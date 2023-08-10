We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram Ultra-Lightweight with 17” 16:10 IPS Display and 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Evo™ platform and Iris® Xe Graphics
All Spec
-
Processor
-
Intel 11h Generation Tiger Lake CPU
i7(QC)
'i7-1165G7 (2.8 GHz, Turbo up to 4.7 GHz, L3 Cache 12MB, 28W) - QC
-
Operation System
-
Windows 10 Home
-
System Memory
-
16GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, i7-4266MHz)
-
Inch
-
17.0" (43.2cm) WQXGA (2560*1600) IPS LCD,(Non-Touch only)
-
Colour Gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Graphics
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
SSD
-
M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
- NVME: 512GB
-
Wireless
-
Intel® Wireless-AX201 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
LAN
-
10/100 or Gigabit with RJ45 adapter
-
BT
-
BT 5.1
-
Webcam
-
HD Webcam with Dual Mic.
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with DTS X Ultra
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)
-
Security
-
HDD Security, Finger PrintSecure mode(Wemcam & MIC off Hot key)Slim Kensington lock
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (UK: 101Key w/ Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
-
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function(size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)
-
MMC Slot
-
UFS/Micro SD
-
I/O Port
-
HP-Out (4Pole Headset, US type), USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2), HDMI, USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
Battery
-
80 Wh Li-Ion
-
AC Adapter
-
65W, Type-C PD adapter- Wall-mount 'I' type for Korea, White/Black- Desktop type for Global except Korea, White/Black, w/ Power cord
-
Thermal
-
Mega cooling 4.0 (Single fan/Dual fan (Option))
-
Button
-
Power button with Fingerprint
-
LED
-
Power, DC-In, Caps Lock
-
Dimension
-
380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8mm14.97 x 10.24 x 0.70"
-
Weight
-
1.35kg/2.98lbs
-
Colour
-
Obsidian Black
-
Pre-Install
-
- LG Control Center- LG Update Center- LG Security Center (Korea Only, Included in Update Center)- LG Support Center (Korea Only)- LG PC Care (Korea Only)- LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide- LG Reader Mode- LG On Screen Display 3- LG Power Manager- LG Chatbot (Korea Only)- Microsoft Office 2016 (30 Days Trial)- DTS X:Ultra- Virtoo by LG- Alexa for PC UK- McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)- Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
-
Accessory
-
USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)
