15Z90S-G.16MR70

Front view
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view

15Z90S-G.AA55A1

LG gram 15” | Windows 11 | Ultra-lightweight | FHD Anti-glare IPS display | Boosted by AI-powered Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor
Front view

16MR70

16-inch +view for LG gram Portable Monitor with USB Type-C™
MEZ69131601_EU_Energy_Label.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet

Laptop details

Delightfully light

LG gram-light and slim.

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

LG gram-light-thin-performance.

Lightness, thinness, greatness

IPS Premium display.

IPS Premium display

sRGB 99% wide color gamut.

sRGB 99% Clear visuals from a wide angle

latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo certified.

Unlock the
AI-powered innovation

LG gram Link-connect with various devices-iOS-Android.

LG gram Link- Get all connected

*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).

*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.

LG gram-light-slim-portability.

Stay light, swift moves

Take on the world with LG gram, combining sleek portability with powerful performance no matter where your journey takes you.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The light life

Only 1,350g and pencil-thin at 16.0mm, your LG gram, slips into your life—and your bag. Up your work game with style and lightness.

LG gram-light-slim-portability.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product.

strong body-durability-military-grade-test.

Military grade

Slim, but strong

You’ll be surprised how our gram thrives under pressure. Its tough endurance is

proven by rigorous military standard tests. Designed with finesse, to endure.

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2023. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure Ⅳ - Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

*If a consumer runs this experiment and causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.

*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.

IPS display

Sharp visuals. Sharper ideas.

LG gram enhances your ideas with clarity and your workflow with fluidity, adding precision and depth to every visual.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

True multitasking freedom

With an AI-powered Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor, LG gram unlocks the power of AI.

Intel® Evo™ Edition

Boosted by AI-powered Intel® Core™Ultra Processor

With an AI-powered Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor, LG gram unlocks the power of AI, creating high-performance video editing experiences. Whether gaming or working, LG gram takes you to a whole new level of AI possibilities.

LPDDR5x

NVMe (Gen4)

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
*The above Memory & SSD options (retail prices) may vary depending on country and model. 

You can process numerous office tasks and design projects with explosive efficiency.

Tap into the next-level performance with AI

Experience remarkable work productivity, supported by the robust performance of the new AI. You can process numerous office tasks and design projects with explosive efficiency.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The above various programs are not included in the package (sold separately).

+view details

LG gram +view

Expand Your View

Enjoy a broad view with +view matching to LG gram anywhere.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
*This product is a portable monitor of which power is driven by a connected laptop battery. It doesn't support the built-in battery.
*If the battery of the connected laptop is low, you can use a USB-C™ charger (sold separately) for power.
*This product is for laptops only. Any device connected to the monitor must support DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode) and Power Output (USB PD) above 7.5W (5V/1.5A).

  • 32:10 Dual Display
    32:10 Dual Display**
  • Slim Design
    Slim Design
  • Multi-tasking
    Multi-tasking
  • Anti-glare panel
    Anti-glare panel
  • Auto Rotate
    Auto Rotate***
  • Screen Share
    Screen Share
  • New Folio Cover
    New Folio Cover

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**Need to connect gram 16 Laptop (16-inch 16:10 screen) for 32:10 screen.
***The Auto Rotate function can be used only when LG Switch App is installed.

It Only Takes a Cable

You can easily set up a dual monitor with a USB Type-C™ connection. Even better, the USB Type-C™ ports are on both sides.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.

Print

Key Spec

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Size (Inch)

15 inch

Processor

Intel® Core™ Ultra5 125H

Memory

16GB LPDDR5X

SSD

512 GB NVMe Gen4

weight(kg)

1.29kg

Resolution

FHD (1920 x 1080)

Graphic

Intel® Arc™

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical)

All Spec

INFO

Product Category

gram

Year

Y24

Product name

15Z90S-G.AA55A1

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

15 inch

Size (cm)

39.6cm

Resolution

FHD (1920 x 1080)

Ratio

16:9

Panel Type

IPS

Pol

Anti-Glare

Refresh Rate

60 Hz

Brightness

350 nit

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical)

Contrast

1200:1 (Typical)

