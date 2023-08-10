About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG gram 17" Ultra-Lightweight Intel® Core™ i7-8565U

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG gram 17" Ultra-Lightweight Intel® Core™ i7-8565U

17Z990-V.AA77A1

LG gram 17" Ultra-Lightweight Intel® Core™ i7-8565U

Print

All Spec

INFO

Product Category

gram

Year

Y19

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

17 Inch

Size (cm)

43.18cm (43.2cm)

Resolution

WQXGA 2560 x 1600

Ratio

16:10

Panel Type

IPS Non Touch

Panel Multi

N/A

Pol

N/A

Refresh Rate

N/A

Response Time

N/A

Brightness

N/A

Color gamut

N/A

Contrast

N/A

SYSTEM

Processor

i7-8565U

Operating System

Windows 10 Home

Graphic

Intel UHD Graphics

Memory

8GB (DDR4 2400MHz)

STORAGE

eMMC

N/A

HDD

N/A

SSD

512GB NVMe M.2(2280)

MMC Slot

Micro SD

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless

Intel® Wireless-AC 9560 (802.11ac, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

LAN

10/100 with RJ45 adapter

BT

BT 5.0

TV Tuner

N/A

Webcam

HD Webcam with Dual Mic.

Interface

N/A

SOUND

Audio

HD Audio, DTS Headphone X

Speaker

Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2

SECURITY

HDD Security

Yes

SSD Security

No

fTPM/HW TPM

Yes

Slim Kensington lock

Yes

finger print

Yes

Secure mode

No

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)

Pointing Device

Precision Touch Pad (Scroll & Gesture Function)

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

HP-Out

4Pole Headset, US type

USB Type A

USB3.1 (x3)

USB Type C

USB3.1 Type C (x1, USB PD)

HDMI

Yes

DC-in

Yes

RJ45

N/A

Etc.

N/A

BATTERY

Battery

72Wh

POWER

AC Adapter

48W

AC Adapter type

2 Pin

THERMAL

Thermal

N/A

BUTTON

Button

Power with finger print

LED

LED

Power, DC-In, Touch Pad, Caps Lock, Reader Mode

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension(mm)

380.6 x 265.7 x 15.1~17.4 mm

Dimension(inch)

N/A

weight(kg)

1340 g

weight(lb)

N/A

Shipping Dimension(mm)

N/A

Shipping Dimension(inch)

N/A

Shipping weight(kg)

N/A

Shipping weight(lb)

N/A

DESIGN

Color

Dark Silver

Chassis Materials

Magnesium, PC-ABS

PRE-INSTALLED SW

LG Control Center

Yes

LG Update Center

Yes

LG Security Center (Korea Only, Included in Update Center)

No

LG Support Center (Korea Only)

No

LG PC Care (Korea Only)

No

LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

Yes

LG Reader Mode

Yes

LG On Screen Display 3

Yes

LG Power Manager

No

LG Chatbot (Korea Only)

No

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

No

Microsoft Office 2016 (30 days Trial)

Yes

DTS X:Ultra

No

DTS Headphone-X

Yes

Dolby Atmos

No

Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)

No

Intel® Unision

No

Nebo for LG

No

Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)

No

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

No

Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

No

Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

No

LG Smart Assistant 1.0

No

LG Smart Assistant 2.0( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)

No

LG PC Care (Korea only)

No

LG PC Manuals

No

LG Update & Recovery

No

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

No

PCmover Professional

No

공공와이파이 (Korea only)

No

New Wall paper

No

LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

No

LG Display Extension

No

LG Security Guard

No

Sync on Mobile

No

Tips (TBD)

No

OLED Care SW

No

Wacom notes

No

Bamboo Paper

No

LG Pen Settings

No

LG UltraGear Studio

No

ACCESSORY

Accessory

RJ45 gender("USB3.1 Type C" jack, 10/100 Megabit or Gigabit), Keyskin

CERTIFIED

Certified

N/A

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(17Z990-V)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 