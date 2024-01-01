LG HT906TA Home Cinema System

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
KEY FEATURES

  • Room Size

    Large

  • Speaker Position

    Front and Rear

  • Total Power

    1100W

  • Front Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

    180W x 2

  • Centre Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

    180W

  • Surround

    180W x 2

  • Subwoofer Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

    200W(Passive)

PLAYABLE FORMAT

  • DVD

    Yes

  • CD

    Yes

  • Playable DISC Formats

    DVD(PAL),DVD(NTSC),Audio-CD,CD-R/CD-RW,MP3,MP3 ID3 Tag,DVD-R,DVD-RW(Video Mode),DVD+R,DVD+R Double Layer,DVD+RW,WMA,JPEG,Progressive JPEG,CDG,DivX

CONNECTIVITY

  • Portable Input Jack(3.5)

    Yes

  • AUX input

    Yes

  • HDMI Out

    Yes

  • HDMI In

    Yes

  • Video Signal OUT Composite

    1

  • Video Signal OUT Component

    1

  • Video Signal OUT 1080i, 720P (up-conversion)

    Yes

  • Video Signal OUT 1080p (up-conversion)

    Yes

  • SCART Connection

    Yes

  • USB Jack

    Yes

  • Digital (Optical) Input

    Yes

  • iPod® Ready

    Yes

  • iPod / iPhone Dock

    Yes

  • iPod Video

    Yes

  • External FM/MW Antenna

    Yes / No

  • Output Term0inal (Front/Center/Rear/Subwoofer)

    Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes

  • Output Terminal Type

    Push-in

AUDIO SOUND

  • Natural Plus

    Yes

  • Natural EQ

    Yes

  • Auto EQ

    Yes

  • Bass Blast (BASS)

    Yes

  • Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)

    Yes

  • VSM+

    Yes

  • Game EQ

    Yes

  • Sound Up Scaler(UPSCALER)

    Yes

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • Loudness

    Yes

  • Pop

    Yes

  • Classic

    Yes

  • Jazz

    Yes

  • Rock

    Yes

RADIO

  • Tuner Type

    PLL

  • Tuning Range

    87.50~108.00 MHz(50kHz)

  • Band

    FM

  • Preset Memory

    50 Station

  • Clear

    Yes

  • RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

    Yes

  • External FM/MW Antenna

    Yes / No

ACCESSORIES

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    (75Ω)

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Speaker Cable

    6EA

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Scart Jack Cable

    Yes

