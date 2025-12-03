About Cookies on This Site

635L InstaView™ American Style Fridge Freezer & 20L 700W NeoChef™ Slim Microwave Oven Bundle
UKEU
RF

635L InstaView™ American Style Fridge Freezer & 20L 700W NeoChef™ Slim Microwave Oven Bundle

UKEU
Product Information Sheet

635L InstaView™ American Style Fridge Freezer & 20L 700W NeoChef™ Slim Microwave Oven Bundle

GSXV80PZLE.MS2032
Key Features

  • Save energy and get easy access with sleek InstaView™ Door-in-Door™.
  • Keep food fresher for longer with LG's NatureFRESH™ cooling technology.
  • Cool evenly and quicker with LG's DoorCooling+™ technology. Maximise freshness and reduce energy cost with Linear Cooling™ technology.
  • Microwave - Antibacterial Easy Clean coating keeps the microwave 99.99% germ-free.
  • Microwave - Bright LED lamp is three times stronger than usual.
  • Partial return is not available.
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of 635L InstaView™ American Style Fridge Freezer Shiny Steel Total No Frost(GSXV80PZLE)

GSXV80PZLE

635L InstaView™ American Style Fridge Freezer Shiny Steel Total No Frost
UKEU
Product Information Sheet
Front view of NeoChef™ Slim 20L 700W Microwave Oven with Touch Control Panel, White

MS2032GASW

20L 700W NeoChef™ Slim Microwave Oven with Touch Control Panel, White

Fridge Freezer Details

What's to Love About LG Fridge Freezers?

This is an image that summarizes the main features of the product into four categories.

EASY ACCESS

Knock Twice & See Inside

Knock twice and see 23% more of what's inside with the latest generation of InstaView™.

It is a logo for InstaView.

Quick & Easy Access to Your Favourites

Door-in-Door™ allows you to easily get your favorite foods with a concealed opening button.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator. The door-in-door of the refrigerator is open. There's a small screen that explains where a concealed opening button is to open the door.

Save Energy & Reduce Cold Air Loss

Thanks to InstaView™ and Door-in-Door™, you don't have to open the main door when you're looking for a snack or drink, cutting down on cold air loss from the refrigerator.

The half-side view of the InstaView refrigerator. This is a picture of a refrigerator filled with cold air.

*Compared to LG conventional Side by Side InstaView™ ThinQ™(GSX971NEAE).

FRESHNESS

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

Enjoy fresh food with LG's temperature control and cooling technology that keeps your food fresher, longer.

The top part of the image is harvesting lettuce from the field. The bottom part of the image is a fresh salad in a round plate. The vegetables in these two images are naturally connected as if they were one image.

Keep Food Fresh for up to 7 Days

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃, locking in freshness for up to 7 days.

There is a cute blackboard with vegetables. There's a graph in the middle of this board. This graph explains that LG Linear Cooling can reduce the temperature difference in refrigerators.

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

DoorCooling+™ air vents located at the front of the fridge keep drinks colder and food fresher.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LINEARCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.

SMART CONVENIENCE

Smart Living Begins with LG ThinQ™

Wi-Fi-enabled appliances let you control and monitor your refrigerator with your smartphone and voice commands.

There's a woman sitting comfortably at a table far away doing her job. There is an ai speaker on the table. Leaving her behind, the walls and InstaView refrigerator are placed.

Link Your Fridge & Smartphone

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your refrigerator. Turn on 'Express Freeze' with just the tap of a button.

Image on the right shows a woman standing in a grocery store looking at her phone. Image on the left shows the refrigerator front view. In the center of the images is an icon to show connectivity between the phone and refrigerator.

Open Door Alerts

Not sure if you left the refrigerator door open? No worries! The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification directly to your phone to alert you.

 

The image on the left shows a woman standing outside the house. The image on the right shows that the refrigerator door has been left open. In the foreground of the two images is the phone screen which shows the LG ThinQ app notifications and the Wifi icon above the phone.

Enjoy Personalised Operation & Savings

Part of the LG ThinQ™ app, Smart Learner analyzes habits to anticipate temperature and energy needs. It will increase cooling 2 hours before periods of high usage so that even when the door is opened frequently, the fridge temperature stays where you've set it.

 

The whole family is sitting at the table preparing a meal. InstaView refrigerator installed on one side of the kitchen is creating cool air quickly.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Modern LG refrigerator with doors open, showcasing organised shelves with various groceries, beverages, and dairy.

Large Capacity

Get More Food Storage Space

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Ultra-sleek Door

Enhance Your Décor

A diagonal view up into the top of the refrigerator showing the soft LED lighting.

Soft LED Lighting

Visibly Better Lighting

*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.

*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.
*The use of metal components does not in itself keep the food in the refrigerator fresher.

FAQ

Q.

What is the point of an InstaView™ fridge?

A.

With LG's ingenious InstaView™ technology, there’s no need to open the door of your LG Fridge to see what’s inside. Simply knock twice on the tinted glass panel and it illuminates to let you check its contents. Why? Prevents cold air loss, keeps Fridge temperature stable, saves energy and keeps your food fresher for longer.
It's the simple, energy-saving way to check what’s inside your LG Fridge without even opening the door.

