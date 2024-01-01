We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 17'' laptop | ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS anti glare display and Intel® Evo 12th Gen. Processor
All Spec
SYSTEM
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Processor
i5-1240P
-
Graphic
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200 MHz)
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)
INFO
-
Product Category
gram
-
Year
Y22
STORAGE
-
eMMC
N/A
-
HDD
N/A
-
SSD
512GB NVMe M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
MMC Slot
Micro SD
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 100Key, UK: 101Key, JP: 104Key w/ Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)
BATTERY
-
Battery
80Wh
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)
-
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with USB PD, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
HDMI
Yes
-
DC-in
Yes
-
RJ45
N/A
-
Etc.
N/A
LED
-
LED
Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, web cam
BUTTON
-
Button
Power button without Fingerprint
POWER
-
AC Adapter
65W
-
AC Adapter type
Type-C PD adapter
THERMAL
-
Thermal
Mega cooling 4.0
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
LG Control Center
No
-
LG Update Center
No
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
No
-
LG Reader Mode
No
-
LG On Screen Display 3
No
-
LG Power Manager
No
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
Yes
-
DTS X:Ultra
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
No
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
Yes
-
Intel® Unision
No
-
Nebo for LG
No
-
Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)
Yes
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
Yes
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
Yes
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
Yes
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
No
-
LG PC Manuals
Yes
-
LG Update & Recovery
Yes
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
Yes
-
PCmover Professional
Yes
-
New Wall paper
Yes
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
No
-
LG Display Extension
No
-
LG Security Guard
No
-
Sync on Mobile
No
-
Tips (TBD)
No
-
OLED Care SW
No
-
Wacom notes
No
-
Bamboo Paper
No
-
LG Pen Settings
No
-
LG UltraGear Studio
No
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
Yes
CERTIFIED
-
Certified
N/A
SECURITY
-
HDD Security
No
-
SSD Security
Yes
-
fTPM/HW TPM
Option
-
Slim Kensington lock
Yes
-
finger print
NO
-
Secure mode
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2x2, BT Combo)
-
LAN
10/100 with RJ45 adapter
-
BT
BT 5.1
-
TV Tuner
N/A
-
Webcam
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Interface
N/A
SOUND
-
Audio
HD Audio with DTS:X Ultra
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2
DESIGN
-
Color
Obsidian Black
-
Chassis Materials
Magnesium, PC-ABS
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7mm (GM / PM)
-
Dimension(inch)
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.70" (GM / PM)
-
weight(kg)
1.350kg (GM) / 1.435kg (PM)
-
weight(lb)
2.98bs (GM) / 3.16lbs (PM)
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
497 x 309 x 60mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
19.6 x 12.2 x 2.4"
-
Shipping weight(kg)
2.5kg
-
Shipping weight(lb)
5.6lbs
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
17 Inch
-
Size (cm)
43.18cm
-
Resolution
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Ratio
16:10
-
Panel Type
IPS Non Touch
-
Panel Multi
LGD
-
Pol
Anti-Glare
-
Refresh Rate
N/A
-
Response Time
N/A
-
Brightness
350nit
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
1200:1 (Typical)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
