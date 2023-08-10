About Cookies on This Site

LG gram Style 16" laptop | ultra-lightweight with 16:10 OLED display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor

LG gram Style 16" laptop | ultra-lightweight with 16:10 OLED display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor

16Z90RS-K.AD77A1

LG gram Style 16" laptop | ultra-lightweight with 16:10 OLED display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor

Front view with keyboard

LG gram Style Logo.

Start Light with LG gram.

Start Light with LG gram

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

-30 degree side view and half-open LG gram Style Laptop.

Beauty in Strength

With subtle variations in colour and tone inspired by the Aurora, this eye-catching cover changes its appearance depending on the angle of the light. Corning® Gorilla® Glass provides a soft touch, while also adding solidity and elegance to the overall design. The seamless edges of the touchpad reveal themselves at the touch of a finger, making this laptop both strong and stylish.

*The model image is simulated for illustrative purposes. It may differ from the actual product.

OLED Display

Stunning Visuals

From videos and gaming to digital content and graphic design work, enjoy captivating visuals with lowered blue light.

The image expresses the lifelike visual through the vast night scene, full of stars and the shallow lake that reflects the stars.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The image of puma in the dark expresses its accurate color and detail furs.
1M:1 Contrast Ratio

Breathtaking Details, Realism from True Black and HDR

With its true black contrast ratio and HDR capability, this laptop can handle detail even in deep and dark corners of the spectrum, while adjustable brightness accentuates fine textural details.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Brightness is 400nits(Typ.), Peak HDR Brightness is more than 500nits.
***Obtained the certificates on the panel- Eyecare Display, Green Guard.

Accurate and Rich Colours

Thanks to the OLED's 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, you can always see vivid details and rich colours.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 100%, Minimum 90%.
DCI-P3 : The colour standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).

Smooth and Immersive Viewing

Whether gaming, watching, or simply scrolling, enjoy smooth visuals with significantly reduced stuttering and afterimage effects, thanks to the 0.2ms response time and 120Hz high refresh rate.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Premium Display

Boost Your Productivity

The WQXGA+ 16:10 aspect ratio display not only delivers high-quality visuals but also lets you see more with less scrolling. And with a low-reflection panel that controls brightness, you can work outdoors with eye comfort.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness is 400nits(Typ.), Peak HDR Brightness is more than 500nits.

A woman carrying her gram Style with an erm easily.

Ultra-light, Ultra-mighty

Slim and light along with powerful performance, LG gram brings brilliant portability and productivity.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

 

MIL-STD-810H

Proven Durability

LG gram even passed MIL-STD-810H military durability testing. Built from lightweight yet durable materials, it is as strong as it is portable.

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

 

Powerfully Cool Performance

LPDDR5 Memory & 4th Gen. NVMe SSD.

LPDDR5 Memory & 4th Gen. NVMe SSD

13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors

13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors

Advanced Cooling**

Advanced Cooling**

Various Ports

Various Ports

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Modified keyboard location to improve the airflow. Larger fan with more blades. Applied graphite sheet under the keyboard. The advanced cooling feature is in comparison to the preceding model.

It shows that the sound from the gram speakers surrounds the space around the gram.
Dolby Atmos & Smart Amp

Surround Sound to the Next Level

Hear, feel more, and be transported in music and movies through Dolby Atmos. Be moved by the immersive surround sound experience. Feel the afterglow with amplified impressions by smart amp.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

It shows that the mobile device and gram are connected to transfer files easily, send test messages, and make a phone call with gram.
Intel® Unison™

Link Devices with Little Effort

Stop juggling devices to transfer files, make calls or send messages. Bring all jobs from Android or iOS devices onto your gram.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This feature is only available when the product and mobile phone are connected to the internet.
*To use this function, scan the QR code generated by the PC app with your phone. In case not available to scan the QR, enter the 6-digit PIN code to connect.

LG Security Guard

Stay secured even outside. Your gram will lock itself and send an alert when it detects an abnormal situation, such as loss.

It show that the security guard works when user leaves the gram and it sends an alert to its user.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The e-mail notification works only when the product is connected to the internet and the adapter is plugged in. The security guard works no matter whether the internet is connected or not.

Leave the Charger Behind

Experience an ultimate wireless portability with the 80Wh high-capacity battery.

*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilised and power management settings.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Expand Your View with One Click

LG Display Extension allows you to simply click in the direction of the 2nd display and use it.

Reach Faster with Hot Keys

Hold down the Fn or Windows key to bring up the hot key map. LG gram comes preloaded with all of the most intuitive hot keys.

