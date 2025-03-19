Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
17" LG gram AI 16GB RAM Laptop & 16" +view Portable Monitor & Xboom Buds
MEZ69131601_EU_Energy_Label.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
PC

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

17" LG gram AI 16GB RAM Laptop & 16" +view Portable Monitor & Xboom Buds

MEZ69131601_EU_Energy_Label.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
PC
17ZLGAU78A1.16MRBUD

17" LG gram AI 16GB RAM Laptop & 16" +view Portable Monitor & Xboom Buds

()
  • Front view with Copilot+ Bloom Wallpaper and Copilot+ PC logo
  • Front view
  • Front view with keyboard
  • -30 degree side view and cover open
  • Top-down view and cover closed
  • Top-down view of keyboard
  • Front side view with the lid closed
  • Right side view and cover open
  • Left side view and cover closed
  • The power of Hybrid AI
  • Built light, made tough
  • 17’’ WQXGA IPS display
  • Hybrid AI
  • +view
  • Xboom earbuds
Front view with Copilot+ Bloom Wallpaper and Copilot+ PC logo
Front view
Front view with keyboard
-30 degree side view and cover open
Top-down view and cover closed
Top-down view of keyboard
Front side view with the lid closed
Right side view and cover open
Left side view and cover closed
The power of Hybrid AI
Built light, made tough
17’’ WQXGA IPS display
Hybrid AI
+view
Xboom earbuds
Products in this Bundle: 3
Front view

16MR70

16-inch +view for LG gram Portable Monitor with USB Type-C™
MEZ69131601_EU_Energy_Label.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet
Front view with Copilot+ Bloom Wallpaper and Copilot+ PC logo

17Z90TL-G.AU78A1

17" LG gram AI Laptop, 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor, gram Hybrid AI, Obsidian Black
xboom by will.i.am

BUDS

LG XBOOM Buds by will.i.am | Bluetooth Earbuds | xboom Signature Sound with Graphene Driver
2 – 4 W

Laptop Details

The image shows an LG Gram laptop, highlighted for its ultra-light design. On the right, the text reads: "The power of Hybrid AI" with the "gram AI" logo below it.







The power of
Hybrid AI

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The image showcases a slim laptop with the text: "Light, thin, all-powerful" at the top. Key specifications, "Light 1,389g" and "Slim 16.0mm," are highlighted in the center. A MIL-STD durability badge is displayed in the upper-right corner, emphasizing its robustness.

Built light, made tough

The image features a laptop with vibrant content displayed on its screen, emphasizing vivid colors and detailed visuals. The text at the top reads: "IPS premium display," highlighting the high-quality screen technology.

17’’ WQXGA IPS display

A split-screen image showcasing 'gram AI' with two distinct modes: 'gram chat On-Device' on the left, represented by a pink icon, and 'gram chat Cloud' on the right, represented by a blue icon. The screen displays an AI interface, symbolizing seamless AI functionality across both modes.

Hybrid AI

A close-up of an Intel Core Ultra processor embedded in a high-tech circuit board. The chip is surrounded by intricate circuitry with glowing blue lights, creating a futuristic and high-performance aesthetic.

Intel's AI Processor

This image shows a laptop and a smartphone wirelessly sharing files. The laptop screen displays a file transfer progress window, while the smartphone screen shows a gallery of received files. A blurred, colorful file icon appears mid-transfer, illustrating the wireless sharing process.

LG gram Link- Get all connected

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above mobile device is not included in the package (sold separately).

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

Hybrid AI

Hybrid AI: On-Device and Cloud synergy

Powered by both on-device and cloud AI, Hybrid AI offers seamless performance and personalized insights wherever you are. Work smarter, stay secure, and achieve more—whether you’re online or offline.

A split-screen image showcasing 'gram AI' with two distinct modes: 'gram chat On-Device' on the left, represented by a pink icon, and 'gram chat Cloud' on the right, represented by a blue icon. The screen displays an AI interface, symbolizing seamless AI functionality across both modes.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Please note that gram chat On-Device is designed for specific requests and does not support continuous conversations. For best results, use it for straightforward, one-time requests only.

Always on, even offline with On-Device AI

This image shows a timeline for document revisions with two versions of a file titled 'Fundamentals of Geology.' The left version reflects changes at 3:56 PM, while the right shows updates at 4:00 PM on 10.02.2025. A clock icon at the top indicates the ability to revert edits, and a slider below highlights the time gap between the revisions.

Time travel**

Recover lost files

Search with any clues you recall or browse your previous screens, including documents and websites.

This image shows hands typing on a laptop with a search bar displaying the question, 'What was the global project budget?

