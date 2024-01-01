Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG SR906SB 5.1Ch 3D signal pass through receiver system

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG SR906SB 5.1Ch 3D signal pass through receiver system

SR906SB

LG SR906SB 5.1Ch 3D signal pass through receiver system

Print

All Spec

KEY FEATURES

  • Room Size

    Large

  • Speaker Position

    Front and Rear

  • LG SimpLink™

    Yes

  • Total Power

    1100W

  • Front Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

    180W x 2

  • Centre Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

    180W

  • Surround

    180W x 2

  • Subwoofer Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

    200W

IN/OUT

  • Front-Display

    FLD

  • Front-FL Dimmer

    Yes

  • Front-USB

    USB Version: 1.1

  • R/Panel - Audio Input

    Audio L/R-1, Coaxial-1, Optical-2, Portable In

  • R/Panel - HDMI

    Out-1, Input-3

  • R/Panel - Radio Antenna

    FM

  • R/Panel - Auto Calibration Mic

    Mic In(φ3.5)

  • R/Panel - Speaker Terminal

    Composing of channel: 5.1Ch

AUDIO FORMAT (DECODING)

  • LPCM

    LPCM

  • Dolby Pro Logic II

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • MP3 ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

AUDIO FEATURES

  • Audio DAC

    192KHZ/24bit

  • DD 2ch Down Mix

    Yes

  • Digital Audio Output PCM (HDMI Out)

    Yes

RADIO

  • Tuner Type

    PLL

  • Tuning Up/Down

    Yes

  • Preset Up/Down

    Yes

  • Band

    FM(RDS)

  • Preset Memory

    50 Station

  • Clear

    Yes

  • RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

    Yes

  • External FM/MW Antenna

    Yes / No

ACCESSORIES

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • Quick Setup Guide

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Speaker Cable

    6EA

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Auto Sound Calibration Mic

    Yes

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 