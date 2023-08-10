LG gram Ultra-Lightweight with 17” 16:10 IPS Display and 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 Evo™ platform and Iris® Xe Graphics

About Cookies on This Site

Specs

Reviews

Support

17Z90P-K.AA55A1

Front view
Print

All Spec

INFO

Product Category

gram

Year

Y21

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

17 Inch

Size (cm)

43.2cm

Resolution

WQXGA 2560 x 1600

Ratio

16:10

Panel Type

IPS Non Touch

Panel Multi

LGD

Pol

N/A

Refresh Rate

N/A

Response Time

N/A

Brightness

300nit

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

Contrast

N/A

SYSTEM

Processor

i5-1135G7

Operating System

Windows 10 Home

Graphic

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Memory

8GB LPDDR4X(Dual Channel, i7,i5-4266MHz, i3-3733 MHz)

STORAGE

eMMC

N/A

HDD

N/A

SSD

512GB NVMe M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

MMC Slot

UFS/ Micro SD

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless

Intel® Wireless-AX201 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

LAN

10/100 with RJ45 adapter

BT

BT 5.1

TV Tuner

N/A

Webcam

HD Webcam with Dual Mic.

Interface

N/A

SOUND

Audio

HD Audio with DTS:X Ultra

Speaker

Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)

SECURITY

HDD Security

Yes

SSD Security

No

fTPM/HW TPM

Option

Slim Kensington lock

Yes

finger print

Yes

Secure mode

Yes

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 100Key, UK: 101Key, JP: 104Key w/ Numeric Keypad)

Pointing Device

Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

HP-Out

4Pole Headset, US type

USB Type A

USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)

USB Type C

USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

HDMI

Yes

DC-in

Yes

RJ45

N/A

Etc.

N/A

BATTERY

Battery

80Wh

POWER

AC Adapter

65W

AC Adapter type

Type-C PD adapter

THERMAL

Thermal

Mega cooling 4.0

BUTTON

Button

Power button with Fingerprint

LED

LED

Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, webcam

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension(mm)

380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8mm

Dimension(inch)

14.97 x 10.24 x 0.70"

weight(kg)

1.35kg

weight(lb)

2.98lbs

Shipping Dimension(mm)

493 x 307 x 60 mm

Shipping Dimension(inch)

19.9 x 12.1 x 2.4"

Shipping weight(kg)

2.3Kg

Shipping weight(lb)

5.1lbs

DESIGN

Color

Quartz Silver

Chassis Materials

Magnesium, PC-ABS

PRE-INSTALLED SW

LG Control Center

Yes

LG Update Center

Yes

LG Security Center (Korea Only, Included in Update Center)

No

LG Support Center (Korea Only)

No

LG PC Care (Korea Only)

No

LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

Yes

LG Reader Mode

Yes

LG On Screen Display 3

Yes

LG Power Manager

Yes

LG Chatbot (Korea Only)

No

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

Yes

Microsoft Office 2016 (30 days Trial)

No

DTS X:Ultra

Yes

DTS Headphone-X

No

Dolby Atmos

No

Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)

No

Intel® Unision

No

Nebo for LG

No

Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)

Yes

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

Yes

Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

Yes

Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

No

LG Smart Assistant 1.0

No

LG Smart Assistant 2.0( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)

No

LG PC Care (Korea only)

No

LG PC Manuals

No

LG Update & Recovery

No

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

No

PCmover Professional

No

공공와이파이 (Korea only)

No

New Wall paper

No

LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

No

LG Display Extension

No

LG Security Guard

No

Sync on Mobile

No

Tips (TBD)

No

OLED Care SW

No

Wacom notes

No

Bamboo Paper

No

LG Pen Settings

No

LG UltraGear Studio

No

ACCESSORY

Accessory

N/A

CERTIFIED

Certified

N/A

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Product Environmental Report(17Z90P-K)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(17Z90P-K)
