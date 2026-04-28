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17" LG gram AI, Copilot+ PC, Windows 11 Home, Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor & 32" LG Smart Monitor Bundle

UKEU
MN
UKEU
MN

17" LG gram AI, Copilot+ PC, Windows 11 Home, Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor & 32" LG Smart Monitor Bundle

17Z90TL-G.32U721S
LG 17" LG gram AI, Copilot+ PC, Windows 11 Home, Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor & 32" LG Smart Monitor Bundle, 17Z90TL-G.32U721S
Front view of 17" LG gram AI, Copilot+ PC, Windows 11 Home, Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor & 32" LG Smart Monitor Bundle 17Z90TL-G.32U721S
Front view with keyboard
-30 degree side view and cover open
-30 degree side port zoom-in view with cover open
+30 degree side port zoom-in view with cover open
Top-down view and cover closed
Top-down view of keyboard
Front side view with the lid closed
Right side view and cover open
Left side view and cover closed
USP LG gram Power of AI
USP power of /hybrid AI
17z90tl-g-au88a1
LG 17" LG gram AI, Copilot+ PC, Windows 11 Home, Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor & 32" LG Smart Monitor Bundle, 17Z90TL-G.32U721S
Front view of 17" LG gram AI, Copilot+ PC, Windows 11 Home, Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor & 32" LG Smart Monitor Bundle 17Z90TL-G.32U721S
Front view with keyboard
-30 degree side view and cover open
-30 degree side port zoom-in view with cover open
+30 degree side port zoom-in view with cover open
Top-down view and cover closed
Top-down view of keyboard
Front side view with the lid closed
Right side view and cover open
Left side view and cover closed
USP LG gram Power of AI
USP power of /hybrid AI
17z90tl-g-au88a1

Key Features

  • Laptop - 17” 16:10 WQXGA (2560x1600) Anti-glare IPS display
  • Laptop - Windows 11 Home, Copilot+ PC
  • Laptop - All-around AI Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor / LPDDR5x RAM / SSD Gen4
  • Laptop - 1,389g Lightweight / 77Wh High capacity battery
  • Monitor - 32” 4K UHD (3840x2160) display with WebOS and USB-C (PD 65W), 2xHDMI, 2xUSB 2.0
  • No partial return available.
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of 17" LG gram AI, Copilot+ PC, 32GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor, gram Hybrid AI, Obsidian Black - 17Z90TL-G

17Z90TL-G.AU88A1

17" LG gram AI, Copilot+ PC, Windows 11 Home, Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor, Black
6065 WUSB PD
Front view of 32” LG Smart Monitor, 4K UHD Display, webOS, Screen Share, Bluetooth, USB-C (PD 65W), White - 32U721SA-W

32U721SA-W

32” LG Smart Monitor, 4K UHD Display, webOS, Screen Share, Bluetooth, USB-C (PD 65W), White
UKEU
Product Information Sheet

LG gram laptop Details

The image shows an LG Gram laptop, highlighted for its ultra-light design. On the right, the text reads: "The power of Hybrid AI" with the "gram AI" logo below it.

The image shows an LG Gram laptop, highlighted for its ultra-light design. On the right, the text reads: "The power of Hybrid AI" with the "gram AI" logo below it.

The power of Dual AI

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The image showcases a slim laptop with the text: "Light, thin, all-powerful" at the top. Key specifications, "Light 1,389g" and "Slim 16.0mm," are highlighted in the center. A MIL-STD durability badge is displayed in the upper-right corner, emphasizing its robustness.

Built light,
made tough

The image features a laptop with vibrant content displayed on its screen, emphasizing vivid colors and detailed visuals. The text at the top reads: "IPS premium display," highlighting the high-quality screen technology.

17’’ WQXGA IPS display

A split-screen image showcasing 'gram AI' with two distinct modes: 'gram chat On-Device' on the left, represented by a pink icon, and 'gram chat Cloud' on the right, represented by a blue icon. The screen displays an AI interface, symbolizing seamless AI functionality across both modes.

Dual AI

A close-up of an Intel Core Ultra processor embedded in a high-tech circuit board. The chip is surrounded by intricate circuitry with glowing blue lights, creating a futuristic and high-performance aesthetic.

Intel's AI Processor

This image shows a laptop and a smartphone wirelessly sharing files. The laptop screen displays a file transfer progress window, while the smartphone screen shows a gallery of received files. A blurred, colorful file icon appears mid-transfer, illustrating the wireless sharing process.

LG gram Link- Get all connected

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above mobile device is not included in the package (sold separately).

