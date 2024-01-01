We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 16" Laptop & UltraWide 34" QHD curved Monitor & LG XBOOM Go XG5QBK Speaker
Laptop Details
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
High Resolution Large Display
Standard of Premium Display
Be captivated by the rich and vivid colours with WQXGA high resolution 16:10 aspect ratio display that supports wide colour gamut, DCI-P3 99%(Typ.) which allows you to see more content with less scrolling.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
DCI-P3 : The colour standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The brightness is 350nits(Typ.).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The Latest Systems for Speed
13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors
Adopted Latest Windows OS
Redesigned with the notion of flexibility and ease of use in mind. Optimises screen space and improves productivity with upgraded security, accessibility, and social features.
Ready for Speedy Multi-tasking
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This feature is only available when the product and mobile phone are connected to the internet.
*To use this function, scan the QR code generated by the PC app with your phone. In case not available to scan the QR, enter the 6-digit PIN code to connect.
LG Security Guard
It show that the security guard works when user leaves the gram and it sends an alert to its user.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The e-mail notification works only when the product is connected to the internet and the adapter is plugged in. The security guard works no matter whether the internet is connected or not.
Monitor Details
21:9 WQHD (3440 x 1440) Curved (1800R)
See More, Do More
The UltraWide™ WQHD (3440 x 1440) with 1800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio is great for work as it can display various programs at once.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable. Both cables are included in the package.
XBOOM Speaker Details
Feel Powerful Sound with LG XBOOM Go
Boost up Fun with Stronger Sound
Give Colour to Every Music
With an expanded selection of 16 million colours, you can play every song alongside every colour of the rainbow for an enriched music experience.
-
Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG5QBK IP67 & 18-Hour Battery
-
LG gram 16" laptop | ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS anti glare display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor
-
34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) Monitor with FreeSync™
All Spec
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
-
Barcode (EAN Code)
-
8806091811134
GENERAL_PDR
-
The security update is supported for
-
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Spec
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Size (Inch)
-
16 Inch
-
Processor
-
Intel® Core™ i7-1360P (5.0 GHz, L3 Cache 18MB)
-
Memory
-
32GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
-
SSD
-
1TB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
weight(kg)
-
1.199kg
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7,i5)
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Dimension(inch)
-
13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66"
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
-
gram
-
Year
-
Y23
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
-
16 Inch
-
Size (cm)
-
40.6cm
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Panel Type
-
IPS Non Touch
-
Panel Multi
-
LGD
-
Pol
-
Anti-Glare
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
N/A
-
Brightness
-
350nit
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
-
1200:1 (Typical)
SYSTEM
-
Processor
-
Intel® Core™ i7-1360P (5.0 GHz, L3 Cache 18MB)
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7,i5)
-
Memory
-
32GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
STORAGE
-
eMMC
-
N/A
-
HDD
-
N/A
-
SSD
-
1TB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
MMC Slot
-
Micro SD
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless
-
Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
LAN
-
10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)
-
BT
-
BT 5.1
-
TV Tuner
-
N/A
-
Webcam
-
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Interface
-
N/A
SOUND
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)
SECURITY
-
HDD Security
-
NO
-
SSD Security
-
Yes
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
Option
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
YES
-
finger print
-
NO
-
Secure mode
-
NO
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
-
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
-
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
-
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x1)
-
USB Type C
-
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
DC-in
-
YES
-
RJ45
-
N/A
-
Etc.
-
N/A
BATTERY
-
Battery
-
80Wh-Li-Ion
POWER
-
AC Adapter
-
65W
-
AC Adapter type
-
(New, Small size) 3pole with external C to C 2m/5A cable, White/Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for KR/EU)
THERMAL
-
Thermal
-
N/A
BUTTON
-
Button
-
Power button without Fingerprint
LED
-
LED
-
Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, webcam
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
-
355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8mm
-
Dimension(inch)
-
13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66"
-
weight(kg)
-
1.199kg
-
weight(lb)
-
2.64lbs
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
475 x 290 x 60mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
18.8 x 11.5 x 2.4"
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
2.2kg
-
Shipping weight(lb)
-
4.9 lbs
DESIGN
-
Color
-
Obsidian Black
-
Chassis Materials
-
Magnesium, PC-ABS
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
LG Control Center
-
NO
-
LG Update Center
-
NO
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
NO
-
LG Reader Mode
-
NO
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
YES
-
LG Power Manager
-
NO
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
YES
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
NO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
YES
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
-
NO
-
Intel® Unision
-
YES
-
Nebo for LG
-
NO
-
Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)
-
YES
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
YES
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
YES
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
-
YES
-
LG PC Manuals
-
YES
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
YES
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
YES
-
PCmover Professional
-
YES
-
New Wall paper
-
YES
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
-
YES
-
LG Display Extension
-
YES
-
LG Security Guard
-
YES
-
Sync on Mobile
-
YES
-
Tips (TBD)
-
NO
-
OLED Care SW
-
NO
-
Wacom notes
-
NO
-
Bamboo Paper
-
NO
-
LG Pen Settings
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear Studio
-
NO
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
-
NO
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
-
USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)
CERTIFIED
-
Certified
-
N/A
MULTIMEDIA
-
Microphone
-
Dual
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
-
12-months
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
All Spec
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
