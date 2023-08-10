About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG gram 14'' Ultra-Lightweight 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG gram 14'' Ultra-Lightweight 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor

14Z990-V.AA75A1

LG gram 14'' Ultra-Lightweight 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor

Print

All Spec

OVERVIEW

Type

Laptop

Operating System

Windows 10 Home (64-bit)

SPECIFICATION

Processor Model

Intel® Core™ i7-8565U

Number Of Cores

Quad-Core

Clock Speed

1.8GHz

Turbo Boost / Turbo Core Clock Speed

4.6GHz

Cache

8MB

RAM

8GB DDR4

RAM Speed

2400MHz

Maximum RAM Capacity

16GB

Storage Type

SSD

SSD Capacity

512GB

SCREEN

Touchscreen

No

Screen Size

14.0"

Screen Type

IPS LCD

Resolution

FHD (1920 x 1080)

Screen Features

LED Backlighting, sRGB Over 96% Color Gamut

CONNECTIVITY

WiFi Connectivity

802.11 AC

AC WiFi Type

Intel® 9560

TX / RX Streams

2 x 2

WiFi Band

2.4GHz + 5GHz

Maximum Speed

1.73Gbps

Ethernet Port

Ethernet 10/100 port (RJ45 gender over USB Type-C)

Bluetooth Version

Bluetooth 5.0

USB Type-C Ports

1

USB 3.1 Ports

2 (Excluding USB Type-C)

USB 3.0 Ports

0

USB 2.0 Ports

0

Video Interface

HDMI 1.4 x 1, Display Port 1.2 x1 ,Thunderbolt 3 x 1 (Diplay Port and Thunderbolt over USB Type-C)

Audio Interface

3.5 mm jack x 1

Other Connections

Miracast

SOUND

Audio Software

DTS Headphone-X

Speakers

Dual speakers

MEDIA

Disc Drive

No

Memory Card Reader

Micro SD

Expansion Card Slot

M.2 2280 x 1 (for secondary SSD)

FEATURES

Camera

720p (0.9M) HD ready

Windows Hello

Yes

Keyboard

Island-style membrane keyboard

Backlit Keys

LED Backlighting

Numeric Keypad

No

Mouse / Trackpad

Multi-touch trackpad with gesture control

Security Features

Kensington lock slot/Fingerprint scanner

Windows Ink

No

Other Features

Dual Microphones

POWER

Battery Type

4-cell Lithium-ion

Battery Life

Up to 23.5 hours (MobileMark® 2014)

GENERAL

Colour

Dark Silver

Box Contents

Installation guide, AC Adapter, Power Cable, LAN Adapter

Dimensions - Height

16.5mm

Dimensions - Width

323mm

Dimensions - Depth

212mm

Weight

995g

Manufacturer's Guarantee

2 years (Battery 1 year)

Software Supplied

LG Control Center, LG Update Center, LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide (E-Manual), LG Reader Mode, LG On Screen Display 3, Microsoft Office 365 (30 Days Trial), DTS Headphone-X

Microsoft Office 365 Pre-Installed

1-month trial

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(14Z990-V)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 