LG gram Style OLED laptop & FREE +view portable monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG gram Style OLED laptop & FREE +view portable monitor
PTO-16ZAD77.ASDA1

PTO-16ZAD77.ASDA1

LG gram Style OLED laptop & FREE +view portable monitor

2 Products in this Bundle
Front view with keyboard

16Z90RS-K

LG gram Style 16" laptop | ultra-lightweight with 16:10 OLED display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor
Front view

16MR70

16-inch +view for LG gram Portable Monitor with USB Type-C™

Laptop Details

LG gram Style Logo.

Start Light with LG gram.

Start Light with LG gram

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

-30 degree side view and half-open LG gram Style Laptop.

Beauty in Strength

With subtle variations in colour and tone inspired by the Aurora, this eye-catching cover changes its appearance depending on the angle of the light. Corning® Gorilla® Glass provides a soft touch, while also adding solidity and elegance to the overall design. The seamless edges of the touchpad reveal themselves at the touch of a finger, making this laptop both strong and stylish.
OLED Display

Stunning Visuals

From videos and gaming to digital content and graphic design work, enjoy captivating visuals with lowered blue light.

The image expresses the lifelike visual through the vast night scene, full of stars and the shallow lake that reflects the stars.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

A woman carrying her gram Style with an erm easily.

Ultra-light, Ultra-mighty

Slim and light along with powerful performance, LG gram brings brilliant portability and productivity.

Leave the Charger Behind

Experience an ultimate wireless portability with the 80Wh high-capacity battery.

*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilised and power management settings.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

+view Details

LG gram +view

Expand Your View

Enjoy a broad view with +view matching to LG gram anywhere.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
*This product is a portable monitor of which power is driven by a connected laptop battery. It doesn't support the built-in battery.
*If the battery of the connected laptop is low, you can use a USB-C™ charger (sold separately) for power.
*This product is for laptops only. Any device connected to the monitor must support DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode) and Power Output (USB PD) above 7.5W (5V/1.5A).

Expand, Widen and Boost Your Gram

+view for LG gram is a portable monitor that can provide a wider view with a seamless match with LG gram. Increase your productivity with this ideal setting.

16:10 Large Screen

16:10 Large Screen

16:10 screen is designed for your productivity offering virtually 32:10 screen with LG gram 16.

WQXGA (2560x1600) High Resolution

WQXGA (2560x1600)
High Resolution

WQXGA (2560x1600) display provides clear and crisp image,

featuring twice of the pixel space of Full HD resolution.

DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide colour Gamut**

DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide colour Gamut**

It accurately represents your creative ideas and the colours you intended, thanks to DCI-P3 99% (Typ.).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.

It Only Takes a Cable

You can easily set up a dual monitor with a USB Type-C™ connection. Even better, the USB Type-C™ ports are on both sides.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.

Scalability and Portability for Boosting Work Efficiently

Complete your own work environment wherever you are.
Tryb automatycznego obrotu
Screen Share Mode
Multi-tasking Mode
Tryb automatycznego obrotu
Screen Share Mode
Multi-tasking Mode

Auto Rotate Mode**

Auto Rotate Mode provides both horizontal and vertical screen to improve your productivity.

Screen Share

Share the screen with your colleague for work efficiency.

Multi-tasking

Virtually seamless Dual display helps your multi-tasking.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**The Auto Rotate function can be used only when LG Switch App is installed.

Print

Key Spec

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Processor

i7-1360P

Memory

32 GB LPDDR5 Dual Channel, 6000 MHz

SSD

2 TB SSD NVME Gen 4 (2280) Dual SSD slots

weight(kg)

1.250

Resolution

WQXGA+ (3200 x 2000)

Graphic

Intel Iris XE Graphics (i7,i5)

Color gamut

DCI-P399% (Typical, min 95%)

Size (Inch)

16 Inch

Dimension(inch)

14.0 x 9.5 x 0.63"

All Spec

SECURITY

HDD Security

NO

SSD Security

Yes

fTPM/HW TPM

fTPM,HWTMP

Slim Kensington lock

NO

finger print

NO

Secure mode

NO

SOUND

Audio

HDAudiowithDolbyAtmos

Speaker

StereoSpeaker 3.0 W x 2

THERMAL

Thermal

Megacooling4.0

STORAGE

eMMC

N/A

HDD

N/A

SSD

2 TB SSD NVME Gen 4 (2280) Dual SSD slots

MMC Slot

MicroSD

ACCESSORY

Accessory

USB-CtoRJ45adapter (B2Boption)

SYSTEM

Processor

i7-1360P

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Graphic

Intel Iris XE Graphics (i7,i5)

Memory

32 GB LPDDR5 Dual Channel, 6000 MHz

BATTERY

Battery

80 Wh

BUTTON

Button

PowerbuttonwithoutFingerprint

CERTIFIED

Certified

HDRTrueBlack500

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

16 Inch

Size (cm)

40.6 cm

Resolution

WQXGA+ (3200 x 2000)

Ratio

16:10

Panel Type

OLED

Panel Multi

SDC

Pol

AntiGlareLowRefrection

Refresh Rate

120 Hz

Response Time

0.2 ms

Brightness

400nit

Color gamut

DCI-P399% (Typical, min 95%)

Contrast

1,000,000:1 (Typical)

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless

Intel®Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax,2 x 2,DualBand,BTCombo)

