LG gram 16" Laptop & UltraWide 34" QHD curved Monitor & LG XBOOM Go XG5QBK Speaker

16Z90R34WR.XG5Q

LG gram 16" Laptop & UltraWide 34" QHD curved Monitor & LG XBOOM Go XG5QBK Speaker

Products in this Bundle: 3
Front 30 degree view

XG5QBK

Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG5QBK IP67 & 18-Hour Battery
Front view

16Z90R-K.AD78A1

LG gram 16" laptop | ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS anti glare display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor

34WR50QC-B

34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) Monitor with FreeSync™
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Laptop Details

LG gram 17 Logo.

Start Light with LG gram.

Start Light with LG gram

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The slim, light body of the gram provides mobility and productivity.

Ultra-light, Ultra-mighty

Slim and light along with powerful performance, LG gram brings brilliant portability and productivity.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

MIL-STD-810H

Proven Durability

LG gram even passed MIL-STD-810H military durability testing. Built from lightweight yet durable materials, it is as strong as it is portable.

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

High Resolution Large Display

Standard of Premium Display

Be captivated by the rich and vivid colours with WQXGA high resolution 16:10 aspect ratio display that supports wide colour gamut, DCI-P3 99%(Typ.) which allows you to see more content with less scrolling.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
DCI-P3 : The colour standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).

Eye comfort, Even in the Light

The anti-glare panel greatly reduces glare, reflections, and automatically adjusts its brightness, so you can see well in light places.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The brightness is 350nits(Typ.).

It shows that the sound from the gram speakers surrounds the space around the gram.
Dolby Atmos

Surround Sound to the Next Level

Hear, feel more, and be transported in music and movies through Dolby Atmos. Be moved by the immersive surround sound experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The Latest Systems for Speed

Intel 13th Gen CPU

Windows 11

Memory & Storage

13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors

The powerful performance of intel powered by the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processor is more robust than its predecessors. Meet all your intensive demands from gaming to creating.

Adopted Latest Windows OS

Redesigned with the notion of flexibility and ease of use in mind. Optimises screen space and improves productivity with upgraded security, accessibility, and social features.

Ready for Speedy Multi-tasking

The LPDDR5 memory and 4th generation NVME SSD allows faster processing for more work efficiency and multi-tasking abilities.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

It shows that the mobile device and gram are connected to transfer files easily, send test messages, and make a phone call with gram.
Intel® Unison™

Link Devices with Little Effort

Stop juggling devices to transfer files, make calls or send messages. Bring all jobs from Android or iOS devices onto your gram.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This feature is only available when the product and mobile phone are connected to the internet.
*To use this function, scan the QR code generated by the PC app with your phone. In case not available to scan the QR, enter the 6-digit PIN code to connect.

LG Security Guard

Stay secured even outside. Your gram will lock itself and send an alert when it detects an abnormal situation, such as loss.

It show that the security guard works when user leaves the gram and it sends an alert to its user.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The e-mail notification works only when the product is connected to the internet and the adapter is plugged in. The security guard works no matter whether the internet is connected or not.

Monitor Details

LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved.



Display

34" WQHD (3440x1440) Curved

3-side virtually Borderless

 

 

Colour

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

HDR10

Connectivity

2 x HDMI 2.0

DisplayPort 1.4

21:9 WQHD (3440 x 1440) Curved (1800R) 

See More, Do More

The UltraWide™ WQHD (3440 x 1440) with 1800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio is great for work as it can display various programs at once.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

This monitor allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.

Picture By Picture (PBP)

Easy Multi-tasking Set-up


34WR50QC allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*It can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable. Both cables are included in the package.

XBOOM Speaker Details

LG XBOOM Go XG5 is placed on the metal table with orange lighting is on. Behind the table, people are enjoying the music.

Play, Light and Boost

Play the music, light up the mood and feel powerful sound with LG XBOOM Go.

Feel Powerful Sound with LG XBOOM Go

Experience LG XBOOM Go's remarkable sound that delivers deep bass and powerful sound together with LG’s latest sound technology.

New Track-Type Woofer Delivers Powerful Sound

Enjoy your favourite tracks with a track-type woofer. It produces a stunningly loud sound.

