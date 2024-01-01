We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SR906SB 5.1Ch 3D signal pass through receiver system
All Spec
KEY FEATURES
-
Room Size
Large
-
Speaker Position
Front and Rear
-
LG SimpLink™
Yes
-
Total Power
1100W
-
Front Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
180W x 2
-
Centre Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
180W
-
Surround
180W x 2
-
Subwoofer Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
200W
IN/OUT
-
Front-Display
FLD
-
Front-FL Dimmer
Yes
-
Front-USB
USB Version: 1.1
-
R/Panel - Audio Input
Audio L/R-1, Coaxial-1, Optical-2, Portable In
-
R/Panel - HDMI
Out-1, Input-3
-
R/Panel - Radio Antenna
FM
-
R/Panel - Auto Calibration Mic
Mic In(φ3.5)
-
R/Panel - Speaker Terminal
Composing of channel: 5.1Ch
AUDIO FORMAT (DECODING)
-
LPCM
LPCM
-
Dolby Pro Logic II
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
MP3 ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
AUDIO FEATURES
-
Audio DAC
192KHZ/24bit
-
DD 2ch Down Mix
Yes
-
Digital Audio Output PCM (HDMI Out)
Yes
RADIO
-
Tuner Type
PLL
-
Tuning Up/Down
Yes
-
Preset Up/Down
Yes
-
Band
FM(RDS)
-
Preset Memory
50 Station
-
Clear
Yes
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Yes
-
External FM/MW Antenna
Yes / No
ACCESSORIES
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
Quick Setup Guide
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Speaker Cable
6EA
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Auto Sound Calibration Mic
Yes
