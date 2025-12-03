We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
635L InstaView™ American Style Fridge Freezer & 20L 700W NeoChef™ Slim Microwave Oven Bundle
GSXV80PZLE.MS2032
()
Key Features
- Save energy and get easy access with sleek InstaView™ Door-in-Door™.
- Keep food fresher for longer with LG's NatureFRESH™ cooling technology.
- Cool evenly and quicker with LG's DoorCooling+™ technology. Maximise freshness and reduce energy cost with Linear Cooling™ technology.
- Microwave - Antibacterial Easy Clean coating keeps the microwave 99.99% germ-free.
- Microwave - Bright LED lamp is three times stronger than usual.
- Partial return is not available.
Products in this Bundle: 2
Fridge Freezer Details
What's to Love About LG Fridge Freezers?
This is an image that summarizes the main features of the product into four categories.
EASY ACCESS
Knock Twice & See Inside
Knock twice and see 23% more of what's inside with the latest generation of InstaView™.
It is a logo for InstaView.
Quick & Easy Access to Your Favourites
Door-in-Door™ allows you to easily get your favorite foods with a concealed opening button.
The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator. The door-in-door of the refrigerator is open.
Save Energy & Reduce Cold Air Loss
Thanks to InstaView™ and Door-in-Door™, you don't have to open the main door when you're looking for a snack or drink, cutting down on cold air loss from the refrigerator.
The half-side view of the InstaView refrigerator.
*Compared to LG conventional Side by Side InstaView™ ThinQ™(GSX971NEAE).
FRESHNESS
Seals in Farm Freshness Longer
Enjoy fresh food with LG's temperature control and cooling technology that keeps your food fresher, longer.
FRESHNESS

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

Enjoy fresh food with LG's temperature control and cooling technology that keeps your food fresher, longer.
Keep Food Fresh for up to 7 Days
LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃, locking in freshness for up to 7 days.
Keep Food Fresh for up to 7 Days

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃, locking in freshness for up to 7 days.
Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster
DoorCooling+™ air vents located at the front of the fridge keep drinks colder and food fresher.
Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

DoorCooling+™ air vents located at the front of the fridge keep drinks colder and food fresher.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LINEARCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.
SMART CONVENIENCE
Smart Living Begins with LG ThinQ™
Wi-Fi-enabled appliances let you control and monitor your refrigerator with your smartphone and voice commands.
Smart Living Begins with LG ThinQ™

Wi-Fi-enabled appliances let you control and monitor your refrigerator with your smartphone and voice commands.
Link Your Fridge & Smartphone
The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your refrigerator. Turn on 'Express Freeze' with just the tap of a button.
Link Your Fridge & Smartphone

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your refrigerator. Turn on 'Express Freeze' with just the tap of a button.
Open Door Alerts
Not sure if you left the refrigerator door open? No worries! The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification directly to your phone to alert you.
Open Door Alerts

