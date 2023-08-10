About Cookies on This Site

LG 2.1 DVD home cinema system

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 2.1 DVD home cinema system

HT462DZ

LG 2.1 DVD home cinema system

KEY FEATURES

Room Size

Medium

Speaker Position

Front Only

LG SimpLink™

Yes

Video Signal OUT HDMI Out 1080P upscaling

Yes

HDMI 1080p Upscaling

Yes

Front Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

100W X 2(4Ω)

Subwoofer Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

200W(3Ω)

Power Consumption

Power Consumption: 60 Watt Power-off Consumption: 1W UNDER

AM/FM Radio Tuner

Yes

Radio

FM/AM/RDS

PLAY BACK

DVD

Yes

CD

Yes

Playable DISC Formats

CD, DVD, DVD-R, DVD+R, DVD-RW, DVD+RW, DVD Audio, CDG, VCD. SVCD, CD-R/CD-RW, MP3CD, WMA, JPEG Viewer, Divx 5.0

CONNECTIVITY

Portable Input Jack (3.5)

Yes

Progressive Scan (PAL./NTSC)

PAL:Yes, NTSC:Yes

SCART Connection

Yes

AUX Input

Aux,Scart

Portable 3.5mm Jack Input

Yes

Composite Connection

1

Video Signal OUT Component

1

USB

Yes

Digital (optical) Input

1

External FM/MW Antenna

Yes (75ohm) / Yes

Tuning Range MW / 9 kHz

522~1620 kHz

ADVANCED FEATURES

HD AV Sync.

Yes

On Screen Display

Yes

Dolby PrologicⅡ

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS

Yes

Mute

Yes

Dimmer

Yes

Sleep

Yes

Screen Saver

Yes

2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)

Yes

VSM

Yes

DTS ES

Yes

DSP Sound Mode

Yes

Auto EQ

Yes

XTS Pro

Yes

Test Tone

Yes

Sound Level adjustment

Yes

Station Preset

50 (Random)

TECHINICAL SPECIFICATION

Main (W x H x D) mm

430 X 70 X 305

Front Speaker (W x H x D) mm

300 X 1277

Subwoofer (W x H x D) mm

165 X 414 X 422

Main Weight (Kg)

3.6

Front Speaker Weight (Kg)

4.2

Subwoofer Weight (Kg)

7.4

Gross Weight (Kg)

23.7

Tuning Range FM1 / 50 kHz, 100 kHz

87.50~108.00 MHz(50kHz)

DVD Regional Code

#2

Display Type

FL

Sound Output (W)

400

ACCESSORIES

Instruction Manual

Yes

Quick Setup Guide

Yes

Remote Control Unit

Yes

AM Loop Antenna

Yes

FM Antenna

(75Ω)

Batteries

Yes

Speaker Cable

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

What people are saying

