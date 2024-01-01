We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram Style 16" OLED Laptop & +view portable Monitor & LG TONE Free UFP9 Earbuds
Laptop Details
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The model image is simulated for illustrative purposes. It may differ from the actual product.
Stunning Visuals
From videos and gaming to digital content and graphic design work, enjoy captivating visuals with lowered blue light.
The image expresses the lifelike visual through the vast night scene, full of stars and the shallow lake that reflects the stars.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Brightness is 400nits(Typ.), Peak HDR Brightness is more than 500nits.
***Obtained the certificates on the panel- Eyecare Display, Green Guard.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 100%, Minimum 90%. DCI-P3 : The colour standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Premium Display
Boost Your Productivity
The WQXGA+ 16:10 aspect ratio display not only delivers high-quality visuals but also lets you see more with less scrolling. And with a low-reflection panel that controls brightness, you can work outdoors with eye comfort.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness is 400nits(Typ.), Peak HDR Brightness is more than 500nits.
Portable Monitor Details
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
*This product is a portable monitor of which power is driven by a connected laptop battery. It doesn't support the built-in battery.
*If the battery of the connected laptop is low, you can use a USB-C™ charger (sold separately) for power.
*This product is for laptops only. Any device connected to the monitor must support DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode) and Power Output (USB PD) above 7.5W (5V/1.5A).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**Need to connect gram 16 Laptop (16-inch 16:10 screen) for 32:10 screen.
***The Auto Rotate function can be used only when LG Switch App is installed.
Expand, Widen and Boost Your Gram
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
Earbuds Details
CES® Innovation Awards are granted to products based upon materials submitted by the honorees. CTA neither verifies the accuracy of any submissions nor tests any products.
Plug Into Wireless Freedom
Enjoy the high quality sound and Active Noise Cancellation of your TONE Free UFP9 earbuds even where there is no Bluetooth support - such as on an airplane seat or the treadmill at your gym. Simply connect the charging case to any device with a 3.5mm headphone jack using the included USB-C to AUX cable, and it will transmit the audio to your earbuds.
-
LG TONE Free UFP9 - Plug and Wireless True Wireless Bluetooth UVnano Earbuds
-
LG gram Style 16" laptop | ultra-lightweight with 16:10 OLED display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor
-
16-inch +view for LG gram Portable Monitor with USB Type-C™
Key Spec
-
3D Sound Stage
-
Yes
-
ANC
-
Yes
-
Unit Size (Φ)
-
8Φ
-
Meridian Sound Effect
-
Yes
-
Plug&Wireless
-
Yes
-
UVnano
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
All Spec
CHARGING TIME (HRS)
-
Charging Time (Earbuds)
-
1
-
Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)
-
2
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
-
Earbud
-
21.2 x 28.3 x 23.2 mm
-
Charing Case
-
54.5 x 54.5 x 30.0 mm
EQ
-
Meridian Sound Effect
-
Yes
-
Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)
-
Yes
-
LG EQ
-
Yes
-
Customised EQ
-
Yes
-
3D Sound Stage
-
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Unit Type
-
Dynamic
-
Unit Size (Φ)
-
8Φ
WEIGHT
-
Product Net Weight
-
5.2 g
-
Charging Case Net Weight
-
37 g
BATTERY LIFE (HRS)
-
Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)
-
10
-
Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)
-
24
CONVENIENCE
-
Multi Paring
-
Yes
-
Swift Pair
-
Yes
-
Fast Charging
-
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
-
UVnano
-
Yes
-
Plug&Wireless
-
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Charging Cable
-
Yes
-
Medical Silicon Eargels
-
Yes
-
AUX (3.5mm) to USB Cable
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
BLE
-
Yes
-
Google Fast Pair Service
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.2
SOUND SOLUTION
-
ANC
-
Yes
-
Ambient Mode
-
Yes
-
Talk Thru
-
Yes
-
# of Mic
-
3
AUDIO CODEC
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
GENERAL_PDR
-
The security update is supported for
-
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Spec
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Size (Inch)
-
16 Inch
-
Processor
-
Intel® Core™ i7-1360P (5.0 GHz, L3 Cache 18MB)
-
Memory
-
32GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
-
SSD
-
2TB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
weight(kg)
-
1.250
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA+ 3200 x 2000
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7,i5)
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 100% (Typical, min 90%)
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.0 x 9.5 x 0.63"
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
-
gram
-
Year
-
Y23
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
-
16 Inch
-
Size (cm)
-
40.6cm
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA+ 3200 x 2000
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Panel Type
-
OLED
-
Panel Multi
-
SDC
-
Pol
-
Anti Glare Low Refrection
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz
-
Response Time
-
0.2ms
-
Brightness
-
400nit
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 100% (Typical, min 90%)
-
Contrast
-
1,000,000 :1 (Typical)
SYSTEM
-
Processor
-
Intel® Core™ i7-1360P (5.0 GHz, L3 Cache 18MB)
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7,i5)
-
Memory
-
32GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
STORAGE
-
eMMC
-
N/A
-
HDD
-
N/A
-
SSD
-
2TB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
MMC Slot
-
Micro SD
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless
-
Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
LAN
-
10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)
-
BT
-
BT 5.1
-
TV Tuner
-
N/A
-
Webcam
-
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Interface
-
N/A
SOUND
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker 3.0W x 2
SECURITY
-
HDD Security
-
NO
-
SSD Security
-
Yes
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
fTPM, HW TMP
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
NO
-
finger print
-
NO
-
Secure mode
-
NO
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
-
Haptic Hidden Touchpad (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
-
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
-
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x1)
-
USB Type C
-
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
HDMI
-
N/A
-
DC-in
-
N/A
-
RJ45
-
N/A
-
Etc.
