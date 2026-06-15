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16kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White

MEZ00763579 F0Z8016TWC 25.12.23.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
WM
MEZ00763579 F0Z8016TWC 25.12.23.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
WM

16kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White

F0Z8016TWC
Front view of 16kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White F0Z8016TWC
16kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White
16kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White
16kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White
16kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White
16kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White
16kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White
16kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White
16kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White
16kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White
Front view of 16kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White F0Z8016TWC
16kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White
16kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White
16kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White
16kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White
16kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White
16kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White
16kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White
16kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White
16kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, White

Key Features

  • LG AI Direct Drive™ detects load and fabric characteristics to offer 18% more fabric care.
  • Blitz through a 5kg load in just 39 minutes with TurboWash™360 tech, maintaining quality.

Explore your new washer’s key features

It shows a wider interior of the washing machine

Large capacity

Handles large loads in the same size body

There are three kinds of fabric materials, and the center icon

Deep-learning AI DD™

Optimises cleaning performance by fabric weight and type

There is a washing machine product and there is a 39-minute text in the center of the product

TurboWash™ 360°

Washes quickly with a multi-directional spray that won't damage fabrics

There is a puppy lying on the floor of the living room and there is an icon and washing machine product on the top

Smooth operation

Designed to reduce vibrations and noise during use

 

Large capacity

Your spacious laundry solution​

Handle all your laundry needs and simplify your routine by washing more clothes in one go.

He's standing with the finished laundry, and next to him, he's showing a larger image of the interior of the washing machine

He's standing with the finished laundry, and next to him, he's showing a larger image of the interior of the washing machine

*Compared to LG conventional model.

 

Deep-learning AI DD™

Take the guesswork out of washing and let AI DD™

Enjoy a machine that use AI to select your washing cycle, reducing fabric damage for longer-lasting clothes.

It shows that ai is set according to the weight of the fabric and the performance of each type

It shows that ai is set according to the weight of the fabric and the performance of each type

*Tested by Intertek on June 2023. AI Wash cycle with AI Class 1 with 3kg of Mixed clothes compared to Cotton cycle.

*Results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.

 

TurboWash™ 360™

Get Fresh Laundry in just 39 minutes

TurboWash™ 360o sprays water in four directions to ensure a deep clean without fabric damage.

The woman is sitting at the table looking at her watch, and there is a washing machine behind her

It shows that ai is set according to the weight of the fabric and the performance of each type

*Tested by Intertek on May 2023. TurboWash39 cycle with 3kg of IEC load.

*Results may vary depending on the environment.

*Related images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product

 

Smooth operation

Experience Reduced Noise and Vibrations

Packed with technology and a vibration sensor to bring peace and quiet to your laundry process.

There is a washing machine in the living room and a woman is sitting in a chair reading a book

It shows that ai is set according to the weight of the fabric and the performance of each type

*The number of friction dampers and weight balances may vary depending on the model

*Related images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product

 

Steam™

Prioritise your health and tackle allergens

LG's Allergy Care cycle removes allergens, live dust mites, and bacteria for a worry-free wash.

A woman and a child are lying in bed smiling

A woman and a child are lying in bed smiling

*Allergy Care cycle tested by US Intertek reduces Live Dust Mites, Allergens (Dust Mite, Cat, Dog, Pollen), Bacteria, and Fungi.

*Results may vary depending on the environment.

 

Pet care

Wash and rinse away pet odors and stains

LG's Pet Care wash cycle provides a strong washing performance, tackling pet odors and stains with high-temperature washing and a four-step rinse process.

A woman and a dog are lying in bed

A woman and a dog are lying in bed

*Tested by Intertek on March 2024. Pet care cycle with 1.5kg of cotton load and it removes 99% pet odors(Trimethylamine, Isovaleraldehyde, Acetic acid, Methyl mercaptan)

*Results may vary depending on the environment.

LG ThinQ™

Stay connected from anywhere with LG ThinQ™

Link your washing machine and smartphone

Connect your washer to the LG ThinQ™ app to control the machine, select courses, and even start it while you're out and about with just the tap of a button.

Know more about your washer’s activity

Use the LG ThinQ™ app to investigate your washing machine's energy usage and to check for any maintenance requirements.

Voice assistant compatibility

Connect your washing machine to a smart home device to take your life to a new level of convenience! Use a range of voice commands to instruct your machine from anywhere in your home.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.

*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.

*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

*Voice Control is only activated when the washer is powered on.

It shows the image of the interior of the washing machine

Harmonious design

It shows the image of the interior of the washing machine

Worry-free stainless steel drum

It shows the image of the interior of the washing machine

Scratch-resistant tempered glass

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

*Results may vary depending on the environment.

*Intertek test results, our existing plastic door Vickers hardness 12.2Hv, Glass Door 575.66Hv (The higher the value, the stronger the anti-scratch performance.)

*Glass door between 5.5 and 6.5 in terms of Mohs hardness tester.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

F0Z8016TWC

Key Spec

  • CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    16

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    650x950x780

  • ENERGY - Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

    A

  • PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE) - Max spin speed (RPM)

    1000

  • FEATURES - ezDispense

    No

  • FEATURES - TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • FEATURES - AI DD

    Yes

  • FEATURES - Steam

    Yes

  • ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Essence White (Glossy)

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    16

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Touch LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • Centum System

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • ezDispense

    No

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Steam+

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

  • Selectable Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

    1000

ENERGY

  • Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

    A

PROGRAMS

  • Baby Steam Care

    Yes

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • AI Wash & Dry

    No

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Bed Sheets

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    Yes

  • Color Care

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton +

    No

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded Cycle

    Yes

  • Down Jacket

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    Yes

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene

    Yes

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Microplastic Care

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Quick 14 (Speed 14)

    No

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Quick Wash+Dry

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    Yes

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Sleeve Hems and Collars

    No

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    No

  • Stain Care

    Yes

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    Yes

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • Beep On/Off

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse

    Rinse+ & Hold / Rinse & Hold / Rinse++ / Rinse+ / Default / No

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Softener Level

    No

  • Spin

    5 Levels

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ColdWash

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1280

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    710x1020x800

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    650x950x780

  • Weight (kg)

    80.0

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    87.0

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    950

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

  • Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

    57

  • Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)

    65

  • Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

    No

  • Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

    12

  • Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

    16.0

  • Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

    8.0

  • Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

    4.0

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    A

  • Max spin speed (RPM)

    1000

  • Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

    76

  • Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

    0.29

  • Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

    1.22

  • Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

    B

  • Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

    53.9

  • Standard Program (washing only)

    Eco 40-60

  • Time (Min) - (Full Load)

    226

  • Time (Min) - (Half Load)

    171

  • Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

    152

  • Wash Capacity (kg)

    16.0

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096705278

COMPLIANCE

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy

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