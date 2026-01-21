Life's Good!

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
A washing machine not draining is one of the most common laundry-related problems reported by households.
This guide explains the most common causes behind drainage problems, and some simple solutions for virtually any device.
Common causes of a washing machine that won’t drain
Clogged pump filter
One of the most frequent reasons water does not drain from a washing machine is a clogged pump filter. In many front-load washing machines, the pump filter is designed to trap debris such as lint, small clothing items, coins, hairpins, and detergent residue. When the filter becomes obstructed, water cannot pass through the pump efficiently, causing the drum to remain filled at the end of a cycle.
You will typically find the pump filter located behind a small access panel at the bottom front of the machine. Periodically checking and cleaning this component helps prevent drainage issues from developing.
Blocked drain hose
A blocked or kinked drain hose is another common cause when a washing machine won’t drain. The hose may become twisted during installation, pushed against a wall, or obstructed by small particles of debris over time. In many combination washer-dryer models, the drain hose sometimes handles both washing and drying functions, which may increase the buildup of lint or residue.
A visual inspection will usually reveal whether the hose is bent or compressed. Internal blockages, however, require detaching the hose and flushing it through to restore proper water flow.
Faulty drain pump
If the pump filter and drain hose are clear, a malfunctioning drain pump may be the source of the problem. A pump can become worn out through normal use, or the motor may fail. This can lead to symptoms such as humming noises, intermittent draining, or complete drainage failure.
Smart washing machines may also display specific error codes related to pump performance on a digital screen or via a mobile smart home app.1 [HB1] Repairing or replacing a drain pump typically requires technical knowledge, so users may want to consult product support or a trained technician if they suspect pump failure.
How to unblock a washing machine drain
Step-by-step guide
The general method for unblocking a washing machine drain is similar across most brands and models, although users should always refer to the specific product manual for their machine to be on the safe side.
Here is the standard step-by-step process:
- Turn off and unplug the washing machine for safety.
- Locate the pump filter access panel, usually positioned at the bottom front of the machine.
- Place a shallow container or towel underneath to catch residual water.
- Open the filter cover and gently unscrew the filter. Allow the trapped water to flow out slowly.
- Remove visible debris, rinse the filter under running water, and check inside the housing for further obstructions.
- Inspect the drain hose for kinks or blockages. Disconnect it if necessary and flush it with warm water.
Reassemble the components, restore power, and run a quick cycle to check whether the issue has been resolved.
Tips to keep drains clear
- Avoid overloading the machine, which can strain the drain pump.
- Use the correct type and amount of detergent to reduce residue buildup.
- Clean the pump filter every 1–2 months, depending on usage.
- Ensure the drain hose is positioned correctly and has adequate clearance.
Troubleshooting a new washing machine that won’t drain
Drainage problems are not limited to older appliances; sometimes, even new washing machines may fail to drain during early use.
Installation issues
Support for first-time LG owners
LG’s installation guides offer clear diagrams for proper leveling, hose placement, and initial setup. Following these instructions closely typically resolves most new-machine drainage complaints.
Identifying and fixing a washer-dryer that doesn’t drain
Washer-dryers can experience unique drain-related issues because drying functions generate lint differently from standard dryers. As a result, this residue can accumulate in internal ducts and drainage components. Additionally, combination units often use more complex water recirculation systems, which may affect how quickly or efficiently the unit drains.
For combo users, understanding the additional maintenance needs of washer-dryer combinations, such as more frequent cleaning of filters and hoses, can help prevent drainage complications.
Common causes
- Lint accumulation in internal ducts
- Blocked condenser pathways
- Clogged drain pump or filter
- Overuse of drying cycles without routine maintenance
- Increased moisture output, requiring more frequent cleaning
Fixing the issue
Users can follow similar steps to those listed for standard washers, but should also consider:
- Cleaning the drying duct or condenser, depending on the model.
- Checking the dual-function drain hose for lint buildup.
- Running a maintenance or tub-clean cycle, if available.
- Consulting LG’s washer-dryer manual, which provides model-specific cleaning instructions.
When to call an expert for washing machine repair
While many drainage issues can be resolved through basic troubleshooting, some situations require professional attention. Examples include:
- Repeated drainage failure after cleaning the filter and hose
- Water leaks from internal components
- Electrical issues affecting the pump
- Unusual noises during draining
- Error codes that persist after resets
Using LG-certified repair services
LG offers support services throughout Europe, where certified technicians have access to original spare parts and the latest diagnostic tools. For appliances still under warranty, submitting a repair request through LG support ensures that repairs are completed according to manufacturer guidelines. Consider the warranty period of your LG washing machine, which may differ by location.
Smart features for maintenance
Many newer LG washing machines include ThinQ™ smart features, such as automatic diagnostics, maintenance reminders, and remote troubleshooting. These tools can help identify drainage issues early and guide users toward appropriate actions.
A washing machine that won’t drain can disrupt daily routines, but most causes, such as clogged filters, blocked hoses, or minor installation issues, are straightforward to resolve. Understanding the common reasons behind drainage problems and following regular maintenance steps can help prevent issues from returning, especially for LG washing machines and washer-dryer units used throughout Europe.