-
N/A
-
Etc.
-
N/A
BATTERY
-
Battery
-
80Wh-Li-Ion
POWER
-
AC Adapter
-
65W
-
AC Adapter type
-
(New, Small size) 3pole with external C to C 2m/5A cable, White/Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for KR/EU)
THERMAL
-
Thermal
-
Mega cooling 4.0
BUTTON
-
Button
-
Power button without Fingerprint
LED
-
LED
-
Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, webcam
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
-
355.1 x 241.3 x 15.9 mm
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.0 x 9.5 x 0.63"
-
weight(kg)
-
1.250
-
weight(lb)
-
2.71 lbs
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
475 x 290 x 60mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
18.8 x 11.5 x 2.4"
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
2.2kg
-
Shipping weight(lb)
-
4.9 lbs
DESIGN
-
Color
-
Holographic White
-
Chassis Materials
-
Glass, Magnesium, PC-ABS
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
LG Control Center
-
NO
-
LG Update Center
-
NO
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
NO
-
LG Reader Mode
-
NO
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
YES
-
LG Power Manager
-
NO
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
YES
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
NO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
YES
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
-
NO
-
Intel® Unision
-
YES
-
Nebo for LG
-
NO
-
Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)
-
YES
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
YES
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
YES
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
-
YES
-
LG PC Manuals
-
YES
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
YES
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
YES
-
PCmover Professional
-
YES
-
New Wall paper
-
YES
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
-
YES
-
LG Display Extension
-
YES
-
LG Security Guard
-
YES
-
Sync on Mobile
-
YES
-
Tips (TBD)
-
NO
-
OLED Care SW
-
NO
-
Wacom notes
-
NO
-
Bamboo Paper
-
NO
-
LG Pen Settings
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear Studio
-
NO
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
-
NO
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
-
USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)
CERTIFIED
-
Certified
-
HDR True Black500
MULTIMEDIA
-
Microphone
-
Dual
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
-
12-months
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
-
gram+view
-
Year
-
Y23
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
-
16 Inch
-
Size (cm)
-
40.6cm
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Panel Type
-
IPS Non Touch / Anti Glare
-
Pol
-
Anti-Glare
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
N/A
-
Brightness
-
350nit
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
-
1200:1 (Typical)
SYSTEM
-
Processor
-
N/A
-
Operating System
-
Non OS
-
Graphic
-
N/A
-
Memory
-
N/A
STORAGE
-
eMMC
-
N/A
-
HDD
-
N/A
-
SSD
-
N/A
-
MMC Slot
-
N/A
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless
-
N/A
-
LAN
-
N/A
-
BT
-
N/A
-
TV Tuner
-
N/A
-
Webcam
-
N/A
-
Interface
-
N/A
SOUND
-
Audio
-
N/A
-
Speaker
-
N/A
SECURITY
-
HDD Security
-
NO
-
SSD Security
-
NO
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
NO
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
N/A
-
finger print
-
N/A
-
Secure mode
-
N/A
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
-
N/A
-
Pointing Device
-
N/A
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
-
N/A
-
USB Type A
-
N/A
-
USB Type C
-
2 x USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode)
-
HDMI
-
N/A
-
DC-in
-
N/A
-
RJ45
-
N/A
-
Etc.
-
N/A
BATTERY
-
Battery
-
N/A
POWER
-
AC Adapter
-
N/A
-
AC Adapter type
-
N/A
THERMAL
-
Thermal
-
N/A
BUTTON
-
Button
-
2 Buttons / Up, Down (Brightness Control)
LED
-
LED
-
N/A
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
-
360 x 245.5 x 8.3 mm
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.17 x 9.66 x 0.32"
-
weight(kg)
-
660g (950g / with Folio) (TBD)
-
weight(lb)
-
1.45bs
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
419x288x60mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
16.5x11.5x2.4"
DESIGN
-
Color
-
Silver
-
Chassis Materials
-
Aluminum, PC-ABS
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
LG Control Center
-
NO
-
LG Update Center
-
NO
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
NO
-
LG Reader Mode
-
NO
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
YES
-
LG Power Manager
-
NO
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
NO
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
NO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
NO
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
-
NO
-
Intel® Unision
-
NO
-
Nebo for LG
-
NO
-
Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)
-
NO
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
NO
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
-
NO
-
LG PC Manuals
-
NO
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
NO
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
NO
-
PCmover Professional
-
NO
-
New Wall paper
-
NO
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
-
NO
-
LG Display Extension
-
NO
-
LG Security Guard
-
NO
-
Sync on Mobile
-
NO
-
Tips (TBD)
-
NO
-
OLED Care SW
-
NO
-
Wacom notes
-
NO
-
Bamboo Paper
-
NO
-
LG Pen Settings
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear Studio
-
NO
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
-
NO
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
-
Folio Cover (Silver)
CERTIFIED
-
Certified
-
N/A
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
