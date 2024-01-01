Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Home Theater System LHB655NW

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Home Theater System LHB655NW

LHB655NW

LG Home Theater System LHB655NW

LG LHB655NW
All Spec

DIMENSIONS

  • Main (W x H x D / MM)

    360 x 60.5 x 299

  • Front Speaker (W x H x D) MM

    290 x 1100 x 290

  • Center Speaker (W x H x D / MM)

    220 x 98.5 x 97.2

  • Rear Speaker (W x H x D / MM)

    290 x 1100 x 290

  • Subwoofer (W x H x D / MM)

    172 x 391 x 261

  • Stuffing (40 ft hq)

    439

AMPLIFIER

  • CH

    5.1

  • Total Output (W)

    1000W

  • Front (L/R)

    167W x 2

  • Centre (W)

    167

  • Surround (L/R)

    167W x 2

  • Subwoofer (W)

    167W (Passive)

DESIGN(MAINSET)

  • Front & Rear Cabinet (Tray)

    Yes

3D COMPATIBILITY

  • 3D / 2D

    Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wired (Ethernet)

    Yes

  • Multi Room

    Yes

  • DLNA (Smart Share)

    DMP/ DMR(Mobile to TV Streaming)

SMART TV

  • Premium Content

    Yes (CP)

HOME MENU

  • Home Menu

    Yes

IN & OUT

  • Front-Display

    FLD

  • Front-USB

    1

  • R/Panel - Audio Input

    Audio L/R, Optical - 1

  • R/Panel - HDMI

    Out-1

  • R/Panel - Radio Antenna

    FM

  • R/Panel - Ethernet

    RJ45

  • R/Panel - USB

    1

  • R/Panel - Speaker Terminal

    Composing of channel: 5.1Ch, Terminal Type: Push in (Spring)

PLAYABLE FORMAT

  • BD-ROM

    Yes

  • BD-R

    Yes

  • BD-RE

    Yes

  • DVD (PAL / NTSC)

    Yes/Yes

  • DVD-RW / -R (VR/ Video Mode)

    Yes

  • DVD+RW/+R

    Yes

  • AUDIO-CD

    Yes

  • DTS CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/-RW

    Yes

VIDEO FORMAT

  • MPEG2

    Yes

  • MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Yes

  • SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Yes

  • MKV

    Yes

  • AVCHD

    Yes

  • M4V

    Yes

  • WMV

    Yes

  • FLV

    Yes

  • 3GP

    Yes

  • MPEG-1

    Yes

  • MP4

    Yes

  • MOV

    Yes

  • VOB

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT(DECODING)

  • LPCM

    LPCM

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • DTS

    Yes

  • DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

    Yes

  • DTS-HD Master Audio:Essential

    Yes

  • MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • MP3 ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • FLAC

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

VIDEO FEATURES

  • Video DAC

    148MHZ/12bit

  • NTSC/PAL Hz

    60Hz / 50Hz, Resolution: up to 1080p24/60Hz

  • VBI

    WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion

  • NTSC-PAL Conversion

    Yes

  • HDMI 1.4

    Yes

  • ARC

    Yes

  • Deep Colour

    Yes

  • xvYCC

    Yes

  • Last Scene Memory

    Yes

  • Photo Zoom

    Yes

  • Video Enhancement

    Yes

POWER

  • Power

    200-240, 50/60Hz

  • Power Off Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (W)

    135

RADIO

  • Type

    PLL

  • Tuning Up/Down

    Yes

  • Preset Up/Down

    Yes

  • Band

    FM (RDS)

  • Preset Memory

    50 Station

  • RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Front SPL

    81dB

  • └ Front System

    Closed Type

  • └ Front Woofer Unit

    3" Paper

  • └ Front Impedance

    3 Ω

  • └ Front Magnetic Shielding

    Non-Shield

  • Rear SPL

    81dB

  • └ Rear System

    Closed Type

  • └ Rear Woofer Unit

    3" Paper

  • └ Rear Impedance

  • └ Rear Magnetic Shielding

    Non-Shielded Type

  • Center SPL

    81.0dB

  • └ Center System

    Closed Type

  • └ Center Woofer Unit

    3" Paper

  • └ Center Impedance

  • └ Center Magnetic Shielding

    Non-Shielded Type

  • Subwoofer SPL

    81.0dB

  • └ Subwoofer System

    Closed Type

  • └ Subwoofer Unit

    3" Paper

  • └ Subwoofer Impedance

    3 Ω

  • └ Subwoofer Magnetic Shielding

    Non-Shield

ACCESSORIES

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes (Simple manual)

  • Remote Control Unit

    Type CB1, Unified, AAA x 1 batteries

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

  • Speaker Cable

    5EA

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • DLNA Set-up Disc

    Yes

  • Carton Box Type

    Tip on

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