*The cable for connection to 2nd display is not included. It is sold separately.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Unbox and Upcycle

Transform the package box into a rhino picture frame instead of throwing it away. Keep your precious moments, and keep the planet green.
Key Spec

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Processor

i7-1360P

Memory

32 GB LPDDR5 Dual Channel, 6000 MHz

SSD

2 TB SSD NVME Gen 4 (2280) Dual SSD slots

weight(kg)

1.250

Resolution

WQXGA+ (3200 x 2000)

Graphic

Intel Iris XE Graphics (i7,i5)

Color gamut

DCI-P399% (Typical, min 95%)

Size (Inch)

16 Inch

Dimension(inch)

14.0 x 9.5 x 0.63"

SECURITY

HDD Security

NO

SSD Security

Yes

fTPM/HW TPM

fTPM,HWTMP

Slim Kensington lock

NO

finger print

NO

Secure mode

NO

SOUND

Audio

HDAudiowithDolbyAtmos

Speaker

StereoSpeaker 3.0 W x 2

THERMAL

Thermal

Megacooling4.0

STORAGE

eMMC

N/A

HDD

N/A

SSD

2 TB SSD NVME Gen 4 (2280) Dual SSD slots

MMC Slot

MicroSD

ACCESSORY

Accessory

USB-CtoRJ45adapter (B2Boption)

SYSTEM

Processor

i7-1360P

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Graphic

Intel Iris XE Graphics (i7,i5)

Memory

32 GB LPDDR5 Dual Channel, 6000 MHz

BATTERY

Battery

80 Wh

BUTTON

Button

PowerbuttonwithoutFingerprint

CERTIFIED

Certified

HDRTrueBlack500

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

16 Inch

Size (cm)

40.6 cm

Resolution

WQXGA+ (3200 x 2000)

Ratio

16:10

Panel Type

OLED

Panel Multi

SDC

Pol

AntiGlareLowRefrection

Refresh Rate

120 Hz

Response Time

0.2 ms

Brightness

400nit

Color gamut

DCI-P399% (Typical, min 95%)

Contrast

1,000,000:1 (Typical)

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless

Intel®Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax,2 x 2,DualBand,BTCombo)

LAN

10/100withRJ45adapter (Option)

BT

BT5.1

TV Tuner

N/A

Webcam

FHDIRWebcamwithDualMic (Facerecognition)

Interface

N/A

INFO

Product Category

gram

Year

Y23

DESIGN

Color

Holographic White

Chassis Materials

Glass,Magnesium,PC-ABS

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

FullSizeBacklitKeyboard (US:97Key,UK:98Keyw/3ColumnNumericKeypad)

Pointing Device

HapticHiddenTouchpad (size:131.5 x 82.6 mm)

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension(mm)

355.1 x 241.3 x 15.9 mm

Dimension(inch)

14.0 x 9.5 x 0.63"

weight(kg)

1.250

weight(lb)

2.71 lbs

Shipping Dimension(mm)

475 x 290 x 60 mm

Shipping Dimension(inch)

18.8 x 11.5 x 2.4"

Shipping weight(kg)

2.2 kg

Shipping weight(lb)

4.9 lbs

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

HP-Out

4PoleHeadset,UStype

USB Type A

USB3.2Gen2 x 1(x 1)

USB Type C

USB4Gen3 x 2TypeC (x 2,withPowerDelivery,DisplayPort,Thunderbolt4)

HDMI

N/A

DC-in

N/A

RJ45

N/A

Etc.

N/A

LED

LED

Power,DC-In,CapsLock,webcam

POWER

AC Adapter

65 W

AC Adapter type

(New,Smallsize) 3polewithexternalCtoC2m/5Acable,White/Black (Wall-mount'I'type,forKR/EU)

PRE-INSTALLED SW

LG Control Center

NO

LG Update Center

NO

LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

NO

LG Reader Mode

NO

LG On Screen Display 3

YES

LG Power Manager

NO

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

YES

DTS X:Ultra

NO

Dolby Atmos

YES

Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)

NO

Intel® Unision

YES

Nebo for LG

NO

Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)

YES

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

YES

Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

YES

LG Smart Assistant 1.0

NO

LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)

YES

LG PC Manuals

YES

LG Update & Recovery

YES

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

YES

PCmover Professional

YES

New Wall paper

YES

LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

YES

LG Display Extension

YES

LG Security Guard

YES

Sync on Mobile

YES

Tips (TBD)

NO

OLED Care SW

NO

Wacom notes

NO

Bamboo Paper

NO

LG Pen Settings

NO

LG UltraGear Studio

NO

Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

NO

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(16Z90RS-K)