Searching

Get tailored answers based on your files

Provides personalized answers based on local data from documents and images.

A laptop screen displaying a financial dashboard presentation alongside a pop-up window with AI-generated text summarising the presentation. An arrow connects the two, emphasising the AI's ability to create concise summaries.

Summarize

Instant summaries, even offline

Summarize text or document files directly in an on-device environment.

This image shows a search bar with the text 'Turn on dark mode,' above two screenshots of a desktop. The first screenshot displays a light mode interface, while the second shows the same interface in dark mode, connected by a curved arrow indicating the transition.

Setting

Change settings with your words

Set various*** system options in gram chat On-Device with easy, conversational commands.

A laptop screen displaying a customer support interface with a system diagnosis progress bar, indicating offline functionality. A no-wifi icon at the top highlights operation without an internet connection.

Troubleshooting

24/7 Support, always within reach

Offer 24/7 instant support for product inquiries, even without Wi-Fi.

*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.

*The gram chat On-Device function allows you to interact with documents stored on your PC, and it does not handle simple daily information or questions requiring internet searches. "Search by Conversation" is currently in Beta and will be updated in the future.

*Some features may not work properly during initial use due to the On-Device AI's need for pre-learning time to adapt to the user. ① gram chat On-Device requires indexing to combine words with data from your PC content, which may take time to deliver desired results. ② At least 80 hours of pattern learning are required to use the battery usage detection notification.

*This feature supports English and Korean language only.

*AI search results may vary depending on the data at the time of search, and the accuracy of the content is not guaranteed, so user verification is required.

*This feature supports English and Korean language only.

**The PC screen is captured approximately once every 2 seconds, with a storage limit of about 13GB. Captured images are automatically deleted after a certain period. Users can customize settings such as whether to use the feature, screen storage duration, and capacity via the gear icon at the top of gram chat.

**This feature is disabled by default and is opt-in, which you can activate if you wish to use it.

**This feature: ① May have difficulty searching for handwritten text, blurry images, or decorative fonts. ② Searches rely on exact text matches, including spacing. ③ Using audio capture may reduce computing performance.

**This function doesn't recover lost files; instead, it helps users navigate to the previous screen by searching keywords. Users can retrieve files using copy and paste.

***Supported system settings: • Dark mode / • Fn lock / • Battery life extension / • AI battery usage detection / • Reader mode / • Touchpad / • Battery saving mode / • USB-C offline charging / • Brightness Control / • Sound Control

Get instant answers with AI Chatbot

A chat interface showing a user asking for recommendations for activities at Lake Bled, and an AI response listing three suggestions: 1. Visit Bled Island and the church, 2. Explore Bled Castle, 3. Walk around Lake Bled.

Get instant answers with AI Chatbot

From solving homework problems to satisfying your curiosity, the AI assistant delivers the information you need in seconds.

An infographic showcasing three AI-powered features: Summarization, represented by a document icon transforming into a simplified file; Text Extraction, symbolized by an image converting into a document; and Translation, depicted by a document changing to another language format.

Simple translation and summarization

Let AI analyze and extract key details from your documents, saving you time and effort.

An illustration featuring various productivity app icons, such as Google Drive, Gmail, Google Sheets, and Google Calendar, surrounding a central gram AI Cloud logo. The image represents seamless integration of gram AI Cloud with popular productivity tools.

Effortless scheduling and emailing

Talk to your AI assistant, and watch it handle your tasks. From drafting emails to scheduling meetings, seamlessly connect with productivity tools.

Customers who purchase LG gram can use gram chat Cloud powered by OpenAI GPT-4o free of charge for one year.

*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.

*This service offers paid features of GPT4o but does not support search integration or coding editor functionality. gram chat Cloud is free for the first year after user registration, after which it becomes a paid service. Users will be notified separately during this period and can opt out if they wish.

*gram chat Cloud requires installation prior to use and the creation of a separate account.

*Usage limits apply to gram chat Cloud. The maximum monthly token usage is 200K, with a monthly usage limit of 450 requests and a daily usage limit of 30 requests.

*Exceeding these limits will result in a downgrade to the GPT-4o mini model and disable function calling.

*While gram chat Cloud does not collect personal prompts, it may request access to your Google or Microsoft account for feature integration purposes.

**Linked Google Workspace, Microsoft 365.

Microsoft Copilot

Your everyday AI companion

Get real answers based on the internet and generate images with ease using Copilot in Windows. This powerful AI tool leverages online resources to provide you with accurate, up-to-date information tailored to your queries. With just a few clicks, you can obtain the answers you need and create custom images to enhance your projects.

