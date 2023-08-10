We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8Kg Washer 4Kg Dryer
All Spec
-
Color/Finish
-
Black
-
Weight (Kg)
-
8
-
Max Dry Capacity (Kg)
-
4
-
Drum Volume (Litres)
-
66
-
Intelligent Washing System
-
Yes
-
Auto Balance
-
Yes
-
with Foam Sensing & Removal
-
Yes
-
Spin Speed
-
1400
-
Variable Temperature
-
Cold/30/40/60/95
-
Hot & Cold Water Inlet Hose Option-cold Fill Only
-
Yes (Cold Only)
-
Cycle Reserve System
-
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
-
Yes Saving worry about the cost to you or the environment
-
Water Circulation System
-
Yes
-
Direct Drive Motor
-
Yes We believe in our Direct Drive motor parts a 10 year warranty.
-
Display
-
LED
-
Door Size (mm)
-
350mm
-
Door Opening Angle
-
170
-
Load Detect
-
Yes Wash anything, from your smalls to your duvet, without wasting water.
-
6 Motion
-
Yes Customised drum motions for perfectly clean, lovingly tended laundry.
-
10 Year Warranty
-
Yes
-
Core Technology
-
Yes
-
Water Consumption (Liter)
-
90
-
Energy Consumption (kWh)
-
1.20 Eco friendly energy rating that won't cost the earth
-
Cycle Time(min) 40℃ Cotton
-
125
-
Spin Performance
-
A
-
Baby Care
-
Yes
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton Quick
-
Yes
-
Delicate
-
Yes
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Hand Wash/Wool
-
Yes
-
Quick30
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Synthetic
-
Yes
-
Wash + Dry
-
Yes
-
Beeper
-
Yes
-
Child-Look
-
Yes
-
Favorite
-
Yes
-
Dry
-
Time(30/60/120)/eco/cupboard/iron/Low Temp
-
Intensive
-
Yes
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Normal + Hold
-
Yes
-
No Spin
-
Yes
-
Prewash
-
Yes
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Medic Rinse
-
Yes An optimum 40 degree rinse cycle that eliminates all detergent residues.
-
Spin Only
-
Yes
-
Time Delay
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
