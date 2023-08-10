We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram Ultra-Lightweight with 14” 16:10 IPS Display and 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Evo™ platform and Iris® Xe Graphics
All Spec
-
Processor
-
Intel 11h Generation Tiger Lake CPU
i7(QC)
i7-1165G7 (2.8GHz, Turbo up to 4.7GHz, L3 Cache 12MB, 28W) - QC
-
Operation System
-
Windows 10 Home
-
System Memory
-
16GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, i7-4266MHz)
-
Inch
-
14.0"(30.2cm) WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS LCD
(Non-Touch only)
-
Colour Gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Graphics
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
SSD
-
M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
NVME: 512GB
-
Security
-
HDD Security, Finger Print
Secure mode(Wemcam & MIC off Hot key)
Slim Kensington lock
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size 80 Keys (UK), Backlit KBD
-
Pointing Device
-
Precision Touch Pad w/Scroll and Gesture Function
(size: 111.6 x 69.6mm)
-
Battery
-
72 Wh Li-Ion
-
Dimension
-
313.4 x 215.2 x 16.8 mm
12.34 x 8.47 x 0.66
-
Weight
-
999g
-
Colour
-
Obsidian Black
-
Pre-Install
-
LG Control Center
LG Update Center
LG Easy Guide/Troubleshooting Guide
LG Reader Mode
LG On Screen Display 3
LG Power Manager
Microsoft Office 2016 (30 Days Trial)
DTS X:Ultra
Virtoo by LG
Alexa for PC UK
McAfee Live Safe (38 Days Trial)
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.