LG 2.1 Blu-ray & DVD Home Cinema System

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 2.1 Blu-ray & DVD Home Cinema System

HB45E

LG 2.1 Blu-ray & DVD Home Cinema System

All Spec

KEY FEATURES

Room Size

Small

Speaker Position

Front Only

LG SimpLink™

Yes

HDMI 1080p Upscaling

Yes

Total Power

400W

Front Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

125W x 2

Subwoofer Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

150W(Passive)

AM/FM Radio Tuner

Yes

Radio

FM/RDS

PLAY BACK

DVD

Yes

CD

Yes

Blu-ray

Yes

USB recording

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

AUX Input

Yes

Portable 3.5mm Jack Input

Yes

HDMI Out

Yes

Composite Out

Yes

Ethernet

Yes

Digital (optical) Input

Yes

iPod® Ready

Yes

ADVANCED FEATURES

DD 2ch Down Mix

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS

Yes

DTS HD

Yes

Mute

Yes

Dimmer

Yes

Sleep

Yes

Screen Saver

Yes

Sound Gallery

VSM+, Night Mode, BassBlast, MP3 Up-Scaling, Game Equalizer, Clear Voice, Natural Plus

Network Firmware Update

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Third Party Services

“Third party services may be changed, removed, or interrupted, without notice, and LG makes no representation or warranty that any content or service will remain available for any period of time”.

CIFS

Yes

TECHINICAL SPECIFICATION

Main (W x H x D) mm

80 x 256 x 260

Front Speaker (W x H x D) mm

168 x 484 x 129

Subwoofer (W x H x D) mm

201 x 401 x 308

Main Weight (Kg)

3.1

Front Speaker Weight (Kg)

1.6

Subwoofer Weight (Kg)

4.9