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

gram AI, Dual AI

Dual AI: On-Device and Cloud synergy

Powered by both on-device and cloud AI, gram AI offers seamless performance and personalized insights wherever you are. Work smarter, stay secure, and achieve more—whether you’re online or offline. 

A split-screen image showcasing 'gram AI' with two distinct modes: 'gram chat On-Device' on the left, represented by a pink icon, and 'gram chat Cloud' on the right, represented by a blue icon. The screen displays an AI interface, symbolizing seamless AI functionality across both modes.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Please note that gram chat On-Device is designed for specific requests and does not support continuous conversations. For best results, use it for straightforward, one-time requests only.

Always on, even offline with On-Device AI

This image shows a timeline for document revisions with two versions of a file titled 'Fundamentals of Geology.' The left version reflects changes at 3:56 PM, while the right shows updates at 4:00 PM on 10.02.2025. A clock icon at the top indicates the ability to revert edits, and a slider below highlights the time gap between the revisions.

Time travel**

Recover lost files

Search with any clues you recall or browse your previous screens, including documents and websites.

This image shows hands typing on a laptop with a search bar displaying the question, 'What was the global project budget?

Searching

Get tailored answers based on your files

Provides personalized answers based on local data from documents and images.

This image shows a search bar at the top with the text 'Summarize this document,' accompanied by a red PDF icon and a cursor pointing to it. Below, a preview of a PDF document is partially visible, and a summary of the document's content is displayed in a chat window labeled 'gram chat On-Device.' The interface suggests an AI-driven feature for summarizing documents.

Summarize

Instant summaries, even offline

Summarize text or document files directly in an on-device environment.

This image shows a search bar with the text 'Turn on dark mode,' above two screenshots of a desktop. The first screenshot displays a light mode interface, while the second shows the same interface in dark mode, connected by a curved arrow indicating the transition.

Setting

Change settings with your words

Set various*** system options in gram chat On-Device with easy, conversational commands.

This image shows a search bar with the query 'Wifi isn't working, What should I do?' above a laptop screen. The screen displays a customer support interface with troubleshooting options and a progress bar running diagnostics, accompanied by a Wi-Fi signal icon with a slash, indicating a connectivity issue.

Troubleshooting

24/7 Support, always within reach

Offer 24/7 instant support for product inquiries, even without Wi-Fi.

*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.

*The gram chat On-Device function allows you to interact with documents stored on your PC, and it does not handle simple daily information or questions requiring internet searches. "Search by Conversation" is currently in Beta and will be updated in the future.

*Some features may not work properly during initial use due to the On-Device AI's need for pre-learning time to adapt to the user. ① gram chat On-Device requires indexing to combine words with data from your PC content, which may take time to deliver desired results. ② At least 80 hours of pattern learning are required to use the battery usage detection notification.

*This feature supports English and Korean language only.

*AI search results may vary depending on the data at the time of search, and the accuracy of the content is not guaranteed, so user verification is required.

*This feature supports English and Korean language only.

**The PC screen is captured approximately once every 2 seconds, with a storage limit of about 13GB. Captured images are automatically deleted after a certain period. Users can customize settings such as whether to use the feature, screen storage duration, and capacity via the gear icon at the top of gram chat.

**This feature is disabled by default and is opt-in, which you can activate if you wish to use it.

**This feature: ① May have difficulty searching for handwritten text, blurry images, or decorative fonts. ② Searches rely on exact text matches, including spacing. ③ Using audio capture may reduce computing performance.

**This function doesn't recover lost files; instead, it helps users navigate to the previous screen by searching keywords. Users can retrieve files using copy and paste.

***Supported system settings: • Dark mode / • Fn lock / • Battery life extension / • AI battery usage detection / • Reader mode / • Touchpad / • Battery saving mode / • USB-C offline charging / • Brightness Control / • Sound Control

Smart AI assistant with Cloud AI

A chat interface showing a user asking for recommendations for activities at Lake Bled, and an AI response listing three suggestions: 1. Visit Bled Island and the church, 2. Explore Bled Castle, 3. Walk around Lake Bled.

Q&A Chatbot

Your smart AI assistant

From solving homework problems to satisfying your curiosity, the AI assistant delivers the information you need in seconds.

An infographic showcasing three AI-powered features: Summarization, represented by a document icon transforming into a simplified file; Text Extraction, symbolized by an image converting into a document; and Translation, depicted by a document changing to another language format.

Document AI

Simple translation and summarization

Let AI analyze and extract key details from your documents, saving you time and effort.

