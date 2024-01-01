Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG gram 17'' laptop | ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS anti glare display and Intel® Evo 12th Gen. Processor

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG gram 17'' laptop | ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS anti glare display and Intel® Evo 12th Gen. Processor

17Z90Q-K.AR56A1

LG gram 17'' laptop | ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS anti glare display and Intel® Evo 12th Gen. Processor

Front view
Print

Key Spec

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Size (Inch)

    17 Inch

  • Processor

    i5-1240P

  • Memory

    8GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200 MHz)

  • SSD

    512GB NVMe M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

  • weight(kg)

    1.350kg (GM) / 1.435kg (PM)

  • Resolution

    WQXGA 2560 x 1600

  • Graphic

    Intel Iris Xe Graphics

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

  • Dimension(inch)

    14.91 x 10.19 x 0.70" (GM / PM)

All Spec

SYSTEM

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Processor

    i5-1240P

  • Graphic

    Intel Iris Xe Graphics

  • Memory

    8GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200 MHz)

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)

INFO

  • Product Category

    gram

  • Year

    Y22

STORAGE

  • eMMC

    N/A

  • HDD

    N/A

  • SSD

    512GB NVMe M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

  • MMC Slot

    Micro SD

INPUT DEVICE

  • Keyboard

    Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 100Key, UK: 101Key, JP: 104Key w/ Numeric Keypad)

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)

BATTERY

  • Battery

    80Wh

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HP-Out

    4Pole Headset, US type

  • USB Type A

    USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)

  • USB Type C

    USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with USB PD, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • DC-in

    Yes

  • RJ45

    N/A

  • Etc.

    N/A

LED

  • LED

    Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, web cam

BUTTON

  • Button

    Power button without Fingerprint

POWER

  • AC Adapter

    65W

  • AC Adapter type

    Type-C PD adapter

THERMAL

  • Thermal

    Mega cooling 4.0

PRE-INSTALLED SW

  • LG Control Center

    No

  • LG Update Center

    No

  • LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

    No

  • LG Reader Mode

    No

  • LG On Screen Display 3

    No

  • LG Power Manager

    No

  • Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

    Yes

  • DTS X:Ultra

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    No

  • Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)

    Yes

  • Intel® Unision

    No

  • Nebo for LG

    No

  • Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)

    Yes

  • McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

    Yes

  • Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

    Yes

  • LG Smart Assistant 1.0

    Yes

  • LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)

    No

  • LG PC Manuals

    Yes

  • LG Update & Recovery

    Yes

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

    Yes

  • PCmover Professional

    Yes

  • New Wall paper

    Yes

  • LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

    No

  • LG Display Extension

    No

  • LG Security Guard

    No

  • Sync on Mobile

    No

  • Tips (TBD)

    No

  • OLED Care SW

    No

  • Wacom notes

    No

  • Bamboo Paper

    No

  • LG Pen Settings

    No

  • LG UltraGear Studio

    No

  • Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

    Yes

CERTIFIED

  • Certified

    N/A

SECURITY

  • HDD Security

    No

  • SSD Security

    Yes

  • fTPM/HW TPM

    Option

  • Slim Kensington lock

    Yes

  • finger print

    NO

  • Secure mode

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wireless

    Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2x2, BT Combo)

  • LAN

    10/100 with RJ45 adapter

  • BT

    BT 5.1

  • TV Tuner

    N/A

  • Webcam

    FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

  • Interface

    N/A

SOUND

  • Audio

    HD Audio with DTS:X Ultra

  • Speaker

    Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2

DESIGN

  • Color

    Charcoal gray

  • Chassis Materials

    Magnesium, PC-ABS

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

  • Dimension(mm)

    378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7mm (GM / PM)

  • Dimension(inch)

    14.91 x 10.19 x 0.70" (GM / PM)

  • weight(kg)

    1.350kg (GM) / 1.435kg (PM)

  • weight(lb)

    2.98bs (GM) / 3.16lbs (PM)

  • Shipping Dimension(mm)

    497 x 309 x 60mm

  • Shipping Dimension(inch)

    19.6 x 12.2 x 2.4"

  • Shipping weight(kg)

    2.5kg

  • Shipping weight(lb)

    5.6lbs

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    17 Inch

  • Size (cm)

    43.18cm

  • Resolution

    WQXGA 2560 x 1600

  • Ratio

    16:10

  • Panel Type

    IPS Non Touch

  • Panel Multi

    LGD

  • Pol

    Anti-Glare

  • Refresh Rate

    N/A

  • Response Time

    N/A

  • Brightness

    350nit

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

  • Contrast

    1200:1 (Typical)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

