LG gram 13" Ultra-Lightweight

LG gram 13" Ultra-Lightweight

13Z980-G.AA52A1

LG gram 13" Ultra-Lightweight

DIMENSIONS

13Z980-G

OVERVIEW

Type

Laptop

Operating System

Windows 10 Home (64-bit)

SPECIFICATION

Processor Model

Intel® Core™ i5-8250U

Number Of Cores

Quad-Core

Clock Speed

1.6 GHz

Turbo Boost / Turbo Core Clock Speed

3.4 GHz

Cache

6 MB

RAM

8GB DDR4

RAM Speed

2400 MHz

Maximum RAM Capacity

16 GB

Storage Type

SSD

SSD Capacity

256 GB

SCREEN

Touchscreen

No

Screen Size

13.3"

Screen Type

IPS LCD

Resolution

Full HD 1920 x 1080p

Screen Features

LED Backlighting, sRGB Over 96% Color Gamut

CONNECTIVITY

WiFi Connectivity

802.11 AC

AC WiFi Type

Intel® 8265

TX / RX Streams

2x2

WiFi Band

2.4 GHz + 5 GHz

Maximum Speed

867 Mbps

Ethernet Port

Ethernet 10/100 port (RJ45 gender over USB Type-C)

Bluetooth Version

Bluetooth 4.1

USB Type-C Ports

1

USB 3.0 Ports

3 (including USB Type-C)

Video Interface

HDMI 1.4, Display Port 1.2 (Diplay Port over USB Type-C)

Audio Interface

3.5 mm jack x 1

Other Connections

Miracast

SOUND

Audio Software

DTS Headphone-X

Speakers

Dual speakers

MEDIA

Memory Card Reader

Micro SD

Expansion Card Slot

M.2 2280 x 1 (for secondary SSD)

FEATURES

Camera

720p (0.9M) HD ready

Keyboard

Island-style membrane keyboard

Backlit Keys

LED Backlighting

Mouse / Trackpad

Multi-touch trackpad with gesture control

Security Features

Kensington lock slot / Fingerprint scanner

Other Features

Dual Microphones

POWER

Battery Type

4-cell Lithium-ion

Battery Life

Up to 22.5 hours

GENERAL

Colour

Dark Silver

Box Contents

Installation guide, AC Adapter, Power Cable, LAN Adapter

Dimensions - Height

15.5 mm

Dimensions - Width

305.9 mm

Dimensions - Depth

211.8 mm

Weight

965 g

Manufacturer's Guarantee

1 year

Software Supplied

LG Control Center, LG Update Center, LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide (E-Manual), LG Reader Mode, LG On Screen Display 3, Microsoft Office 365 (30 Days Trial), DTS Headphone-X

Microsoft Office 365 Pre-Installed

1-month trial

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(13Z980-G)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

