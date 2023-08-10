About Cookies on This Site

LG gram Ultra-Lightweight with 16” 16:10 IPS Display and 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 Evo™ platform and Iris® Xe Graphics

Specs

Reviews

Support

16Z90P-K.AA55A1

Front view
Print

All Spec

PROCESSOR

Processor

Intel 11h Generation Tiger Lake CPU
i5(QC)
i5-1135G7 (2.4 GHz, Turbo up to 4.2 GHz, L3 Cache 8MB, 28 W) - QC

OPERATION SYSTEM

Operation System

Windows 10 Home

SYSTEM MEMORY

System Memory

8GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, i5-4266MHz)

DISPLAY

Inch

16.0"(40.6cm) WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS LCD,
(Non-Touch only)

STORAGE

SSD

M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
NVME: 512GB

SECURITY

Security

HDD Security, Finger Print
Secure mode(Wemcam & MIC off Hot key)
Slim Kensington lock

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

Full Size 98 Keys (UK) Backlit KBD

BATTERY

Battery

80 Wh Li-Ion

DIMENSION

Dimension

355.9 x 243.4 x 16.8 mm
14.01 x 9.58 x 0.66

WEIGHT

Weight

1,199g/2.64 lbs

COLOUR

Colour

Color: Silver
A part: Mg (Silver)
B part: PC-ABS (Black)
C part: Mg (Silver), KBD: Texture (Black)
D part: Mg (Silver)

S/W

Pre-Install

LG Control Center
LG Update Center
LG Easy Guide/Troubleshooting Guide
LG Reader Mode
LG On Screen Display 3
LG Power Manager
Microsoft Office 2016 (30 Days Trial)
DTS X:Ultra
Virtoo by LG
Alexa for PC UK
McAfee Live Safe (33 Days Trial)
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(16Z90P-K)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

