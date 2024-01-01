We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG HT906TA Home Cinema System
All Spec
KEY FEATURES
-
Room Size
Large
-
Speaker Position
Front and Rear
-
Total Power
1100W
-
Front Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
180W x 2
-
Centre Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
180W
-
Surround
180W x 2
-
Subwoofer Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
200W(Passive)
PLAYABLE FORMAT
-
DVD
Yes
-
CD
Yes
-
Playable DISC Formats
DVD(PAL),DVD(NTSC),Audio-CD,CD-R/CD-RW,MP3,MP3 ID3 Tag,DVD-R,DVD-RW(Video Mode),DVD+R,DVD+R Double Layer,DVD+RW,WMA,JPEG,Progressive JPEG,CDG,DivX
CONNECTIVITY
-
Portable Input Jack(3.5)
Yes
-
AUX input
Yes
-
HDMI Out
Yes
-
HDMI In
Yes
-
Video Signal OUT Composite
1
-
Video Signal OUT Component
1
-
Video Signal OUT 1080i, 720P (up-conversion)
Yes
-
Video Signal OUT 1080p (up-conversion)
Yes
-
SCART Connection
Yes
-
USB Jack
Yes
-
Digital (Optical) Input
Yes
-
iPod® Ready
Yes
-
iPod / iPhone Dock
Yes
-
iPod Video
Yes
-
External FM/MW Antenna
Yes / No
-
Output Term0inal (Front/Center/Rear/Subwoofer)
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Output Terminal Type
Push-in
AUDIO SOUND
-
Natural Plus
Yes
-
Natural EQ
Yes
-
Auto EQ
Yes
-
Bass Blast (BASS)
Yes
-
Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)
Yes
-
VSM+
Yes
-
Game EQ
Yes
-
Sound Up Scaler(UPSCALER)
Yes
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
Loudness
Yes
-
Pop
Yes
-
Classic
Yes
-
Jazz
Yes
-
Rock
Yes
RADIO
-
Tuner Type
PLL
-
Tuning Range
87.50~108.00 MHz(50kHz)
-
Band
FM
-
Preset Memory
50 Station
-
Clear
Yes
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Yes
-
External FM/MW Antenna
Yes / No
ACCESSORIES
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit
Yes
-
FM Antenna
(75Ω)
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Speaker Cable
6EA
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Scart Jack Cable
Yes
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.