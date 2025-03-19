We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Laptop Details
Pro. Anytime, anywhere.
Unlock your potential with gram Pro, where cutting-edge cloud and on-device AI functionality empowers you to work and play with pro-level performance.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
gram AI
Power of AI. Power of You.
gram AI, integrated into LG gram, redefines AI by deeply understanding users. It combines On-Device AI for secure, personalised solutions with Cloud AI for expansive, data-rich insights. gram AI provides improved privacy and precision, delivering productivity and efficiency anytime, anywhere.
A split-screen image showcasing 'gram AI' with two distinct modes: 'gram chat On-Device' on the left, represented by a pink icon, and 'gram chat Cloud' on the right, represented by a blue icon. The screen displays an AI interface, symbolizing seamless AI functionality across both modes.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Please note that gram chat On-Device is designed for specific requests and does not support continuous conversations. For best results, use it for straightforward, one-time requests only.
gram chat On-Device:
personalised answers just for you.
*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.
*The gram chat On-Device function allows you to interact with documents stored on your PC, and it does not handle simple daily information or questions requiring internet searches. "Search by Conversation" is currently in Beta and will be updated in the future.
*Some features may not work properly during initial use due to the On-Device AI's need for pre-learning time to adapt to the user. ① gram chat On-Device requires indexing to combine words with data from your PC content, which may take time to deliver desired results. ② At least 80 hours of pattern learning are required to use the battery usage detection notification.
*This feature supports English and Korean language only.
*AI search results may vary depending on the data at the time of search, and the accuracy of the content is not guaranteed, so user verification is required.
*This feature supports English and Korean language only.
**The PC screen is captured approximately once every 2 seconds, with a storage limit of about 13GB. Captured images are automatically deleted after a certain period. Users can customize settings such as whether to use the feature, screen storage duration, and capacity via the gear icon at the top of gram chat.
**This feature is disabled by default and is opt-in, which you can activate if you wish to use it.
**This feature: ① May have difficulty searching for handwritten text, blurry images, or decorative fonts. ② Searches rely on exact text matches, including spacing. ③ Using audio capture may reduce computing performance.
***Supported system settings: • Dark mode / • Fn lock / • Battery life extension / • AI battery usage detection / • Reader mode / • Touchpad / • Battery saving mode / • USB-C offline charging / • Brightness Control / • Sound Control
gram chat Cloud:
Latest answers based on open AI GPT 4o.
*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.
*This service offers paid features of GPT4o but does not support search integration or coding editor functionality. gram chat Cloud is free for the first year after user registration, after which it becomes a paid service. Users will be notified separately during this period and can opt out if they wish.
**Linked Google Workspace, Microsoft 365.
*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.
*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.
*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
*This product is a portable monitor of which power is driven by a connected laptop battery. It doesn't support the built-in battery.
*If the battery of the connected laptop is low, you can use a USB-C™ charger (sold separately) for power.
*This product is for laptops only. Any device connected to the monitor must support DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode) and Power Output (USB PD) above 7.5W (5V/1.5A).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**Need to connect gram 16 Laptop (16-inch 16:10 screen) for 32:10 screen.
***The Auto Rotate function can be used only when LG Switch App is installed.
Expand, Widen and Boost Your Gram
Earbuds Details
will.i.am as LG’s Experiential Architect for xboom Buds
LG has unveiled a new line of xboom, including wireless speakers and earbuds, in collaboration with will.i.am. A nine-time Grammy winner, will.i.am is undoubtedly a true icon of pop culture. With his experience as the director of Creative Innovation at Intel and the founder of AI-powered radio platform RAiDiO.FTY, will.i.am fine-tuned xboom Buds to deliver unmatched sound and call quality.
-
16-inch +view for LG gram Portable Monitor with USB Type-C™
-
17" gram Pro AI 32GB RAM Intel® Windows 11 AI Laptop
-
LG XBOOM Buds by will.i.am | Bluetooth Earbuds | xboom Signature Sound with Graphene Driver
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
-
gram+view
-
Year
-
Y23
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
-
16 Inch
-
Size (cm)
-
40.6cm
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Panel Multi
-
LGD
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Panel Type
-
IPS Non Touch / Anti Glare
-
Pol
-
Anti-Glare
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
N/A
-
Brightness
-
350nit
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
-
1200:1 (Typical)
SYSTEM
-
Processor
-
N/A
-
Operating System
-
Non OS
-
Graphic
-
N/A
-
Memory
-
N/A
STORAGE
-
eMMC
-
N/A
-
HDD
-
N/A
-
SSD
-
N/A
-
MMC Slot
-
N/A
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless
-
N/A
-
LAN
-
N/A
-
BT
-
N/A
-
TV Tuner
-
N/A
-
Webcam
-
N/A
-
Interface
-
N/A
SOUND
-
Audio
-
N/A
-
Speaker
-
N/A
SECURITY
-
HDD Security
-
NO
-
SSD Security
-
NO
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
NO
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
N/A
-
finger print
-
N/A
-
Secure mode
-
N/A
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
-
N/A
-
Pointing Device
-
N/A
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
-
N/A
-
USB Type A
-
N/A
-
USB Type C
-
2 x USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode)
-
HDMI
-
N/A
-
DC-in
-
N/A
-
RJ45
-
N/A
-
Etc.