An illustration featuring various productivity app icons, such as Google Drive, Gmail, Google Sheets, and Google Calendar, surrounding a central gram AI Cloud logo. The image represents seamless integration of gram AI Cloud with popular productivity tools.

Function Calling**

Effortless scheduling and emailing

Talk to your AI assistant, and watch it handle your tasks. From drafting emails to scheduling meetings, seamlessly connect with productivity tools.

*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.

*This service offers paid features of GPT4o but does not support search integration or coding editor functionality. gram chat Cloud is free for the first year after user registration, after which it becomes a paid service. Users will be notified separately during this period and can opt out if they wish.

*gram chat Cloud requires installation prior to use and the creation of a separate account.

*Usage limits apply to gram chat Cloud. The maximum monthly token usage is 200K, with a monthly usage limit of 450 requests and a daily usage limit of 30 requests.

*Exceeding these limits will result in a downgrade to the GPT-4o mini model and disable function calling.

*While gram chat Cloud does not collect personal prompts, it may request access to your Google or Microsoft account for feature integration purposes.

**Linked Google Workspace, Microsoft 365.

Microsoft Copilot

Your everyday AI companion

Get real answers based on the internet and generate images with ease using Copilot in Windows. This powerful AI tool leverages online resources to provide you with accurate, up-to-date information tailored to your queries. With just a few clicks, you can obtain the answers you need and create custom images to enhance your projects.

A laptop featuring the Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper on its screen, with a close-up highlighting a dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard. The 'Copilot+PC' logo is prominently displayed in the top left corner, emphasizing AI-integrated functionality.

*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.

*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.

*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.

*Some Copilot+ PC experiences require free updates continuing to roll out through early 2025. Timing varies by device and region. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

Recall instantly

Don't struggle to find which folder you saved a file in. Just describe something you remember, and gram will instantly find what you need.

Create your own images easily

Not everyone needs to have the skills of an artist. Just sketch out your thoughts, and instantly get an image that looks like it was created by a professional designer.

Live translation with captions

Experience seamless communication with the Live Caption feature. Get real-time, on-screen transcription from any audio source in your desired language, making every conversation easy and effortless.

Visual effects for your video calls

Don't worry about unexpected video calls. With creative filters like improving lighting and blurring distractions, you can ensure a flawless presentation every time.

*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.

*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.

*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.

*Some Copilot+ PC experiences require free updates continuing to roll out through early 2025. Timing varies by device and region. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

*Recall is coming soon through a post-launch Windows update. Timing will vary by device and region. Optimized for select languages (English, Chinese (simplified), French, German, Japanese, and Spanish). Content-based and storage limitations apply. See [https://aka.ms/copilotpluspcs]

*Cocreator is optimized for English text prompts. Requires Microsoft account and internet connection to access cloud services that help ensure the responsible use of AI. Learn more [https://aka.ms/copilotpluspcs]

*The availability timing of certain Windows Studio Effects features will vary by device and region. See [https://aka.ms/copilotpluspcs] 

*Live Captions are Currently supports translation for video and audio subtitles into English from 40+ languages. And available Copilot+ PC experiences vary by device and region and over time. See [https://aka.ms/copilotpluspcs]

Smart Monitor Details

LG Smart Monitor logo.

LG Smart Monitor logo.

One screen. Endless possibilities.

Adapt to any task or environment with numerous possibilities. Powered by webOS, you can manage home office tasks without a PC and enjoy a wealth of content, seamlessly balancing work and entertainment. Enjoy a large 32-inch display, and stunning 4K picture quality in your own space.

The picture shows a LG Smart Monitor on the desk, featuring work and play.

Front view of a black LG monitor on a desk, displaying layered screen resolutions for comparison, with cameras, books, colour chips, and speakers arranged around it.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above keyboard and mouse are not included in the package (sold separately).

It showcases an astronaut and a colourful abstract image with vibrant 4K UHD colours.

32” 4K UHD Display

A photo showcasing the mirroring feature of a smart monitor.

Mirror From Your Device

A photo showcasing a smart monitor connected to a laptop via USB-C, demonstrating charging and data transfer.

Maximise Productivity

A photo showcasing LG Smart Monitors in a office and home.

webOS Work & Play

32” 4K UHD Display

Great display for both work and play

4K UHD (3840x2160) display with HDR 10 and up to 90% DCI-P3 colour Gamut delivers a high contrast ratio and precise colours. It lets you experience visual immersion, from enjoying entertainment to processing work.

It showcases an astronaut and a colourful abstract image with vibrant 4K UHD colours.