Not sure if you left the refrigerator door open? No worries! The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification directly to your phone to alert you.
Enjoy Personalised Operation & Savings
Part of the LG ThinQ™ app, Smart Learner analyzes habits to anticipate temperature and energy needs. It will increase cooling 2 hours before periods of high usage so that even when the door is opened frequently, the fridge temperature stays where you've set it.
The whole family is sitting at the table preparing a meal. InstaView refrigerator installed on one side of the kitchen is creating cool air quickly.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.
*The use of metal components does not in itself keep the food in the refrigerator fresher.
FAQ
Q.
What is the point of an InstaView™ fridge?
A.
With LG's ingenious InstaView™ technology, there’s no need to open the door of your LG Fridge to see what’s inside. Simply knock twice on the tinted glass panel and it illuminates to let you check its contents. Why? Prevents cold air loss, keeps Fridge temperature stable, saves energy and keeps your food fresher for longer.
It's the simple, energy-saving way to check what’s inside your LG Fridge without even opening the door.
Q.
What is the point of a Door-in-Door™ refrigerator?
A.
LG’s Door-in-Door™ system provides instant access to everyday essentials without opening the whole Fridge door. Store well-used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurts in the easy-reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and thus reduce energy usage in your smart tech LG Fridge.
Q.
What do I need to plumb in a fridge freezer?
A.
For more information, please click the link below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A
Q.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
A.
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
Q.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
A.
LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
Q.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
A.
Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.
Q.
What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?
A.
LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.
Microwave Details
Why you'll love LG NeoChefTM Slim
Healthy fry
Crispy food with less oil
EasyCleanᵀᴹ
Anti-baterial cavity
Sleek design
Harmonious look with galss front
Effortless cleaning, spotless results
EasyClean™ eliminates 99.99% of bacteria. Simply spray the interior with water and effortlessly remove any residue, without the need for detergents or harsh chemicals.
There is a microwave with an open door, and there is an explanation that is easy to clean inside.
*Based on the SGS Antibacterial Activity and Efficacy Test (2017.08) following the JIS Z 2801:2010 Antibacterial Product Standard, the antibacterial activity value against Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus has been confirmed to be at least 5.9 (equivalent to 99.999%).
- 635L InstaView™ American Style Fridge Freezer Shiny Steel Total No Frost
- 20L 700W NeoChef™ Slim Microwave Oven with Touch Control Panel, White
Key Spec
CAPACITY - Volume Total (L)
635
PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
348
BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
E
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
FEATURES - InstaView
Yes
FEATURES - Door-in-Door
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM - Plumbing
Plumbing required
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Shiny Steel
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
E
Product Type
Side By Side
Standard/Counter Depth
Standard
CAPACITY
Volume Total (L)
635
Volume Freezer (L)
219
Volume Refrigerator (L)
416
Volume Chiller Compartment (L)
0
Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Internal LED Display
Button-88-white
Express Freeze
Yes
External LCD Display
No
External LED Display
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
Finish (Door)
Shiny Steel
Handle Type
Door (Material)
VCM
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes
Ice & Water Dispenser
Yes
Ice Maker_Manual
No
Plumbing
Plumbing required
Water Only Dispenser
No
Craft ice
No
FEATURES
DoorCooling+
Yes
Door-in-Door
Yes
InstaView
Yes
Linear Cooling
Yes
Star Rating
****
PERFORMANCE
Climate Class
T
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
348
Sound Power (dB)
36
Sound Power (Grade)
C
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Bottle(Wine) Rack
Yes
Door Basket_Non-transparent
0
Door Basket_Transparent
4
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
No
Fresh 0 Zone
No
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)
No
Refrigerator Light
LED (2)
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes (3)
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Non-transparent
No
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes (2)
Drawer_Freezer
Yes (2)
Freezer Light
LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes (3)
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806091820891
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Depth without door (mm)
620
Depth with handle (mm)
735
Height to Top of Case (mm)
1750
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
1790
Product Weight (kg)
133
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913x1790x735
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Brand
LG
Country of Origin
China
Door Color
White
Door Design
Divided
EasyClean
Yes
Installation Type
Countertop
Outcase Color
White
Oven Capacity (L)
20
Type
Solo
CONTROL FEATURES
Control Display
LED
Control Location
Right Side
Control Type
Panel Touch
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Add 30 Seconds
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Completion Beeper
Yes
EasyClean
Yes
Kitchen Timer
No
Time Setting
Yes
Turntable On/Off
No
COOKING MODES
Air Fry
No
Auto Cook
Yes
Auto Reheat
Yes
Bake
No
Convection Bake
No
Defrost
Yes
Dehydrate
No
Grill
No
Inverter Defrost
No
Melt
No
Memory Cook
No
Proof
No
Roast
No
Sensor Cook
No
Sensor Reheat
No
Slow Cook
No
Soften
No
Speed Convection
No
Speed Grill
No
Stage Cooking
No
Steam Cook
No
Warm
No
DESIGN / FINISH
Cavity Design
Square
Door Color
White
Door Glass Design
Smog
Exterior Design
WideView Traditional
Interior Color
Gray
Outcase Color
White
Printproof Finish
No
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)
317 x 204 x 294
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
540 x 292 x 386
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
454 x 261 x 328
Product Weight (kg)
9.5
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
Cavity Light Type
LED
How to Cook
Manual
Microwave Power Consumption (W)
1050
Microwave Power Levels
5
Microwave Power Output (W)
700
Oven Capacity (L)
20
Smart Inverter
No
Total Power Consumption (W)
1050
Turntable Size (mm)
245
POWER / RATINGS
Power Output (W)
700
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
230V / 50Hz
SMART TECHNOLOGY
NFC Tag On
No
SmartDiagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
ACCESSORIES
Glass Tray (Ea)
1
Rotate Ring (Ea)
1
User Manual (Ea)
1
COMPLIANCE
The security update is supported for
5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096578292
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