-
N/A
BATTERY
-
Battery
-
N/A
POWER
-
AC Adapter
-
N/A
-
AC Adapter type
-
N/A
THERMAL
-
Thermal
-
N/A
BUTTON
-
Button
-
2 Buttons / Up, Down (Brightness Control)
LED
-
LED
-
N/A
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
-
360 x 245.5 x 8.3 mm
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.17 x 9.66 x 0.32"
-
weight(kg)
-
660g (950g / with Folio) (TBD)
-
weight(lb)
-
1.45bs
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
419x288x60mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
16.5x11.5x2.4"
DESIGN
-
Color
-
Silver
-
Chassis Materials
-
Aluminum, PC-ABS
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
LG Control Center
-
NO
-
LG Update Center
-
NO
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
NO
-
LG Reader Mode
-
NO
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
YES
-
LG Power Manager
-
NO
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
NO
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
NO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
NO
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
-
NO
-
Intel® Unision
-
NO
-
Nebo for LG
-
NO
-
Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)
-
NO
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
NO
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
-
NO
-
LG PC Manuals
-
NO
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
NO
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
NO
-
PCmover Professional
-
NO
-
New Wall paper
-
NO
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
-
NO
-
LG Display Extension
-
NO
-
LG Security Guard
-
NO
-
Sync on Mobile
-
NO
-
Tips (TBD)
-
NO
-
OLED Care SW
-
NO
-
Wacom notes
-
NO
-
Bamboo Paper
-
NO
-
LG Pen Settings
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear Studio
-
NO
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
-
NO
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
-
Folio Cover (Silver)
CERTIFIED
-
Certified
-
N/A
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Spec
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Size (Inch)
-
17 inch
-
Processor
-
Intel® Core™ Ultra7 255H
-
Memory
-
32GB LPDDR5X
-
SSD
-
1 TB NVMe Gen4
-
weight(kg)
-
1.369 kg
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA (2560 x 1600)
-
Graphic
-
Intel® Arc™
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
-
gram Pro
-
Year
-
Y25
-
Product name
-
17Z90TP-G.AD88A1
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
-
379.4 x 265.4 x 14.6mm
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
499 x 307 x 60mm
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
2.45 kg
-
weight(kg)
-
1.369 kg
DESIGN
-
Chassis Materials
-
Magnesium Alloy
-
Color
-
Obsidian Black
SYSTEM
-
Graphic
-
Intel® Arc™
-
Memory
-
32GB LPDDR5X
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Processor
-
Intel® Core™ Ultra7 255H
DISPLAY
-
Brightness
-
400nit
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
-
Contrast
-
1500:1 (Typical)
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pol
-
Anti-Glare
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Refresh Rate
-
31~144Hz VRR
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA (2560 x 1600)
-
Size (Inch)
-
17 inch
-
Size (cm)
-
43.18 cm
SECURITY
-
SSD Security
-
Yes
STORAGE
-
SSD
-
1 TB NVMe Gen4
SOUND
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker 3.0W x2
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
-
Yes
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
-
Yes (4-pole)
-
USB Type A
-
USB 3.2 Gen1 (x2)
-
USB Type C
-
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2)
-
HDMI
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
BT
-
BT 5.4
-
Webcam
-
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic and Face recognition
-
Wireless
-
Intel WiFi-7
BATTERY
-
Battery
-
77 Wh Li-Ion
POWER
-
AC Adapter
-
65W USB Type-C
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
-
12-month
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (101Key, w/ 4 Column Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
-
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Spec
-
ANC
-
Yes
-
Unit Size (Φ)
-
10Φ
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
All Spec
SOUND SOLUTION
-
ANC
-
Yes
-
Ambient Mode
-
Yes
-
# of Mic
-
6
EQ
-
LG EQ
-
Yes
-
Customised EQ
-
Yes
AUDIO CODEC
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
LC3
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
BLE
-
Yes
-
Google Fast Pair Service
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.4
-
Auracast
-
Yes
-
Microsoft Swift Pair
-
Yes
BATTERY LIFE (HRS)
-
Earbuds (ANC off)
-
10
-
Total (Earbuds+Charging Case)
-
30
CHARGING TIME (HRS)
-
Charging Case
-
2.5
-
Earbuds
-
1
CONVENIENCE
-
Multi Paring
-
Yes
-
Fast Charging
-
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
-
Companion App
-
AOS, iOS, WindowsOS
-
Multi-Point
-
Yes
-
USB-C type Charging Port
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
-
Earbud
-
25.3 x 20.8 x 23.9 mm
-
Charging Case
-
63.0 x 32.8 x 31.2 mm
WEIGHT
-
Product Net Weight
-
5.3 g
-
Charging Case Net Weight
-
36.0 g
ACCESSORY
-
Normal Silicon Eargels
-
Yes
-
Ear hook
-
Yes
-
QSG(Quick Setup Guide)
-
Yes
-
Safety Information & Warranty Card
-
Yes
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
-
Barcode (EAN Code)
-
8806096327326
SPEAKER
-
Unit Type
-
Dynamic
-
Etc
-
Graphene-coated Diaphragm
-
Unit Size (Φ)
-
10Φ
GENERAL_PDR
-
The security update is supported for
-
No
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Find a Store Near You
