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.

* Service availability varies by region and country.

* Personalised services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

* LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

* The content shown on this page may differ from the content available on the actual Gallery+ service.

1) * Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

* Service is available through a paid subscription. One-month free trial available with login and payment method registration. Subscription automatically renews to a paid plan unless canceled before the trial ends. Subscription may be cancelled at any time during the trial period.

 

3) * 16 different profiles are provided, with content recommendations generated by matching data to each type of profile.

 

4) * Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.

* A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.

* Depending on device performance, file size, and network speed, LG Link's file transfer speed may vary.

* Some file extensions may not be supported by LG Link depending on your device specifications.

* LG Link can use an external storage device when used according to the device memory specifications.

 

5) * The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app. 

 

6) * Brightness sensors may vary by model.

 

8) *Display colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.

 

9) * Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

10) * Must be activated through the Sound Mode menu. And sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

 

11) * AI Search (Copilot) is available on Re:New25-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/Nano UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

* An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

* This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

 

12) * Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

* Menus displayed may be different upon release.

* Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

* ‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

* ‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

* ‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

13) * Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

* Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

* It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

* The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

* The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

* My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO UHD TVs.

 

14) * Internet connection required.

* It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

* In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

15) * Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

* AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

* Some features may require an internet connection.

* AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

16) * Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

17) * LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

18) * webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

* Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

* Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

Print

Key Spec

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Colour Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Color (100% Color Volume certified)

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

    Alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • AUDIO - Audio Output

    20W

  • AUDIO - Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1467 x 850 x 40.5

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

    26.9

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Backlight Type

    Mini LED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Color (100% Color Volume certified)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    Alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

  • AI HDR Remastering

    Yes

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Super Upscaling

  • Auto Brightness Control

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes (except for Central Europe)

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 26

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • The security update is supported until

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • AI Magic Remote

    Built-In

  • AI Picture/Sound Wizard

    Yes

  • AI Voice ID

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • LG Gallery+

    Yes (Paid service availability varies by country)

  • LG Shield

    Yes

  • My Page

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker Direction

    Side Firing

  • Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • USB Input

    x2 (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1467 x 850 x 40.5

  • TV Weight without Stand

    26.9

  • TV Weight with Stand

    27.9

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    1096 x 315

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1467 x 882/912 x 315

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    35.8

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    - x -

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1640 x 1020 x 178

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    AI Magic Remote MR26

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

  • Attachable Gallery Frame

    Yes

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

  • EAN Code (Barcode)

    8806096722510

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2 (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2 (Satellite)

GAMING

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 60Hz)

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy

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