A laptop featuring the Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper on its screen, with a close-up highlighting a dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard. The 'Copilot+PC' logo is prominently displayed in the top left corner, emphasizing AI-integrated functionality.

*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.

*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.

*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.

*Some Copilot+ PC experiences require free updates continuing to roll out through early 2025. Timing varies by device and region. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

+view Details

LG gram +view

Expand Your View

Enjoy a broad view with +view matching to LG gram anywhere.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
*This product is a portable monitor of which power is driven by a connected laptop battery. It doesn't support the built-in battery.
*If the battery of the connected laptop is low, you can use a USB-C™ charger (sold separately) for power.
*This product is for laptops only. Any device connected to the monitor must support DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode) and Power Output (USB PD) above 7.5W (5V/1.5A).

  • 32:10 Dual Display
    32:10 Dual Display**
  • Slim Design
    Slim Design
  • Multi-tasking
    Multi-tasking
  • Anti-glare panel
    Anti-glare panel
  • Auto Rotate
    Auto Rotate***
  • Screen Share
    Screen Share
  • New Folio Cover
    New Folio Cover

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**Need to connect gram 16 Laptop (16-inch 16:10 screen) for 32:10 screen.
***The Auto Rotate function can be used only when LG Switch App is installed.

Expand, Widen and Boost Your Gram

+view for LG gram is a portable monitor that can provide a wider view with a seamless match with LG gram. Increase your productivity with this ideal setting.

16:10 Large Screen

16:10 Large Screen

16:10 screen is designed for your productivity offering virtually 32:10 screen with LG gram 16.

WQXGA (2560x1600) High Resolution

WQXGA (2560x1600)
High Resolution

WQXGA (2560x1600) display provides clear and crisp image,

featuring twice of the pixel space of Full HD resolution.

DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide colour Gamut**

DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide colour Gamut**

It accurately represents your creative ideas and the colours you intended, thanks to DCI-P3 99% (Typ.).

Earbuds Details

will.i.am in white outfit and sunglasses is his facing right side pointing the earbud in his ear with his left index finger.

LG xboom Buds, reinspired by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Buds, created in collaboration with will.i.am. Experience next-level sound, embodied in unique style. 

xboom buds' cradle is placed fully open with two ear buds floating above.

will.i.am as LG’s Experiential Architect for xboom Buds

LG has unveiled a new line of xboom, including wireless speakers and earbuds, in collaboration with will.i.am. A nine-time Grammy winner, will.i.am is undoubtedly a true icon of pop culture. With his experience as the director of Creative Innovation at Intel and the founder of AI-powered radio platform RAiDiO.FTY, will.i.am fine-tuned xboom Buds to deliver unmatched sound and call quality.

On the upper image will.i.am is working at a recording studio wearing a red vest staring at a screen places before him. On the bottom image will.i.am is as well working at a studio staring at the screen with green windows on it.

Print

All Spec

INFO

Product Category

gram+view

Year

Y23

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

16 Inch

Size (cm)

40.6cm

Resolution

WQXGA 2560 x 1600

Panel Multi

LGD

Ratio

16:10

Panel Type

IPS Non Touch / Anti Glare

Pol

Anti-Glare

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

N/A

Brightness

350nit

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

Contrast

1200:1 (Typical)

SYSTEM

Processor

N/A

Operating System

Non OS

Graphic

N/A

Memory

N/A

STORAGE

eMMC

N/A

HDD

N/A

SSD

N/A

MMC Slot

N/A

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless

N/A

LAN

N/A

BT

N/A

TV Tuner

N/A

Webcam

N/A

Interface

N/A

SOUND

Audio

N/A

Speaker

N/A

SECURITY

HDD Security

NO

SSD Security

NO

fTPM/HW TPM

NO

Slim Kensington lock

N/A

finger print

N/A

Secure mode

N/A

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

N/A

Pointing Device

N/A

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

HP-Out

N/A

USB Type A

N/A

USB Type C

2 x USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode)

HDMI

N/A

DC-in

N/A

RJ45

N/A

Etc.

