2.1 Blu-ray Home Cinema System
All Spec
KEY FEATURES
-
Room Size
Small
-
Speaker Position
Front Only
-
LG SimpLink™
Yes
-
HDMI 1080p Upscaling
Yes
-
Total Power
400W
-
Front Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
125W x 2
-
Subwoofer Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
150W(Passive)
-
AM/FM Radio Tuner
Yes
-
Radio
FM/RDS
PLAY BACK
-
DVD
Yes
-
CD
Yes
-
Blu-ray
Yes
-
USB recording
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
AUX Input
Yes
-
Portable 3.5mm Jack Input
Yes
-
HDMI Out
Yes
-
Composite Out
Yes
-
Component Out
Yes
-
Ethernet
Yes
-
Digital (optical) Input
Yes
ADVANCED FEATURES
-
DD 2ch Down Mix
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
DTS HD
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Dimmer
Yes
-
Sleep
Yes
-
Screen Saver
Yes
-
Sound Gallery
VSM+, Night Mode, BassBlast, MP3 Up-Scaling, Game Equalizer, Clear Voice, Natural Plus
-
Network Firmware Update
Yes
-
DLNA
Yes
-
Third Party Services
“Third party services may be changed, removed, or interrupted, without notice, and LG makes no representation or warranty that any content or service will remain available for any period of time”.
-
CIFS
Yes
TECHINICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Main (W x H x D) mm
360 x 62.5 x 313
-
Front Speaker (W x H x D) mm
200 x 573 x 200
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D) mm
190 x 385 x 278
-
Main Weight (Kg)
2.73
-
Front Speaker Weight (Kg)
1.3
-
Subwoofer Weight (Kg)
4.7
