TurboWash™ | 10kg / 6kg | Washer Dryer | 1400 rpm | Steam™ | AI Direct Drive™ | Large Capacity | A-10% / D Rated | White
Product Information Sheet

TurboWash™ | 10kg / 6kg | Washer Dryer | 1400 rpm | Steam™ | AI Direct Drive™ | Large Capacity | A-10% / D Rated | White

Product Information Sheet
FWY606WWLN1

TurboWash™ | 10kg / 6kg | Washer Dryer | 1400 rpm | Steam™ | AI Direct Drive™ | Large Capacity | A-10% / D Rated | White

The A-10% high efficiency energy rating label and the energy rating graph are displayed next to the washing machine. Behind the washing machine, the green arrow appears in the upward direction.

High energy efficiency

A-10% energy efficiency: the smart way to save

Save costs and energy, with an excellent wash.

*10% lower in the Energy Efficiency Index compared to the minimum threshold of energy efficiency class A as defined by EU Regulation 2019/2014.

Blankets and pillows are next to the washing machine, and there is an arrow that increases 2kg on the pillow.

Bigger capacity

Same size, fits more

Wash 2kg more clothes at once in the same size washer, with increased drum capacity.

*Vibration sensor included in 615/565 depth model only. (excluding Slim type)

*Friction Damper & Weight Balance's number may be different depending on the model.

*Increased capacity - 3kg in 615mm(Depth), 2kg in 565mm/475mm(Depth) 615 Depth: F4Y9LDP2W vs F14U1JBSK2 / 565 Depth: F4Y7RYW2W vs FH4U2VCNW2 / 475 Depth: F2Y7FYPYH vs F2J8HYP2W.

A white piece of cloth is shown in the drum of the washing machine front load washer being washed.

Deep-learning AI DD™

Maximize cleansing performance and protect your clothes

Automatic sensing runs the optimal wash pattern based on fabric weight and softness.

*Tested by Intertek on January 2023. Al Wash cycle with 3kg of load compared to Cotton cycle (F4Y7RYW0W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

*AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected.

There is a washing machine door. Water is spouting from four directions inside the door.

TurboWash

Thoroughly clean in 39 minutes

Your items are gently, thoroughly cleaned with TurboWash in just 39 minutes.

*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.

Line

Steam™

Steam away allergens from your fabrics

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that allergens are  reduced with LG Steam™.

A soft white robe and stuffed animal are shown with steam in the drum of the washing machine.

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen.

The inside image of the washing machine where the Stainless Lifter can be seen.

Hygienic & durable lifters

The image of the washing machine with the Tempered Glass Door clearly visible.

Tempered glass door

This is an enlarged image of the metal knob on the panel of a washing machine.

Elegant metal knob

This is an enlarged image of the washing machine panel so that the display can be clearly seen.

A more visible display

FAQ

Q.

What is the standard-size washing machine?

A.

All LG Washing Machines caome in a standard height and width. The depth of LG washing machines can vary depending on the drum size / capacity. Standard dimensions are: width 600 mm x height 850 mm x depth 565-675 mm.

Q.

What is the best kg for a washing machine?

A.

LG recommends a washing machine with a drum capacity of 8–9 kg for an average-sized household. Consider a larger 11-13 kg model for a large family or if you generate particularly large laundry loads. Larger models can also cope with a duvet up to king-size. Remember that LG’s innovative technology means our appliances can offer increased capacity for the same size of washing machine.

Q.

How do I choose an energy efficient washing machine?

A.

Check the energy label on your washing machine for an A (best) to G (worst) rating. Select LG Washing Machines boast Triple A ratings* for energy, spin and noise levels. AI within LG machines also enables you to benefit from the most appropriate washing motions for your laundry load, thus keeping energy expenditure down to a minimum.

 

*LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3) The result may depend on the usage environment.

Q.

How can I choose the proper wash cycle?

A.

Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Washing Machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an optimal washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly. If you link your LG Washer and Dryer, they can cooperate to ensure the correct cycle is selected without you having to worry about flicking the dial.

Q.

How can I reduce the noise my washing machine makes?

A.

An obvious start would be to buy an LG Washing Machine which boasts Triple A ratings* for energy, spin and noise levels. Innovative LG DirectDrive™ Motor technology reduces the number of moving parts inside your appliance, reducing the noise generated (as well as extending its life due to less wear and tear). When installing your washing machine, make sure it stands on a level surface and check it regularly. An unbalanced unit may shift location or bump around, increasing noise output. Placing anti-vibration pads underneath your washing machine can also help reduce noise.