N/A

BATTERY

Battery

N/A

POWER

AC Adapter

N/A

AC Adapter type

N/A

THERMAL

Thermal

N/A

BUTTON

Button

2 Buttons / Up, Down (Brightness Control)

LED

LED

N/A

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension(mm)

360 x 245.5 x 8.3 mm

Dimension(inch)

14.17 x 9.66 x 0.32"

weight(kg)

660g (950g / with Folio) (TBD)

weight(lb)

1.45bs

Shipping Dimension(mm)

419x288x60mm

Shipping Dimension(inch)

16.5x11.5x2.4"

DESIGN

Color

Silver

Chassis Materials

Aluminum, PC-ABS

PRE-INSTALLED SW

LG Control Center

NO

LG Update Center

NO

LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

NO

LG Reader Mode

NO

LG On Screen Display 3

YES

LG Power Manager

NO

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

NO

DTS X:Ultra

NO

Dolby Atmos

NO

Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)

NO

Intel® Unision

NO

Nebo for LG

NO

Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)

NO

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

NO

Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

NO

LG Smart Assistant 1.0

NO

LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)

NO

LG PC Manuals

NO

LG Update & Recovery

NO

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

NO

PCmover Professional

NO

New Wall paper

NO

LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

NO

LG Display Extension

NO

LG Security Guard

NO

Sync on Mobile

NO

Tips (TBD)

NO

OLED Care SW

NO

Wacom notes

NO

Bamboo Paper

NO

LG Pen Settings

NO

LG UltraGear Studio

NO

Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

NO

ACCESSORY

Accessory

Folio Cover (Silver)

CERTIFIED

Certified

N/A

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(16MR70)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(16MR70)
extension:pdf
U.K Energy Label(16MR70)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (16MR70)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(16MR70)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

Key Spec

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Size (Inch)

17 inch

Processor

Intel® Core™ Ultra7 256V

Memory

16GB LPDDR5X (Included in processor)

SSD

1 TB NVMe Gen4

weight(kg)

1.389 kg

Resolution

WQXGA (2560 x 1600)

Graphic

Intel® Arc™

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical)

All Spec

INFO

Product Category

gram

Year

Y25

Product name

17Z90TL-G.AU78A1

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

17 inch

Size (cm)

43.18 cm

Resolution

WQXGA (2560 x 1600)

Ratio

16:10

Panel Type

IPS

Pol

Anti-Glare

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Brightness

350nit

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical)

Contrast

1200:1 (Typical)

SYSTEM

Processor

Intel® Core™ Ultra7 256V

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Graphic

Intel® Arc™

Memory

16GB LPDDR5X (Included in processor)

STORAGE

SSD

1 TB NVMe Gen4

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless

Intel WiFi-7

BT

BT 5.3

Webcam

FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic

SOUND

Audio

HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

Speaker

Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2

Bluetooth Connectivity

Yes

SECURITY

SSD Security

Yes

Slim Kensington lock

Yes

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

Full Size Backlit Keyboard (101Key, w/ 4 Column Numeric Keypad)

Pointing Device

Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

HP-Out

Yes (4-pole)

USB Type A

USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)

USB Type C

USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2)

HDMI

Yes

BATTERY

Battery

77 Wh Li-Ion

POWER

AC Adapter

65W USB Type-C

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension(mm)

378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8mm

weight(kg)

1.389 kg

Shipping Dimension(mm)

499 x 307 x 60mm

Shipping weight(kg)

2.30 kg

DESIGN

Color

Obsidian Black

Chassis Materials

Magnesium Alloy

WARRANTY

Warranty

12-month

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Parental cotrol DoC(17Z90TL-G)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(17Z90TL-G)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

Key Spec

ANC

Yes

Unit Size (Φ)

10Φ

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

All Spec

SOUND SOLUTION

ANC

Yes

Ambient Mode

Yes

# of Mic

6

EQ

LG EQ

Yes

Customised EQ

Yes

AUDIO CODEC

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

LC3

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

BLE

Yes

Google Fast Pair Service

Yes

Bluetooth Version

5.4

Auracast

Yes

Microsoft Swift Pair

Yes

BATTERY LIFE (HRS)

Earbuds (ANC off)

10

Total (Earbuds+Charging Case)

30

CHARGING TIME (HRS)

Charging Case

2.5

Earbuds

1

CONVENIENCE

Multi Paring

Yes

Fast Charging

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

Companion App

AOS, iOS, WindowsOS

Multi-Point

Yes

USB-C type Charging Port

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Earbud

25.3 x 20.8 x 23.9 mm

Charging Case

63.0 x 32.8 x 31.2 mm

WEIGHT

Product Net Weight

5.3 g

Charging Case Net Weight

36.0 g

ACCESSORY

Normal Silicon Eargels

Yes

Ear hook

Yes

QSG(Quick Setup Guide)

Yes

Safety Information & Warranty Card

Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806096327326

SPEAKER

Unit Type

Dynamic

Etc

Graphene-coated Diaphragm

Unit Size (Φ)

10Φ

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

No

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(BUDS)
extension:pdf
EPS(BUDS)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(BUDS)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Find a Store Near You

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 