Q.

What is the point of a Door-in-Door™ refrigerator?

A.

LG’s Door-in-Door™ system provides instant access to everyday essentials without opening the whole Fridge door. Store well-used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurts in the easy-reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and thus reduce energy usage in your smart tech LG Fridge.

Q.

What do I need to plumb in a fridge freezer?

A.

For more information, please click the link below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.

Q.

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?

A.

LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

Microwave Details

Why you'll love LG NeoChefTM Slim

The woman in the pictue is scanning barcode from a product using thinq feature to autometically set the microwave oven.

Healthy fry

Crispy food with less oil

The front neochef microwave oven with easyclean logo on it.

EasyCleanᵀᴹ

Anti-baterial cavity

The front view of neochef microwave oven on the kitchen countertop.

Sleek design

Harmonious look with galss front

There is a microwave oven in the kitchen and icons representing three key features.

Effortless cleaning, spotless results

EasyClean™ eliminates 99.99% of bacteria. Simply spray the interior with water and effortlessly remove any residue, without the need for detergents or harsh chemicals.

There is a microwave with an open door, and there is an explanation that is easy to clean inside.

*Based on the SGS Antibacterial Activity and Efficacy Test (2017.08) following the JIS Z 2801:2010 Antibacterial Product Standard, the antibacterial activity value against Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus has been confirmed to be at least 5.9 (equivalent to 99.999%).

Print

Key Spec

CAPACITY - Volume Total (L)

635

PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

348

BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

E

PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

FEATURES - InstaView

Yes

FEATURES - Door-in-Door

Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM - Plumbing

Plumbing required

SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

Shiny Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

E

Product Type

Side By Side

Standard/Counter Depth

Standard

CAPACITY

Volume Total (L)

635

Volume Freezer (L)

219

Volume Refrigerator (L)

416

Volume Chiller Compartment (L)

0

Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Internal LED Display

Button-88-white

Express Freeze

Yes

External LCD Display

No

External LED Display

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Shiny Steel

Handle Type

Pocket

Door (Material)

VCM

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Plumbing

Plumbing required

Water Only Dispenser

No

Craft ice

No

FEATURES

DoorCooling+

Yes

Door-in-Door

Yes

InstaView

Yes

Linear Cooling

Yes

Star Rating

****

PERFORMANCE

Climate Class

T

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

348

Sound Power (dB)

36

Sound Power (Grade)

C

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Bottle(Wine) Rack

Yes

Door Basket_Non-transparent

0

Door Basket_Transparent

4

Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

No

Fresh 0 Zone

No

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)

No

Refrigerator Light

LED (2)

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes (3)

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Basket_Non-transparent

No

Door Basket_Transparent

Yes (2)

Drawer_Freezer

Yes (2)

Freezer Light

LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes (3)

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091820891

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Depth without door (mm)

620

Depth with handle (mm)

735

Height to Top of Case (mm)

1750

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

1790

Product Weight (kg)

133

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913x1790x735

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GSXV80PZLE)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(GSXV80PZLE)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(GSXV80PZLE)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (GSXV80PZLE)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(GSXV80PZLE)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Country of Origin

China

Door Color

White

Door Design

Divided

EasyClean

Yes

Installation Type

Countertop

Outcase Color

White

Oven Capacity (L)

20

Type

Solo

CONTROL FEATURES

Control Display

LED

Control Location

Right Side

Control Type

Panel Touch

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Add 30 Seconds

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Completion Beeper

Yes

EasyClean

Yes

Kitchen Timer

No

Time Setting

Yes

Turntable On/Off

No

COOKING MODES

Air Fry

No

Auto Cook

Yes

Auto Reheat

Yes

Bake

No

Convection Bake

No

Defrost

Yes

Dehydrate

No

Grill

No

Inverter Defrost

No

Melt

No

Memory Cook

No

Proof

No

Roast

No

Sensor Cook

No

Sensor Reheat

No

Slow Cook

No

Soften

No

Speed Convection

No

Speed Grill

No

Stage Cooking

No

Steam Cook

No

Warm

No

DESIGN / FINISH

Cavity Design

Square

Door Color

White

Door Glass Design

Smog

Exterior Design

WideView Traditional

Interior Color

Gray

Outcase Color

White

Printproof Finish

No

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

317 x 204 x 294

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

540 x 292 x 386

Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

454 x 261 x 328

Product Weight (kg)

9.5

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

Cavity Light Type

LED

How to Cook

Manual

Microwave Power Consumption (W)

1050

Microwave Power Levels

5

Microwave Power Output (W)

700

Oven Capacity (L)

20

Smart Inverter

No

Total Power Consumption (W)

1050

Turntable Size (mm)

245

POWER / RATINGS

Power Output (W)

700

Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

230V / 50Hz

SMART TECHNOLOGY

NFC Tag On

No

SmartDiagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

ACCESSORIES

Glass Tray (Ea)

1

Rotate Ring (Ea)

1

User Manual (Ea)

1

COMPLIANCE

The security update is supported for

5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806096578292

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(MS2032GASW)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(MS2032GASW)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