SYSTEM

Processor

Intel® Core™ Ultra5 125H

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Graphic

Intel® Arc™

Memory

16GB LPDDR5X

STORAGE

SSD

512 GB NVMe Gen4

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless

Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

BT

BT 5.3

Webcam

FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic and Face recognition

SOUND

Audio

HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

Speaker

Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2

Bluetooth Connectivity

Yes

SECURITY

SSD Security

Yes

Slim Kensington lock

Yes

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

Full Size Backlit Keyboard (98 Key with 3 column Numeric Keypad)

Pointing Device

Precision Touch Pad with Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 111.6 x 69.6mm)

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

HP-Out

Yes (4-pole)

USB Type A

USB 3.2 Gen1x1 (x2)

USB Type C

USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x1)

HDMI

Yes

BATTERY

Battery

72 Wh Li-Ion

POWER

AC Adapter

65W USB Type-C

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension(mm)

356.27 x 223.4 x 16.95mm

weight(kg)

1.29kg

Shipping Dimension(mm)

477 x 298 x 62 mm

Shipping weight(kg)

2.3kg

DESIGN

Color

Obsidian Black

Chassis Materials

Magnesium Alloy

WARRANTY

Warranty

12-month

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(15Z90S-G)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(15Z90S-G)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

All Spec

INFO

Product Category

gram+view

Year

Y23

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

16 Inch

Size (cm)

40.6cm

Resolution

WQXGA 2560 x 1600

Panel Multi

LGD

Ratio

16:10

Panel Type

IPS Non Touch / Anti Glare

Pol

Anti-Glare

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

N/A

Brightness

350nit

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

Contrast

1200:1 (Typical)

SYSTEM

Processor

N/A

Operating System

Non OS

Graphic

N/A

Memory

N/A

STORAGE

eMMC

N/A

HDD

N/A

SSD

N/A

MMC Slot

N/A

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless

N/A

LAN

N/A

BT

N/A

TV Tuner

N/A

Webcam

N/A

Interface

N/A

SOUND

Audio

N/A

Speaker

N/A

SECURITY

HDD Security

NO

SSD Security

NO

fTPM/HW TPM

NO

Slim Kensington lock

N/A

finger print

N/A

Secure mode

N/A

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

N/A

Pointing Device

N/A

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

HP-Out

N/A

USB Type A

N/A

USB Type C

2 x USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode)

HDMI

N/A

DC-in

N/A

RJ45

N/A

Etc.

N/A

BATTERY

Battery

N/A

POWER

AC Adapter

N/A

AC Adapter type

N/A

THERMAL

Thermal

N/A

BUTTON

Button

2 Buttons / Up, Down (Brightness Control)

LED

LED

N/A

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension(mm)

360 x 245.5 x 8.3 mm

Dimension(inch)

14.17 x 9.66 x 0.32"

weight(kg)

660g (950g / with Folio) (TBD)

weight(lb)

1.45bs

Shipping Dimension(mm)

419x288x60mm

Shipping Dimension(inch)

16.5x11.5x2.4"

DESIGN

Color

Silver

Chassis Materials

Aluminum, PC-ABS

PRE-INSTALLED SW

LG Control Center

NO

LG Update Center

NO

LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

NO

LG Reader Mode

NO

LG On Screen Display 3

YES

LG Power Manager

NO

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

NO

DTS X:Ultra

NO

Dolby Atmos

NO

Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)

NO

Intel® Unision

NO

Nebo for LG

NO

Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)

NO

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

NO

Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

NO

LG Smart Assistant 1.0

NO

LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)

NO

LG PC Manuals

NO

LG Update & Recovery

NO

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

NO

PCmover Professional

NO

New Wall paper

NO

LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

NO

LG Display Extension

NO

LG Security Guard

NO

Sync on Mobile

NO

Tips (TBD)

NO

OLED Care SW

NO

Wacom notes

NO

Bamboo Paper

NO

LG Pen Settings

NO

LG UltraGear Studio

NO

Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

NO

ACCESSORY

Accessory

Folio Cover (Silver)

CERTIFIED

Certified

N/A

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(16MR70)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(16MR70)
extension:pdf
U.K Energy Label(16MR70)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (16MR70)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

