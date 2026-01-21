Life's Good!

Identify the cause of drainage failure by checking filters, hoses, pumps, and washer-dryer parts.

Learn how to clean the pump filter and clear the drain hose to restore normal water flow.

Troubleshoot new machines by removing transport bolts and correcting installation.

Discover maintenance tips to prevent blockages and improve long-term performance.

See how you can contact LG-certified support for a professional diagnostic.

A washing machine not draining is one of the most common laundry-related problems reported by households.

This guide explains the most common causes behind drainage problems, and some simple solutions for virtually any device.