It showcases an astronaut and a colourful abstract image with vibrant 4K UHD colours.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Brightness: 350nits (Typ.), colour Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

webOS

Seamless channel surfing

Thanks to webOS, enjoy seamless access to a variety of content through apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, and free LG Channels. Get personalised recommendations, explore apps like Sports, Game, and LG Fitness, and easily control everything with a remote. The 3-side borderless design of the slim white body enhances immersion, while 5Wx2 stereo speakers deliver crystal-clear sound for the ultimate viewing experience.

A photo showcasing various content on WebOS.

A photo showcasing various content on WebOS.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Built-in streaming services and apps may differ by country.

*An internet connection and subscriptions to streaming services are required. Additional fees may apply for some services, as they are not included and require separate subscriptions.

*Provides a host of customised apps and services, including music, sports, home office, and cloud gaming for each registered account.

Print

Key Spec

System - Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Display - Size (Inch)

17 inch

System - Processor (CPU)

Intel® Core™ Ultra7 258V

System - Memory (RAM)

32GB LPDDR5X (Included in processor)

Storage - SSD

1 TB NVMe Gen4

Dimension / Weight - Weight (kg)

1.389 kg

Display - Resolution

WQXGA (2560 x 1600)

System - Graphics (GPU)

Intel® Arc™

Display - Colour Gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical)

All Spec

SYSTEM

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Processor (CPU)

Intel® Core™ Ultra7 258V

Graphics (GPU)

Intel® Arc™

Memory (RAM)

32GB LPDDR5X (Included in processor)

INFO

Product Series

gram

Year

Y25

Product Model

17Z90TL-G.AU88A1

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

17 inch

Size (cm)

43.18 cm

Resolution

WQXGA (2560 x 1600)

Ratio

16:10

Panel Type

IPS

Pol

Anti-Glare

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Brightness

350nit

Colour Gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical)

Contrast

1200:1 (Typical)

STORAGE

SSD

1 TB NVMe Gen4

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless

Intel WiFi-7

Bluetooth

BT 5.3

Webcam

FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic

SOUND

Audio

HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

Speaker

Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2

Bluetooth Connectivity

Yes

SECURITY

SSD Security

Yes

Slim Kensington lock

Yes

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

Full Size Backlit Keyboard (101Key, w/ 4 Column Numeric Keypad)

Pointing Device

Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function

INPUT / OUTPUT PORT

HeadPhone - Out

Yes (4-pole)

USB Type A

USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)

USB Type C

USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2)

HDMI

Yes

BATTERY

Battery Energy Content

77 Wh Li-Ion

POWER

AC Adapter

65W USB Type-C

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension (mm)

378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8mm

Weight (kg)

1.389 kg

Shipping Dimension (mm)

499 x 307 x 60mm

Shipping Weight (kg)

2.30 kg

DESIGN

Colour

Obsidian Black

Chassis Materials

Magnesium Alloy

WARRANTY

Warranty

12-month

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(17Z90TL-G)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(17Z90TL-G)
extension:pdf
Parental cotrol DoC(17Z90TL-G)
extension:pdf
EPS(17Z90TL-G)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(17Z90TL-G)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(17Z90TL-G)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

Key Spec

Display - Size [Inch]

31.5

Display - Resolution

3840 x 2160

Display - Panel Type

VA

Display - Aspect Ratio

16:9

Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 90%​

Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Display - Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

All Spec

INFO

Product name

32U721SA-W

Year

2025

SMART MONITORS

The security update is supported for

5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/monitorprojector

DISPLAY

Size [Inch]

31.5

Size [cm]

80

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

VA

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.18159 x 0.18159

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 80%

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 90%​

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

2100:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

3000 : 1​

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

200

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

Auto Brightness

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Power Delivery)

65W

USB Upstream Port

YES (USB-C, 1ea)

USB Downstream Port

YES (USB-A, 2ea)

SOUND

Speaker

5W x2

Bluetooth Connectivity

YES

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

AC Input

100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.5W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.2 x 509.8 x 209.9

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.2 x 429.4 x 45.8

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

877 x 131 x 502

Weight with Stand [kg]

6.6kg

Weight without Stand [kg]

5.3kg

Weight in Shipping [kg]

9.2kg

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

USB-C

YES (Korea) / NO (Overseas)

Remote Controller

YES (Slim Remote)

NETWORK

Bluetooth

YES

Wi-Fi

YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(32U721SA-W)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(32U721SA-W)
extension:pdf
External Power supply ErP(32U721SA-W)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(32U721SA-W)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(32U721SA-W)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (32U721SA-W)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(32U721SA-W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

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