LG gram 16” Windows 11 Laptop & 16MR70 +view Portable Monitor
Laptop details
Pro. Anytime, anywhere.
Enjoy top-level performance with Intel's latest CPU, advanced graphics, and high refresh rate. Slim, light, and stylish, the LG gram Pro is the ideal tool for high-definition editing work.
LG gram Pro.
LG gram Pro supports pro grade performance. gram Link-connect with various devices-iOS-Android.
Discover more about LG gram Pro
Powered like Pro
Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor
Powered by Intel's latest processor, LG gram facilitates professional-standard graphics work and opens up a world of possibilities for video editing. Whether gaming or working, LG gram takes you to a whole new level.
LG OLED
Colours come alive
In the world of OLED, multiple things you do, from watching videos and gaming to creating digital content and graphic work, turn into a piece of artwork with vivid contrast and colour.
LG gram offer precise image with OLED display.
+view details
It Only Takes a Cable
You can easily set up a dual monitor with a USB Type-C™ connection. Even better, the USB Type-C™ ports are on both sides.
-
LG gram Pro 16” | 16:10 OLED display | Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor
-
16-inch +view for LG gram Portable Monitor with USB Type-C™
Key Spec
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Size (Inch)
-
16 inch
-
Processor
-
Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H
-
Memory
-
32GB LPDDR5X
-
SSD
-
2 TB NVMe Gen4
-
weight(kg)
-
1.279kg
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800)
-
Graphic
-
NVIDIA RTX3050 with 4GB GDDR6
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 100% (Typical)
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
-
gram Pro
-
Year
-
Y24
-
Product name
-
16Z90SP-A.AD8BA1
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
-
16 inch
-
Size (cm)
-
40.6 cm
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800)
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Panel Type
-
OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120 Hz
-
Brightness
-
400 nit
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 100% (Typical)
-
Contrast
-
100000:1 (Typical)
SYSTEM
-
Processor
-
Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Graphic
-
NVIDIA RTX3050 with 4GB GDDR6
-
Memory
-
32GB LPDDR5X
STORAGE
-
SSD
-
2 TB NVMe Gen4
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless
-
Intel WiFi-6E AX211 (WiFi 6E, 2x2, BT Combo)
-
BT
-
BT 5.3
-
Webcam
-
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic and Face recognition
SOUND
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker 3.0W x 2
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
-
Yes
SECURITY
-
SSD Security
-
Yes
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
No
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (98 Key with 3 column Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
-
Precision Touch Pad with Scroll and Gesture Function
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
-
Yes (4-pole)
-
USB Type A
-
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)
-
USB Type C
-
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2)
-
HDMI
-
Yes
BATTERY
-
Battery
-
90 Wh Li-Ion
POWER
-
AC Adapter
-
90W USB Type-C
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
-
357.7 x 251.6 x 14.4mm
-
weight(kg)
-
1.279kg
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
475 x 290 x 60mm
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
2.3kg
DESIGN
-
Color
-
Obsidian Black
-
Chassis Materials
-
Magnesium Alloy
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
-
12-month
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
-
gram+view
-
Year
-
Y23
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
-
16 Inch
-
Size (cm)
-
40.6cm
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Panel Multi
-
LGD
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Panel Type
-
IPS Non Touch / Anti Glare
-
Pol
-
Anti-Glare
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
N/A
-
Brightness
-
350nit
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
-
1200:1 (Typical)
SYSTEM
-
Processor
-
N/A
-
Operating System
-
Non OS
-
Graphic
-
N/A
-
Memory
-
N/A
STORAGE
-
eMMC
-
N/A
-
HDD
-
N/A
-
SSD
-
N/A
-
MMC Slot
-
N/A
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless
-
N/A
-
LAN
-
N/A
-
BT
-
N/A
-
TV Tuner
-
N/A
-
Webcam
-
N/A
-
Interface
-
N/A
SOUND
-
Audio
-
N/A
-
Speaker
-
N/A
SECURITY
-
HDD Security
-
NO
-
SSD Security
-
NO
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
NO
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
N/A
-
finger print
-
N/A
-
Secure mode
-
N/A
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
-
N/A
-
Pointing Device
-
N/A
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
-
N/A
-
USB Type A
-
N/A
-
USB Type C
-
2 x USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode)
-
HDMI
-
N/A
-
DC-in
-
N/A
-
RJ45
-
N/A
-
Etc.
-
N/A
BATTERY
-
Battery
-
N/A
POWER
-
AC Adapter
-
N/A
-
AC Adapter type
-
N/A
THERMAL
-
Thermal
-
N/A
BUTTON
-
Button
-
2 Buttons / Up, Down (Brightness Control)
LED
-
LED
-
N/A
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
-
360 x 245.5 x 8.3 mm
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.17 x 9.66 x 0.32"
-
weight(kg)
-
660g (950g / with Folio) (TBD)
-
weight(lb)
-
1.45bs
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
419x288x60mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
16.5x11.5x2.4"
DESIGN
-
Color
-
Silver
-
Chassis Materials
-
Aluminum, PC-ABS
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
LG Control Center
-
NO
-
LG Update Center
-
NO
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
NO
-
LG Reader Mode
-
NO
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
YES
-
LG Power Manager
-
NO
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
NO
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
NO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
NO
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
-
NO
-
Intel® Unision
-
NO
-
Nebo for LG
-
NO
-
Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)
-
NO
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
NO
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
-
NO
-
LG PC Manuals
-
NO
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
NO
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
NO
-
PCmover Professional
-
NO
-
New Wall paper
-
NO
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
-
NO
-
LG Display Extension
-
NO
-
LG Security Guard
-
NO
-
Sync on Mobile
-
NO
-
Tips (TBD)
-
NO
-
OLED Care SW
-
NO
-
Wacom notes
-
NO
-
Bamboo Paper
-
NO
-
LG Pen Settings
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear Studio
-
NO
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
-
NO
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
-
Folio Cover (Silver)
CERTIFIED
-
Certified
-
N/A
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
-
