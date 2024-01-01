2.1 Blu-ray Home Cinema System

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
HB44M

KEY FEATURES

  • Room Size

    Small

  • Speaker Position

    Front Only

  • LG SimpLink™

    Yes

  • HDMI 1080p Upscaling

    Yes

  • Total Power

    400W

  • Front Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

    125W x 2

  • Subwoofer Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

    150W(Passive)

  • AM/FM Radio Tuner

    Yes

  • Radio

    FM/RDS

PLAY BACK

  • DVD

    Yes

  • CD

    Yes

  • Blu-ray

    Yes

  • USB recording

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • AUX Input

    Yes

  • Portable 3.5mm Jack Input

    Yes

  • HDMI Out

    Yes

  • Composite Out

    Yes

  • Component Out

    Yes

  • Ethernet

    Yes

  • Digital (optical) Input

    Yes

ADVANCED FEATURES

  • DD 2ch Down Mix

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS

    Yes

  • DTS HD

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Dimmer

    Yes

  • Sleep

    Yes

  • Screen Saver

    Yes

  • Sound Gallery

    VSM+, Night Mode, BassBlast, MP3 Up-Scaling, Game Equalizer, Clear Voice, Natural Plus

  • Network Firmware Update

    Yes

  • DLNA

    Yes

  • Third Party Services

    “Third party services may be changed, removed, or interrupted, without notice, and LG makes no representation or warranty that any content or service will remain available for any period of time”.

  • CIFS

    Yes

TECHINICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Main (W x H x D) mm

    360 x 62.5 x 313

  • Front Speaker (W x H x D) mm

    200 x 573 x 200

  • Subwoofer (W x H x D) mm

    190 x 385 x 278

  • Main Weight (Kg)

    2.73

  • Front Speaker Weight (Kg)

    1.3

  • Subwoofer Weight (Kg)

    4.7

