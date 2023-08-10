We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 2.1 DVD home cinema system
All Spec
-
Room Size
-
Medium
-
Speaker Position
-
Front Only
-
LG SimpLink™
-
Yes
-
Video Signal OUT HDMI Out 1080P upscaling
-
Yes
-
HDMI 1080p Upscaling
-
Yes
-
Front Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
-
100W X 2(4Ω)
-
Subwoofer Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
-
200W(3Ω)
-
Power Consumption
-
Power Consumption: 60 Watt Power-off Consumption: 1W UNDER
-
AM/FM Radio Tuner
-
Yes
-
Radio
-
FM/AM/RDS
-
DVD
-
Yes
-
CD
-
Yes
-
Playable DISC Formats
-
CD, DVD, DVD-R, DVD+R, DVD-RW, DVD+RW, DVD Audio, CDG, VCD. SVCD, CD-R/CD-RW, MP3CD, WMA, JPEG Viewer, Divx 5.0
-
Portable Input Jack (3.5)
-
Yes
-
Progressive Scan (PAL./NTSC)
-
PAL:Yes, NTSC:Yes
-
SCART Connection
-
Yes
-
AUX Input
-
Aux,Scart
-
Portable 3.5mm Jack Input
-
Yes
-
Composite Connection
-
1
-
Video Signal OUT Component
-
1
-
USB
-
Yes
-
Digital (optical) Input
-
1
-
External FM/MW Antenna
-
Yes (75ohm) / Yes
-
Tuning Range MW / 9 kHz
-
522~1620 kHz
-
HD AV Sync.
-
Yes
-
On Screen Display
-
Yes
-
Dolby PrologicⅡ
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Dimmer
-
Yes
-
Sleep
-
Yes
-
Screen Saver
-
Yes
-
2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)
-
Yes
-
VSM
-
Yes
-
DTS ES
-
Yes
-
DSP Sound Mode
-
Yes
-
Auto EQ
-
Yes
-
XTS Pro
-
Yes
-
Test Tone
-
Yes
-
Sound Level adjustment
-
Yes
-
Station Preset
-
50 (Random)
-
Main (W x H x D) mm
-
430 X 70 X 305
-
Front Speaker (W x H x D) mm
-
300 X 1277
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D) mm
-
165 X 414 X 422
-
Main Weight (Kg)
-
3.6
-
Front Speaker Weight (Kg)
-
4.2
-
Subwoofer Weight (Kg)
-
7.4
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
-
23.7
-
Tuning Range FM1 / 50 kHz, 100 kHz
-
87.50~108.00 MHz(50kHz)
-
DVD Regional Code
-
#2
-
Display Type
-
FL
-
Sound Output (W)
-
400
-
Instruction Manual
-
Yes
-
Quick Setup Guide
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit
-
Yes
-
AM Loop Antenna
-
Yes
-
FM Antenna
-
(75Ω)
-
Batteries
-
Yes
-
Speaker Cable
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.