Music Comes to Life with the Sound of 20W

With powerful 20W outputs, you can rock to the beat and enjoy an elevated audio experience every time, from meditation to partying with friends.

Feel that Bass Even at Low Volume

The bass enhancement algorithm lets you hear and feel each distinct bass note, even when you turn the music down low.
Sound Boost

Boost up Fun with Stronger Sound

One press of Sound Boost and you can widen the sound field and enjoy your music loudly.

Give Colour to Every Music

With an expanded selection of 16 million colours, you can play every song alongside every colour of the rainbow for an enriched music experience.

All Spec

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806091811134

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(XG5QBK)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Spec

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Size (Inch)

16 Inch

Processor

Intel® Core™ i7-1360P (5.0 GHz, L3 Cache 18MB)

Memory

32GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)

SSD

1TB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

weight(kg)

1.199kg

Resolution

WQXGA 2560 x 1600

Graphic

Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7,i5)

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

Dimension(inch)

13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66"

All Spec

INFO

Product Category

gram

Year

Y23

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

16 Inch

Size (cm)

40.6cm

Resolution

WQXGA 2560 x 1600

Ratio

16:10

Panel Type

IPS Non Touch

Panel Multi

LGD

Pol

Anti-Glare

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

N/A

Brightness

350nit

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

Contrast

1200:1 (Typical)

SYSTEM

Processor

Intel® Core™ i7-1360P (5.0 GHz, L3 Cache 18MB)

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Graphic

Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7,i5)

Memory

32GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)

STORAGE

eMMC

N/A

HDD

N/A

SSD

1TB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

MMC Slot

Micro SD

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless

Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

LAN

10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)

BT

BT 5.1

TV Tuner

N/A

Webcam

FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

Interface

N/A

SOUND

Audio

HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

Speaker

Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)

SECURITY

HDD Security

NO

SSD Security

Yes

fTPM/HW TPM

Option

Slim Kensington lock

YES

finger print

NO

Secure mode

NO

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)

Pointing Device

Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

HP-Out

4Pole Headset, US type

USB Type A

USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x1)

USB Type C

USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

HDMI

YES

DC-in

YES

RJ45

N/A

Etc.

N/A

BATTERY

Battery

80Wh-Li-Ion

POWER

AC Adapter

65W

AC Adapter type

(New, Small size) 3pole with external C to C 2m/5A cable, White/Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for KR/EU)

THERMAL

Thermal

N/A

BUTTON

Button

Power button without Fingerprint

LED

LED

Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, webcam

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension(mm)

355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8mm

Dimension(inch)

13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66"

weight(kg)

1.199kg

weight(lb)

2.64lbs

Shipping Dimension(mm)

475 x 290 x 60mm

Shipping Dimension(inch)

18.8 x 11.5 x 2.4"

Shipping weight(kg)

2.2kg

Shipping weight(lb)

4.9 lbs

DESIGN

Color

Obsidian Black

Chassis Materials

Magnesium, PC-ABS

PRE-INSTALLED SW

LG Control Center

NO

LG Update Center

NO

LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

NO

LG Reader Mode

NO

LG On Screen Display 3

YES

LG Power Manager

NO

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

YES

DTS X:Ultra

NO

Dolby Atmos

YES

Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)

NO

Intel® Unision

YES

Nebo for LG

NO

Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)

YES

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

YES

Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

YES

LG Smart Assistant 1.0

NO

LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)

YES

LG PC Manuals

YES

LG Update & Recovery

YES

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

YES

PCmover Professional

YES

New Wall paper

YES

LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

YES

LG Display Extension

YES

LG Security Guard

YES

Sync on Mobile

YES

Tips (TBD)

NO

OLED Care SW

NO

Wacom notes

NO

Bamboo Paper

NO

LG Pen Settings

NO

LG UltraGear Studio

NO

Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

NO

ACCESSORY

Accessory

USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)

CERTIFIED

Certified

N/A

MULTIMEDIA

Microphone

Dual

WARRANTY

Warranty

12-months

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(16Z90R-K)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
All Spec

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(34WR50QC-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(34WR50QC-B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(34WR50QC-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(34WR50QC-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (34WR50QC-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

