LG gram 14'' Ultra-Lightweight 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor
All Spec
-
Type
-
Laptop
-
Operating System
-
Windows 10 Home (64-bit)
-
Processor Model
-
Intel® Core™ i7-8565U
-
Number Of Cores
-
Quad-Core
-
Clock Speed
-
1.8GHz
-
Turbo Boost / Turbo Core Clock Speed
-
4.6GHz
-
Cache
-
8MB
-
RAM
-
8GB DDR4
-
RAM Speed
-
2400MHz
-
Maximum RAM Capacity
-
16GB
-
Storage Type
-
SSD
-
SSD Capacity
-
512GB
-
Touchscreen
-
No
-
Screen Size
-
14.0"
-
Screen Type
-
IPS LCD
-
Resolution
-
FHD (1920 x 1080)
-
Screen Features
-
LED Backlighting, sRGB Over 96% Color Gamut
-
WiFi Connectivity
-
802.11 AC
-
AC WiFi Type
-
Intel® 9560
-
TX / RX Streams
-
2 x 2
-
WiFi Band
-
2.4GHz + 5GHz
-
Maximum Speed
-
1.73Gbps
-
Ethernet Port
-
Ethernet 10/100 port (RJ45 gender over USB Type-C)
-
Bluetooth Version
-
Bluetooth 5.0
-
USB Type-C Ports
-
1
-
USB 3.1 Ports
-
2 (Excluding USB Type-C)
-
USB 3.0 Ports
-
0
-
USB 2.0 Ports
-
0
-
Video Interface
-
HDMI 1.4 x 1, Display Port 1.2 x1 ,Thunderbolt 3 x 1 (Diplay Port and Thunderbolt over USB Type-C)
-
Audio Interface
-
3.5 mm jack x 1
-
Other Connections
-
Miracast
-
Audio Software
-
DTS Headphone-X
-
Speakers
-
Dual speakers
-
Disc Drive
-
No
-
Memory Card Reader
-
Micro SD
-
Expansion Card Slot
-
M.2 2280 x 1 (for secondary SSD)
-
Camera
-
720p (0.9M) HD ready
-
Windows Hello
-
Yes
-
Keyboard
-
Island-style membrane keyboard
-
Backlit Keys
-
LED Backlighting
-
Numeric Keypad
-
No
-
Mouse / Trackpad
-
Multi-touch trackpad with gesture control
-
Security Features
-
Kensington lock slot/Fingerprint scanner
-
Windows Ink
-
No
-
Other Features
-
Dual Microphones
-
Battery Type
-
4-cell Lithium-ion
-
Battery Life
-
Up to 23.5 hours (MobileMark® 2014)
-
Colour
-
Dark Silver
-
Box Contents
-
Installation guide, AC Adapter, Power Cable, LAN Adapter
-
Dimensions - Height
-
16.5mm
-
Dimensions - Width
-
323mm
-
Dimensions - Depth
-
212mm
-
Weight
-
995g
-
Manufacturer's Guarantee
-
2 years (Battery 1 year)
-
Software Supplied
-
LG Control Center, LG Update Center, LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide (E-Manual), LG Reader Mode, LG On Screen Display 3, Microsoft Office 365 (30 Days Trial), DTS Headphone-X
-
Microsoft Office 365 Pre-Installed
-
1-month trial
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
