We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HELPFUL HINTS
The Art of Multitasking with Dual Monitors
Photo by Kelly Sikkema | Unsplash
Multitasking is an essential skill to have to navigate the needs of work, study, and daily life. As we move through multiple tasks in a day such as answering emails, managing projects, and staying connected with people, multitasking can enhance your productivity. Although, merely performing multiple tasks at the same time does not mean that you can complete all of them efficiently. It requires a good amount of planning, prioritising, focus along with a number of other tools such as music, productivity timers and dual monitors.
What is multitasking?
Multitasking means juggling multiple tasks simultaneously. It involves switching between different activities, like listening to a podcast while washing the dishes or chatting on the phone while walking to run an errand. Multitasking helps us stay productive and manage our busy lives efficiently.
How to multitask effectively
Multitasking is a handy skill, but if done incorrectly, it can decrease productivity, lower the quality of work, and waste time. To multitask effectively, whether at home or work, you need to find a balance that maximises both productivity and quality.
To use your multitasking abilities effectively, keep in mind these fundamental practices:
- Focus on the important things first: While you may feel the pressure to perform all tasks within a certain amount of time, it is important to give each task a priority. Choose the ones that absolutely must be and can be done effectively when multitasking. All else can wait.
- Refuse to over-commit: Be realistic about how much you can achieve in a given space of time. Use past experience to understand your limits and take on only what you know can be handled.
- Eliminate Distractions: An effective workspace is one which has the least number of distractions. Turn off notification sounds on your phone and work in a room that is away from sounds and disturbances. If you work in an office with a lot of chatter and noise, use noise cancelling earphones. If you are working on something important, you can set your work chat status to ‘Do Not Disturb’.
- Size of the task matters: The truth about multitasking is that you cannot do it with complex tasks that require your complete attention. So, limit your multitasking to bite-sized tasks that can be easily completed without taking much of your focus or attention.
- Give yourself breaks: You cannot give your best if you work without a few breaks. Plan your time to include breaks between your task so that you do not burn out. One effective way to factor in breaks is to use the ‘Pomodoro Technique’ where you focus on work for 25 minutes and then give yourself a break of 5 minutes and then repeat the process.
- Use a dual screen: The use of dual monitors is important when doing multiple tasks at the same time. Not only does it let you view multiple programmes at once, but it also reduces downtime and time spent on switching between screens.
- Use music to focus: Music streaming apps are filled with playlists created to improve focus on work or study. Listen to one of these while working or choose something that you listen to and enjoy. If you’re reading, opt for instrumental music or tracks without lyrics to avoid distractions.
How does multitasking work on a computer?
Multitasking on a computer becomes a breeze with the use of dual monitors. Especially with the convenience of writing a document on one screen while having your research and reference materials open on the other. It’s like having a digital assistant right beside you, ready to provide information at a glance. This setup keeps your workflow smooth and your productivity high.
For gamers, dual monitors are a game-changer. You can immerse yourself in your favourite game on one screen while keeping the game chat open on the other. This way, you stay connected with your friends and the gaming community without missing a beat. Whether you're battling foes or exploring new worlds, everything you need is right in front of you.
Using dual monitors enhances your multitasking abilities, making your tasks more manageable and enjoyable. With more screen real estate, you can easily juggle multiple applications, keep an eye on important updates, and maintain your focus. It's a setup designed to help you thrive, whether you're working hard or playing hard.
What are the benefits of dual monitors?
Photo by Fotis Fotopoulos | Unsplash
By using dual monitors, you can significantly enhance your multitasking capabilities, boost productivity, and improve efficiency. Dual monitors provide the ability to streamline workflows with these benefits:
- Maintains your focus: When you need to view multiple documents or web pages at a time, it can be an exhausting process to switch between tabs. This in fact can be a strain and effect your focus. Expanding your desktop view across two screens allows you to view and work on multiple documents and applications without needing to switch screens.
- More computer productivity: Users will be able to run multiple applications on the screens and view them at the same time.
- Reduces downtime: As there are multiple screens running simultaneously, it reduces the downtime as all screens are operational with their displays visible to the user.
- Maximise efficiency: As more content can be displayed and you can easily move across multiple windows, you can be more efficient with your work.
How to set up dual monitors?
It is quite easy to set up dual monitors. Once the dual monitors are plugged in, there is a lot more you can do to make this setup work for you.
- If your monitors or screens are of the same size, line them side by side so that they can be viewed easily.
- If you are plugging in your laptop to an external monitor, you will need to configure the ‘Display Settings’ on your laptop. Test the options to see which of them allow your screens to match up in terms of navigational continuity and get them lined up properly.
- Match the screen resolution by adjusting the setting. For example, if you have a 4K monitor and a 1080p monitor, you may need to lower the resolution of the 4K monitor to match the 1080p monitor or vice versa, depending on your preference and the capabilities of your system.
- Use each monitors settings to adjust the brightness and resolutions so that they both match as much as possible.
- You can run your dual monitors with your laptop closed. Adjust the setting to change what closing the laptop lid does.
Choosing a dual monitor
With the variety of dual screen monitors available, you can find one that works great for both work and play. Their ergonomic designs, image quality and user convenience make multitasking a lot easier and more efficient.
- Get ahead of stuttering and motion blur to ensure seamless workflow when switching between various programs with the LG 34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) Monitor with FreeSync™. The AMD FreeSync™ technology enables fast movement in high resolution images and programs, eliminating screen tearing.
- Compact monitors like the LG DualUp Monitor with Ergo Stand by using two 21.5-inch monitors in one single screen. Enhanced flexibility of the monitor stand offers the ability to adjust, move, rotate and swivel the screens to the perfect position that suits you. With the C-clamp you can set up your workspace without using a lot of space and other equipment.
- Choose among multiple display options to meet your needs. Customisable settings let you adjust the monitor to your convenience. The Monitor provides more space for multitasking and displays multiple programmes at once.
- Working with a monitor that reduces blue light emissions helps lessen eye fatigue. A comfortable working environment for eyes means reduced invisible flickering on the screen. The Reader Mode on the 34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor improves visual comfort so you can multitask effectively.
- A monitor with a Daisy Chain setup lets you connect multiple monitors and a laptop with a DP cable and a USB Type-C™ cable. This feature available on the LG 27-inch QHD Ergo Dual Monitor lets you charge the laptop and simultaneously run display and data on the monitors.
- Choose a monitor that lets you stream your favourite content with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and other content like the LG 31.5-inch Full HD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS.
Finding the balance
Photo by Brooke Cagle | Unsplash
From managing work projects and responding to emails to staying connected with loved ones, multitasking can significantly boost productivity. However, it's not just about doing multiple tasks at once; it's about doing them efficiently. This requires careful planning, prioritising, and the right tools like dual monitors and productivity apps.
Dual monitors, in particular, are a game-changer for effective multitasking. They allow you to seamlessly switch between tasks, keep multiple applications open, and stay focused without the constant need to toggle between tabs. Whether you're working on a detailed project, gaming, or managing multiple tasks, dual monitors make the process smoother and more efficient.
By following best practices such as eliminating distractions, setting realistic goals, and taking regular breaks, you can enhance your multitasking skills both at home and work. Choosing the right dual monitor setup can further streamline your workflow, reduce downtime, and maximise your efficiency.
Ultimately, with the right approach and tools, multitasking can become a powerful asset in managing your daily responsibilities. Embrace these strategies to improve your multitasking abilities and enjoy a more productive, balanced life.