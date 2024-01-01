We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 14" Ultra-Lightweight 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7 processor
All Spec
PROCESSOR
-
CPU Name
10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7 processor
-
Base Frequency
1.30GHz
-
Max Turbo Frequency
3.90GHz
-
Cache
L3 Cache 8MB
OPERATING SYSTEM
-
Operating System
Windows 10 Home (64bit)
SYSTEM MEMORY
-
Capacity
16GB
-
Speed
DDR4 3200MHz
-
Configuration
8GB x 2
-
Expansion Slot
x1
-
Max. Capacity
24GB
DISPLAY
-
Size
35.5cm (14.0")
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (WUXGA)
-
Panel Type
IPS
GRAPHICS
-
Graphics
Intel® Iris® Plus Graphics
STORAGE (SSD)
-
Capacity
512GB
-
Interface
NVME™
-
Configuration
512GB x 1
-
Expansion Slot
x1
COMMUNICATION
-
Wireless
Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201
-
LAN (RJ45 Gender)
10Base-T/100Base-TX
-
Bluetooth®
Bluetooth® 5.0
WEBCAM
-
Webcam
HD Webcam
SOUND
-
Speaker
1.5W x 2
-
Sound Effect
DTS: X Ultra
-
Mic
Dual Mic
KEYBOARD
-
Number of Keys
80 Keys
-
Numeric Keypad
No
-
Backlit
Yes
TOUCH PAD
-
Touch Pad
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
I/O PORT
-
HDMI-Out
x 1
-
USB Type-C™
x1 (USB3.1, USB PD, Thunderbolt™ 3)
-
USB 3.1 (Type A)
x 2
-
H/P Out
x 1
UFS/MICROSD CARD SLOT
-
UFS / microSD Card Slot
x 1
FINGER PRINT
-
Finger Print
Yes
BATTERY
-
Capacity
72Wh
-
Type
Lithium Ion
AC ADAPTER
-
AC Adapter
48W (AC 100V-240V 50/60Hz)
DIMENSION
-
Dimension
323.4 x 209.8 x 16.8 mm
WEIGHT
-
Weight
999g
COLOUR
-
Colour
Dark Silver
SOFTWARE
-
LG Control Center
Yes
-
LG Update Center
Yes
-
LG Reader Mode
Yes
-
LG On Screen Display
Yes
-
LG Easy Guide
Yes
-
LG Troubleshooting
Yes
-
Microsoft® Office
Yes (30 Days Trial)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
