LG Home Theater System LHB655NW
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / MM)
360 x 60.5 x 299
-
Front Speaker (W x H x D) MM
290 x 1100 x 290
-
Center Speaker (W x H x D / MM)
220 x 98.5 x 97.2
-
Rear Speaker (W x H x D / MM)
290 x 1100 x 290
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / MM)
172 x 391 x 261
-
Stuffing (40 ft hq)
439
AMPLIFIER
-
CH
5.1
-
Total Output (W)
1000W
-
Front (L/R)
167W x 2
-
Centre (W)
167
-
Surround (L/R)
167W x 2
-
Subwoofer (W)
167W (Passive)
DESIGN(MAINSET)
-
Front & Rear Cabinet (Tray)
Yes
3D COMPATIBILITY
-
3D / 2D
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wired (Ethernet)
Yes
-
Multi Room
Yes
-
DLNA (Smart Share)
DMP/ DMR(Mobile to TV Streaming)
SMART TV
-
Premium Content
Yes (CP)
HOME MENU
-
Home Menu
Yes
IN & OUT
-
Front-Display
FLD
-
Front-USB
1
-
R/Panel - Audio Input
Audio L/R, Optical - 1
-
R/Panel - HDMI
Out-1
-
R/Panel - Radio Antenna
FM
-
R/Panel - Ethernet
RJ45
-
R/Panel - USB
1
-
R/Panel - Speaker Terminal
Composing of channel: 5.1Ch, Terminal Type: Push in (Spring)
PLAYABLE FORMAT
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
DVD (PAL / NTSC)
Yes/Yes
-
DVD-RW / -R (VR/ Video Mode)
Yes
-
DVD+RW/+R
Yes
-
AUDIO-CD
Yes
-
DTS CD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
VIDEO FORMAT
-
MPEG2
Yes
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Yes
-
MKV
Yes
-
AVCHD
Yes
-
M4V
Yes
-
WMV
Yes
-
FLV
Yes
-
3GP
Yes
-
MPEG-1
Yes
-
MP4
Yes
-
MOV
Yes
-
VOB
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT(DECODING)
-
LPCM
LPCM
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio:Essential
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
MP3 ID3 Tag
Yes
-
FLAC
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
VIDEO FEATURES
-
Video DAC
148MHZ/12bit
-
NTSC/PAL Hz
60Hz / 50Hz, Resolution: up to 1080p24/60Hz
-
VBI
WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion
-
NTSC-PAL Conversion
Yes
-
HDMI 1.4
Yes
-
ARC
Yes
-
Deep Colour
Yes
-
xvYCC
Yes
-
Last Scene Memory
Yes
-
Photo Zoom
Yes
-
Video Enhancement
Yes
POWER
-
Power
200-240, 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (W)
135
RADIO
-
Type
PLL
-
Tuning Up/Down
Yes
-
Preset Up/Down
Yes
-
Band
FM (RDS)
-
Preset Memory
50 Station
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Front SPL
81dB
-
└ Front System
Closed Type
-
└ Front Woofer Unit
3" Paper
-
└ Front Impedance
3 Ω
-
└ Front Magnetic Shielding
Non-Shield
-
Rear SPL
81dB
-
└ Rear System
Closed Type
-
└ Rear Woofer Unit
3" Paper
-
└ Rear Impedance
3Ω
-
└ Rear Magnetic Shielding
Non-Shielded Type
-
Center SPL
81.0dB
-
└ Center System
Closed Type
-
└ Center Woofer Unit
3" Paper
-
└ Center Impedance
3Ω
-
└ Center Magnetic Shielding
Non-Shielded Type
-
Subwoofer SPL
81.0dB
-
└ Subwoofer System
Closed Type
-
└ Subwoofer Unit
3" Paper
-
└ Subwoofer Impedance
3 Ω
-
└ Subwoofer Magnetic Shielding
Non-Shield
ACCESSORIES
-
Instruction Manual
Yes (Simple manual)
-
Remote Control Unit
Type CB1, Unified, AAA x 1 batteries
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Speaker Cable
5EA
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
DLNA Set-up Disc
Yes
-
Carton Box Type
Tip on
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