LAN

10/100withRJ45adapter (Option)

BT

BT5.1

TV Tuner

N/A

Webcam

FHDIRWebcamwithDualMic (Facerecognition)

Interface

N/A

INFO

Product Category

gram

Year

Y23

DESIGN

Color

Holographic White

Chassis Materials

Glass,Magnesium,PC-ABS

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

FullSizeBacklitKeyboard (US:97Key,UK:98Keyw/3ColumnNumericKeypad)

Pointing Device

HapticHiddenTouchpad (size:131.5 x 82.6 mm)

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension(mm)

355.1 x 241.3 x 15.9 mm

Dimension(inch)

14.0 x 9.5 x 0.63"

weight(kg)

1.250

weight(lb)

2.71 lbs

Shipping Dimension(mm)

475 x 290 x 60 mm

Shipping Dimension(inch)

18.8 x 11.5 x 2.4"

Shipping weight(kg)

2.2 kg

Shipping weight(lb)

4.9 lbs

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

HP-Out

4PoleHeadset,UStype

USB Type A

USB3.2Gen2 x 1(x 1)

USB Type C

USB4Gen3 x 2TypeC (x 2,withPowerDelivery,DisplayPort,Thunderbolt4)

HDMI

N/A

DC-in

N/A

RJ45

N/A

Etc.

N/A

LED

LED

Power,DC-In,CapsLock,webcam

POWER

AC Adapter

65 W

AC Adapter type

(New,Smallsize) 3polewithexternalCtoC2m/5Acable,White/Black (Wall-mount'I'type,forKR/EU)

PRE-INSTALLED SW

LG Control Center

NO

LG Update Center

NO

LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

NO

LG Reader Mode

NO

LG On Screen Display 3

YES

LG Power Manager

NO

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

YES

DTS X:Ultra

NO

Dolby Atmos

YES

Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)

NO

Intel® Unision

YES

Nebo for LG

NO

Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)

YES

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

YES

Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

YES

LG Smart Assistant 1.0

NO

LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)

YES

LG PC Manuals

YES

LG Update & Recovery

YES

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

YES

PCmover Professional

YES

New Wall paper

YES

LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

YES

LG Display Extension

YES

LG Security Guard

YES

Sync on Mobile

YES

Tips (TBD)

NO

OLED Care SW

NO

Wacom notes

NO

Bamboo Paper

NO

LG Pen Settings

NO

LG UltraGear Studio

NO

Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

NO

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(16Z90RS-K)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

All Spec

BATTERY

Battery

N/A

CERTIFIED

Certified

N/A

THERMAL

Thermal

N/A

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless

N/A

LAN

N/A

BT

N/A

TV Tuner

N/A

Webcam

N/A

Interface

N/A

BUTTON

Button

2 Buttons / Up, Down (Brightness Control)

DESIGN

Color

Silver

Chassis Materials

Aluminum, PC-ABS

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension(mm)

360 x 245.5 x 8.3 mm

Dimension(inch)

14.17 x 9.66 x 0.32"

weight(kg)

660g (950g / with Folio) (TBD)

weight(lb)

1.45bs

Shipping Dimension(mm)

419x288x60mm

Shipping Dimension(inch)

16.5x11.5x2.4"

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

16 Inch

Size (cm)

40.6cm

Resolution

WQXGA 2560 x 1600

Ratio

16:10

Panel Type

IPS Non Touch / Anti Glare

Panel Multi

LGD

Pol

Anti-Glare

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

N/A

Brightness

350nit

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

Contrast

1200:1 (Typical)

INFO

Product Category

gram+view

Year

Y23

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

HP-Out

N/A

USB Type A

N/A

USB Type C

2 x USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode)

HDMI

N/A

DC-in

N/A

RJ45

N/A

Etc.

N/A

LED

LED

N/A

POWER

AC Adapter

N/A

AC Adapter type

N/A

PRE-INSTALLED SW

LG Control Center

NO

LG Update Center

NO

LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

NO

LG Reader Mode

NO

LG On Screen Display 3

YES

LG Power Manager

NO

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

NO

DTS X:Ultra

NO

Dolby Atmos

NO

Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)

NO

Intel® Unision

NO

Nebo for LG

NO

Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)

NO

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

NO

Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

NO

LG Smart Assistant 1.0

NO

LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)

NO

LG PC Manuals

NO

LG Update & Recovery

NO

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

NO

PCmover Professional

NO

New Wall paper

NO

LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

NO

LG Display Extension

NO

LG Security Guard

NO

Sync on Mobile

NO

Tips (TBD)

NO

OLED Care SW

NO

Wacom notes

NO

Bamboo Paper

NO

LG Pen Settings

NO

LG UltraGear Studio

NO

Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

NO

SECURITY

HDD Security

NO

SSD Security

NO

fTPM/HW TPM

NO

Slim Kensington lock

N/A

finger print

N/A

Secure mode

N/A

SOUND

Audio

N/A

Speaker

N/A

STORAGE

eMMC

N/A

HDD

N/A

SSD

N/A

MMC Slot

N/A

ACCESSORY

Accessory

Folio Cover (Silver)

SYSTEM

Processor

N/A

Operating System

Non OS

Graphic

N/A

Memory

N/A

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(16MR70)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(16MR70)
extension:pdf
U.K Energy Label(16MR70)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (16MR70)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

