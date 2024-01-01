We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram Ultra-Lightweight with 14” 16:10 IPS Display and 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Evo™ platform and Iris® Xe Graphics
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
gram
-
Year
Y21
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
14 Inch
-
Size (cm)
30.2cm
-
Resolution
WUXGA 1920 x 1200
-
Ratio
16:10
-
Panel Type
IPS Non Touch
-
Panel Multi
LGD
-
Pol
N/A
-
Refresh Rate
N/A
-
Response Time
N/A
-
Brightness
300nit
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
N/A
SYSTEM
-
Processor
i7-1165G7
-
Operating System
Windows 10 Home
-
Graphic
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Memory
8GB LPDDR4X(Dual Channel, i7,i5-4266MHz, i3-3733 MHz)
STORAGE
-
eMMC
N/A
-
HDD
N/A
-
SSD
512GB NVMe M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
MMC Slot
UFS/ Micro SD
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless
Intel® Wireless-AX201 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
LAN
10/100 with RJ45 adapter
-
BT
BT 5.1
-
TV Tuner
N/A
-
Webcam
HD Webcam with Dual Mic.
-
Interface
N/A
SOUND
-
Audio
HD Audio with DTS:X Ultra
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)
SECURITY
-
HDD Security
Yes
-
SSD Security
No
-
fTPM/HW TPM
Option
-
Slim Kensington lock
Yes
-
finger print
Yes
-
Secure mode
Yes
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
Full Size 79 Keys (US) / 80 Keys (UK)/83Keys(Japan), Backlit KBD
-
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 111.6 x 69.6mm)
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)
-
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
HDMI
Yes
-
DC-in
Yes
-
RJ45
N/A
-
Etc.
N/A
BATTERY
-
Battery
72Wh
POWER
-
AC Adapter
65W
-
AC Adapter type
Type-C PD adapter
THERMAL
-
Thermal
Mega cooling 4.0
BUTTON
-
Button
Power button with Fingerprint
LED
-
LED
Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, webcam
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
313.4 x 215.2 x 16.8 mm
-
Dimension(inch)
12.34 x 8.47 x 0.66"
-
weight(kg)
999g
-
weight(lb)
2.2lbs
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
426 x 262 x 60 mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
16.8 x 10.3 x 2.4"
-
Shipping weight(kg)
1.72kg
-
Shipping weight(lb)
3.8lbs
DESIGN
-
Color
Obsidian Black
-
Chassis Materials
Magnesium, PC-ABS
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
LG Control Center
Yes
-
LG Update Center
Yes
-
LG Security Center (Korea Only, Included in Update Center)
No
-
LG Support Center (Korea Only)
No
-
LG PC Care (Korea Only)
No
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
Yes
-
LG Reader Mode
Yes
-
LG On Screen Display 3
Yes
-
LG Power Manager
Yes
-
LG Chatbot (Korea Only)
No
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
Yes
-
Microsoft Office 2016 (30 days Trial)
No
-
DTS X:Ultra
Yes
-
DTS Headphone-X
No
-
Dolby Atmos
No
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
No
-
Intel® Unision
No
-
Nebo for LG
No
-
Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)
Yes
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
Yes
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
Yes
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
No
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
No
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
No
-
LG PC Care (Korea only)
No
-
LG PC Manuals
No
-
LG Update & Recovery
No
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
No
-
PCmover Professional
No
-
공공와이파이 (Korea only)
No
-
New Wall paper
No
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
No
-
LG Display Extension
No
-
LG Security Guard
No
-
Sync on Mobile
No
-
Tips (TBD)
No
-
OLED Care SW
No
-
Wacom notes
No
-
Bamboo Paper
No
-
LG Pen Settings
No
-
LG UltraGear Studio
No
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
N/A
CERTIFIED
-
Certified
N/A
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.