 

*LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3)The result may depend on the usage environment.

Q.

How does Deep-learning AI DD™ benefit my laundry?

A.

LG’s Deep-learning AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimization by your machine results in improved fabric protection, keeping your precious clothes looking their best for longer. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts, making for a longer lasting, more energy-efficient appliance.

Q.

What is the LG Quick Wash function?

A.

LG’s swift, TurboWash™ 360˚ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 39 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs. The 3D Multi Spray shoots water jets from every angle while the intelligent Inverter Pump controls the power of the water spray — combining to achieve an optimal balance of spray power, detergent and cycle motion that saves your precious time without compromising on wash quality or fabric care. It’s speed washing that delivers a perfect clean in record time.

Q.

What is the steam function in LG washing machine?

A.

LG’s proprietary Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively tackles allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and dissolve allergetns, including pollen and dust mitest.

Q.

Do washing machines come in different colours?

A.

LG offers a menu of modern neutral colour options to ensure you can find a washing machine that either matches existing appliances or provides a stylish contrast. Choose from the following selection of colours: Classic White, Black Steel or Graphite.

DIMENSIONS

dimension

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

10

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

Max spin speed (RPM)

1360

ezDispense

No

TurboWash360°

No

AI DD

Yes

Steam

Yes

Wrinkle Care

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

Door Type

Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity(kg)

6

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

10

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

3-19 hours

Display Type

Dial + Touch LED

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Figure Indicator

18:88

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Type

Front Load Washer Dryer

Centum System

No

Dual Dry

No

Add Item

Yes

ezDispense

No

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Foam detection system

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Steam

Yes

Drum Light

No

Steam+

No

Leveling Legs

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

TurboWash360˚

No

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Water Level

Auto

TurboWash

No

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash+Dry)

D

PROGRAMS

Baby Steam Care

No

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Auto Wash

No

Baby Care

No

Baby Wear

No

Cold Wash

No

Color Care

No

Cotton

Yes

Cotton +

No

Dark Wash

No

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

No

Drain + Spin

No

Duvet

No

Easy Care

Yes

Eco 40-60

Yes

Gentle Care

No

Hygiene

No

Intensive 60

No

Mixed Fabric

Yes

Outdoor

No

Quick 30

No

Quick Wash

No

Refresh

No

Rinse+Spin

Yes

Silent Wash

No

Skin Care

No

Speed 14

Yes

Speed Wash+Dry

No

Sportswear(Activewear)

No

Stain Care

No

Steam Refresh

No

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash 39

Yes

TurboWash 49

No

TurboWash 59

No

Cotton 20°C

No

Hand Wash

No

Jean / Dark Wash

No

Pre Wash + Cotton

No

Quick 12

No

Quick 60

No

Rinse

No

Spin+Drain

No

Wash+Dry

Yes

Wool (Hand/Wool)

No

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

No

Add Item

No

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Delay End

Yes

Detergent Level

No

Drum Light

No

Pre Wash

Yes

Remote Start

No

Rinse

2 Times

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Rinse+

Yes

Softener Level

No

Spin

1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

Steam

No

Temp.

Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash

No

Wash

No

Wrinkle Care

No

ColdWash

No

ezDispense Nozzle Clean

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

No

Energy Monitoring

No

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

No

Smart Diagnosis

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

Tub Clean Coach

No

Smart Pairing

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1100

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

660 x 890 x 660

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Weight (kg)

70.0

Weight include packing (kg)

74.0

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

620

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

47

Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)

52

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

Yes

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

5

Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

0.750

Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

0.498

Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

0.250

Energy Efficiency Class

A

Max spin speed (RPM)

1360

Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

71

Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

0.5

Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

0.5

Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

A

Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

44.9

Standard Program (washing only)

Eco 40-60 40℃

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

239

Time (Min) - (Half Load)

180

Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

142

Wash Capacity (kg)

10

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH+DRY CYCLE)

Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)

90

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

Yes

Dry Capacity (kg)

6

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

5

Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

308

Energy Efficiency Class

D

Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

0.5

Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

0.5

Standard Program (washing + drying)

Eco 40-60 + Eco Dry

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

455

Time (Min) - (Half Load)

275

Wash+Dry (Full Load)

3.821

Wash+Dry (Half Load)

1.962

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806084297914

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(FWY606WWLN1)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(FWY606WWLN1)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(FWY606WWLN1)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (FWY606WWLN1)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

FWY606WWLN1

TurboWash™ | 10kg / 6kg | Washer Dryer | 1400 rpm | Steam™ | AI Direct Drive™ | Large Capacity | A-10% / D Rated | White

