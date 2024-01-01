Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Specs

Reviews

Support

15Z90N-V.AA75A1

LG gram 15" Ultra-Lightweight 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7 processor

All Spec

PROCESSOR

  • CPU Name

    10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7 processor

  • Base Frequency

    1.30GHz

  • Max Turbo Frequency

    3.90GHz

  • Cache

    L3 Cache 8MB

OPERATING SYSTEM

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home (64bit)

SYSTEM MEMORY

  • Capacity

    16GB

  • Speed

    DDR4 3200MHz

  • Configuration

    8GB x 2

  • Expansion Slot

    x1

  • Max. Capacity

    24GB

DISPLAY

  • Size

    39.6cm (15.6")

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Panel Type

    IPS

GRAPHICS

  • Graphics

    Intel® Iris® Plus Graphics

STORAGE (SSD)

  • Capacity

    512GB

  • Interface

    NVME™

  • Configuration

    512GB x 1

  • Expansion Slot

    x1

COMMUNICATION

  • Wireless

    Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201

  • LAN (RJ45 Gender)

    10Base-T/100Base-TX

  • Bluetooth®

    Bluetooth® 5.0

WEBCAM

  • Webcam

    HD Webcam

SOUND

  • Speaker

    1.5W x 2

  • Sound Effect

    DTS: X Ultra

  • Mic

    Dual Mic

KEYBOARD

  • Number of Keys

    98 Keys

  • Numeric Keypad

    Yes

  • Backlit

    Yes

TOUCH PAD

  • Touch Pad

    Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function

I/O PORT

  • HDMI-Out

    x 1

  • USB Type-C™

    x1 (USB3.1, USB PD, Thunderbolt™ 3)

  • USB 3.1 (Type A)

    x 3

  • H/P Out

    x 1

UFS/MICROSD CARD SLOT

  • UFS / microSD Card Slot

    x 1

FINGER PRINT

  • Finger Print

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Capacity

    80Wh

  • Type

    Lithium Ion

AC ADAPTER

  • AC Adapter

    48W (AC 100V-240V 50/60Hz)

DIMENSION

  • Dimension

    357.6 x 225.3 x 16.8 mm

WEIGHT

  • Weight

    1,120g

COLOUR

  • Colour

    Dark Silver

SOFTWARE

  • LG Control Center

    Yes

  • LG Update Center

    Yes

  • LG Reader Mode

    Yes

  • LG On Screen Display

    Yes

  • LG Easy Guide

    Yes

  • LG Troubleshooting

    Yes

  • Microsoft® Office

    Yes (30 Days Trial)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

